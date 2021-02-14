Kriti Sanon Is All Set To Show His ‘Heropanti’

t was only today that Tiger Shroff gave us all a glimpse of his leading lady in Ganapath. A sleek figured girl with her back facing towards us, sitting on a bike has made all the fans wonder who she is? Along with the Baaghi actor, all the fans too are saying Palat. But, now we might know who that girl is.

The motion poster has raised conversations on social media as to who could it be, with fans speculating on Kriti Sanon, Ileana D’Cruz, Nora Fatehi, and Sara Ali Khan. We now bring another update as the Vikas Bahl directorial team has locked their first female lead. Keep scrolling further to know who it is.

According to reports in Pinkvilla, Tiger Shroff’s leading lady in Ganapth is non-other than Kriti Sanon. The actress will be seen in a never seen before avatar in this action-packed entertainer and will be seen doing many action scenes.

Interestingly, Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff made their acting debut together in 2014 Sabbir Khan directed Sajid Nadiadwala production, Heropanti. Ever since then, the two have been vocal about each other’s will to team up again, and it’s finally happening. “The makers were on the hunt for someone who could slip into the action avatar with utmost conviction and that’s when they decided on Kriti. The actress will undergo some prep in action with Tiger this Summer before the film goes on the floors by the middle of the year,” revealed a source close to the development.

The film is a two-part franchise chronicling Tiger’s tale as Ganapath. It’s said to be set against the backdrop of underground boxing and MMA in Mumbai, showcasing the protagonist’s rise and fall. Vashu and Jackky Bhagnani produces it, and the pre-production work is currently going on in full swing.

“It’s a first in this space for Tiger Shroff as well since his is a multi-layered character. Though a master in action, he has already started the prep, to pull off the authentic moves in the two sports with conviction,” the source added.

An official announcement for the makers is still awaited.