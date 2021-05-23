Kryss Shane: “Get Educated and Keep Getting Educated”

The self-harm and suicide rates of LGBT+ people plus the rates of assault and murder of LGBT+ people will forever motivate me to get up and to keep striving to be at my best. My work is intended to educate, knowing that education undermines ignorance. When ignorance is removed, violence lessens, and that leads to increased safety. My main message is that every one of us can become more inclusive and more affirming. It costs us nothing, it saves lives. If we all do even just a little, the whole world will improve!

Kryss Shane MS, MSW, LSW, LMSW (she/her) is the author of the Amazon #1 New Release Creating an LGBT+ Inclusive Workplace: The Practical Resource Guide for Business Leaders, which provides best practices and professional guidance for creating LGBT+ inclusive workplaces, including creating safer working environments, updating company policies, enhancing continuing education and training, and better supporting LGBT+ people in the workplace training and other tangible ways to support LGBT+ people in the workplace. Kryss has over 25 years of experience guiding the world’s top leaders in business, education and community via individual, small group and full-staff training. She is also the author of The Educator’s Guide to LGBT+ Inclusion, the first book of its kind to guide educators, administrators, and school staff to become able and empowered to make their schools more LGBT+ inclusive.

Kryss has been featured as America’s go-to Leading LGBT+ Expert in The New York Times, ABC News, Yahoo!, and CNN. Her writing has also appeared in the Journal of Nonprofit Education and Leadership, Huffington Post, International Council of Professors of Educational Leadership, The New Social Worker Magazine, and many more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

It seems that most people who work in leadership have a personal story or experience that draws them to this field. Growing up in small-town Ohio, I was someone who was always the support person and the go-to person for my friends, but I never considered making a career of it until much later. I was always a believer inequality, and this led me to begin to become mindful of ways in which minority groups weren’t represented in my middle school and high school textbooks and in the media, I was enjoying. This led me to speak up a lot in class, asking questions that many teachers had no answers to because their education also lacked inclusion. I never saw myself as any sort of ally or activist or educator, I thought those were people who were much older and fancier than I was because those titles seemed reserved for these storied activists like Malcolm X or Marsha P. Johnson, larger than life individuals, not someone from small-town Ohio!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

As I aged and volunteered more, I became increasingly more aware of the discrimination against LGBT+ people and people within the intersectionality (since any person of any background or identity can also be LGBT+ identified), I began to realize this problem in my community and in families. This led me to earn my bachelor’s degree at The Ohio State University in Human Development and Family Sciences.

Simultaneously, I was volunteering a ton with LGBT+ organizations. Over time, my volunteer work grew, and many began asking why I didn’t do this as my profession. It hadn’t dawned on me before then that I could. This realization sent me into my first master’s degree program, where I graduated from Barry University in Social Work, where I focused my studies on LGBT+ issues. As years passed though, I was always bothered by how often textbooks in schools still lack representation of marginalized groups. This led me to go back to school, where I earned my 2nd master’s degree, from Western Governors University in Education, specializing in Curriculum and Instruction. I am currently working toward my doctorate in Educational Leadership from University of the Cumberlands, where I get to bring my LGBT+ work through the lens of leaders in our world, thus making me better at educating others and teaching them how to improve their allyship and activism. I am also working in undergraduate and graduate social work departments Columbia University and Brandman University, and writing articles, book chapters, and books that focus on the minority populations that have been too long left out.

That includes Creating an LGBT+ Inclusive Workplace: The Practical Resource Guide for Business Leaders, which provides best practices and professional guidance for creating LGBT+ inclusive workplaces, including creating safer working environments, updating company policies, enhancing continuing education and training, and better supporting LGBT+ people in the workplace training and other tangible ways to support LGBT+ people in the workplace

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

When I first began my work, it was still socially acceptable enough to heckle during conversations or trainings on LGBT+ people. It was still socially acceptable enough to make sexist comments to young women on stages. As a result, many of my first times on stage training and educating were met with loud homophobic and transphobic comments from the back of the room. It was also very common for men to ask about my genitalia or my bra size or whether I was single. I became very agile in redirecting conversations and at ascertaining when to address behaviors and when not to give them more oxygen. Now though, it is becoming less common for the comments to occur and, when they do, it is very likely that someone else in the room will shut the behavior down before I need to say a word. I think it really speaks to the learning that some are doing as well as the changes in whether people are willing to be silent bystanders to inappropriate language and behaviors. Though those behaviors are never acceptable, I always end up just a tad grateful for those moments, as it reminds me how far we’ve come in our society!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I used to make is that I used to be really afraid of other speakers! I would read the bios and academic backgrounds of other speakers at events or of the C-suite at companies I was speaking to and I would become completely intimidated. It made me question myself and it made me become smaller both in my posture and in my literal and figurative voice. I had to learn to overcome that by getting to know others and recognizing that my work and my experience also held value.

In terms of the funniest mistake, I’ve had a few situations where I’ve completely “fangirled” out when meeting someone whose work really inspires me. Admittedly though, this isn’t something I’ve outgrown. I still find it really exciting to meet someone whose work is pretty incredible. It most recently happened with Sally Hogshead. She’s a huge well-known speaker and I’d considered her to be someone whose events I would attend “someday.” Not as in an actual time on a calendar but in that big metaphoric *makes a rainbow gesture with her hands* someday. Someday when I was wealthy enough or someday when I was big enough in my career or someday when I was… something enough. Anyway, when my first book “The Educator’s Guide to LGBT+ Inclusion” came out, a dear friend, Jeanette Jennings (from TLC’s “I Am Jazz”) posted about it on her social media. Not long after, Jeanette emailed me and asked if she could give my info to a friend who wanted to get in touch. I agreed because any friend of hers is a friend of mine. It turns out, the friend was Sally! She suggested a phone call. Here I was, after years of admiring her, getting to have a one-on-one call. A week later, there I was, totally wasting the professional opportunity because my personal self was so totally geeking out over meeting her. (Luckily, Sally is actually a seriously awesome person and she was quite polite about my fangirling, so much so that she is included as an interviewee in my latest book, Creating an LGBT+ Inclusive Workplace: The Practical Resource Guide for Business Leaders,!)

What it made me realize though is that this isn’t so much about having to learn to outgrow or make up for funny mistakes, it’s about owning them! I’ve actually had some people get a little extra animated when talking with me and I never find it funny or embarrassing, I find it incredibly flattering and I am so grateful to know that my work impacts them. As a result, I have stopped trying to pretend not to be incredibly excited when meeting others!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Oh wow… ya know, there’s a group of moms of trans youth who come to mind. I’d been doing my work for a long time but from a bit of a distance; there was a sort of wall between myself and the audience. I think this comes from a clear understanding of client boundaries. About 15 years or so ago, I connected with one of the moms who was also doing this work (Jeanette Jennings, of TLC’s “I Am Jazz”). We connected on such a deep friendship level (as I did with her daughter Jazz) that it opened my mind to consider why I’d been keeping myself so separated. In the years since I’ve been lucky enough to get to be invited to join a group of women whose hearts are not only big enough to accept and affirm their own children but to accept and affirm me both as a person and as someone doing the work I am doing. Their role as my friends along with them allowing me a front-row seat to how mothering can be done so beautifully has really been both a gift and a confirmation that the work I do and the person I am (and am becoming) is exactly as it is meant to be.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that can be challenging and intimidating. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

You’ll probably fail. (laughs) We all fail. Every speaker who has done this a bunch can tell you stories of huge mistakes or fashion issues or broken technology. Assume it will happen. Show up prepared. Most of us carry an extra outfit, a backup pointer, and all types of cords for all of the just-in-case moments. The funny thing about failing in front of people is that it doesn’t undermine your authority, it humanizes you to the audience. Have you ever seen an actor break character on SNL? It somehow makes the skit more enjoyable and more memorable. Don’t let your fears stop you from what could be your best successes!

What drives you to get up every day and give your talks? What is the main empowering message that you aim to share with the world?

The self-harm and suicide rates of LGBT+ people plus the rates of assault and murder of LGBT+ people will forever motivate me to get up and to keep striving to be at my best. My work is intended to educate, knowing that education undermines ignorance. When ignorance is removed, violence lessens, and that leads to increased safety. My main message is that every one of us can become more inclusive and more affirming. It costs us nothing, it saves lives. If we all do even just a little, the whole world will improve!

Can you share with our readers a few of your most important tips about how to be an effective and empowering speaker? Can you please share some examples or stories?

Have a plan- In my first talks, I thought I was 20+ years into it, that I could saunter in and freestyle it. I was super wrong and the message got lost as I stumbled over myself. When you see someone awesome on stage, remember that this is planned, practiced, and typically has a lot of experience behind it!

Have a purpose- Know why anyone should listen to you and why your message matters. If you know these, you have the fuel to make your speaking gig run. Without it, you can’t begin to formulate your talking points. Get clear on that and you’re halfway there!

Keep growing- No one is so perfect that they don’t need more training. Most speakers have coaches or trainings or other methods to keep improving. Don’t rest when you think you’re good, work harder to become great!

As you know, many people are terrified of speaking in public. Can you give some of your advice about how to overcome this fear?

I think it’s about going through it because what you have to say is worth the cost of getting up the courage to say it. Plus, those of us who speak for a living aren’t fearless, we either deal with this fear or we have another fear. Everybody is working through prioritizing work over fear, just know you aren’t alone and focus on the work. (If it’s a true phobia though, seek out mental healthcare support, don’t set yourself up to be traumatized!)

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I think these are both “what I wish I knew” when I first started almost 30 years ago and “what I wish you knew” no matter when you have started or when you start…

1. Get Educated and Keep Getting Educated- You can’t help if you are ignorant. Seek out authors and speakers and activists and listen. If it hurts you to hear it, dig deep into whether this is hitting a truth you haven’t yet examined. Be brave and examine it. When you know better, you can do better. When you know yourself better, you can be better. [author’s note: Kryss’ books, “Creating an LGBT+ Inclusive Workplace: The Practical Resource Guide for Business Leaders” and “The Educator’s Guide to LGBT+ Inclusion” offer guides for anyone working in business or education or raising children.]

2. Shut Up- When people in a marginalized community are kind enough to share their experiences and their stories with you, listen. Do not turn it into a story about you or try to be “devil’s advocate.” It’s a gift they are giving to you, be grateful and be quiet so you can take it in.

3. Make a Payment- We have to stop expecting people in marginalized communities to offer guidance or quotes or work for free. Stop telling people that it will be “great exposure” and pay them. Showing that you value them and their work is vital to being a part of ending systemic racism in the workplace, in academia, and in society.

4. Use Your Privilege- Figure out what aspects of your life give you a break in life and use them to support others without that access. Maybe this means mentoring someone, maybe it means donating money, maybe you show up to protest, maybe you write letters or emails to politicians in support of inclusive laws. Whether it’s financial, time, passion, writing skills, knowledge, or anything else in your wheelhouse of awesome or in your categories of privilege, participate in supporting those who are working toward change.

5. Stop Assuming- Black people and Brown people and LGBT+ people are not simply skin colors, sexual orientations, or gender identities. They are full whole people. Do not assume that every person with this identity wants to speak on behalf of everyone. Do not assume that everyone in a marginalized community wants to talk about their identity. Don’t assume that a person’s professional expertise is in Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. Get to know a person as a whole person, not as a walking talking representation of just one facet of who they are or as a poster child for one aspect of how they identify.

You have such impressive work. What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Where do you see yourself heading from here?

Well, my 2nd book, Creating an LGBT+ Inclusive Workplace: The Practical Resource Guide for Business Leaders, just came out so that’s pretty exciting! I’m also continuing my work as an educator, trainer, and consultant within my own company. My company ThisIsKryss.com is often considered disruptive because it focuses on LGBT+ inclusion. It is really fluid and it grows as I grow. When it started, I was just a person with volunteer experience and a true belief in equality. As I grew in my work [Kryss has earned multiple advanced degrees, licenses, and certifications], the company grew. What I offered to others grew as I met more people and as more event attendees asked more questions. As our society has expanded its awareness of all of the groups who fit into the plus category of LGBT+, more of the work went to discussing how to support those individuals. As we continue to grow and now we focus more on the recognition (finally) of racial injustices, now I have more conversations, consulting relationships, and events tied to the intersection of LGBT+ and race alongside other leaders and as we continue to realize that the world can’t get better until we get more educated!

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Please share a story for each one if you can.

For me, it isn’t about the preparation, that part happens organically for me because I only do work I believe in, so the conversations come from a mixture of my academic background and from the marrow of my bones. For me, it’s about self-care after and during times when the fight is months and years and decades-long. In those moments, I do a lot of writing, I find activist friends to surround myself with, and I try to remember to eat and to sleep at least somewhat regularly.

That said, I have been known to binge out on 90 Day Fiance or Grey’s Anatomy or to get lost in a good book. Sometimes the best self-care for me is getting lost in other people’s problems that I am not expected to solve!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“We are in a race between education and catastrophe” -Janet Jackson

No one pays enough attention to Black women and, in this case, this Black woman was quite clear in this messaging more than 30 years. Yet here we are, some of us still shocked that ignorance leads to violence, to denying science, to horrific legal battles, and to the degradation of our society the more rampant it is. This reminds me why it matters that we show up, why it matters that we work so hard to be heard, and why every lightbulb moment we create lessens the ignorance in the world.

You are a person of huge influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

My whole life’s work focuses on inclusion within everything around us. That said, I don’t need to inspire my own movement, I truly believe we will have a resolution as we continue to dismantle systemic oppression. Fredrick Joseph, Indya Moore, MJ Rodriguez, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi, Dimitri Moise, Laverne Cox, Daniel J. Watts are all within a giant overarching movement. They all give me hope because I know they won’t stop until we reach out goals. I won’t stop either. I am so proud to fight alongside them!

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

There are so many in the activism world whom I’d love to have that time with. I think it would be unfair of me to name a Black person, as right now they are so busy in the movement along with still having to deal with the grief and the stress and the fear of existing while Black in America and then any downtime isn’t my place to ask for. For me then, I think it’d be very cool to sit down with Dr. Biden. She has been incredibly vocal in her support of so many communities within the world of education and she always does an excellent job balancing when to use her platform and privilege to speak and when to use it to amplify the voices of others.

Twitter: @itsKryss

Instagram: ThisIsKryss

Website/Bookings: ThisIsKryss.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kryssshane/

