Kristyn Soto: “Do not be afraid to get creative”

As part of our series about young people who are making an important social impact, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristyn Yvonne Soto who works as the Director of Community Partnerships at Rock Recovery, a DC-nonprofit that is dedicated to bridging critical gaps in eating disorder treatment. Kristyn came on as Rock’s second full-time hire in 2017, as the Communications and Community Events Manager and has worked to become a leading member of the organization. Before joining the Rock Recovery team, Kristyn served as the Director of Children’s Services at a small community center in Philadelphia, PA where she ran the children’s after-school and summer day camp program. It was during this time that she fell in love with building life-changing community connections. Kristyn was drawn to Rock Recovery’s powerful, faith-centered mission to serve those struggling to find recovery and freedom from eating disorders. Today, she helps hundreds of individuals and families get connected to life-saving treatment and supportive community and faith-based resources, so that they can experience lasting freedom from eating disorders. Kristyn’s background is in Developmental Psychology, having obtained her BA from Messiah University and her MS from the University of Pittsburgh. In her free time, Kristyn loves to enjoy happy hour at her favorite DC restaurants and find new hiking trails with her husband, Jose.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us about how you grew up?

The first things that come to mind when I think about how I grew up is family. I grew up with a lot of family and a lot of close friends who became family. My cousins were more like siblings. Aunt, uncles, and grandparents were at every life event, big or small. I learned from an early age that family is everything — and it was fun growing up so close to mine. I am the oldest of three, also raised by two parents who are the oldest of three, so responsibility was a big part of my upbringing. My brother and I were inseparable growing up, and my sister and I have become inseparable over the years. As a New Jersey native, I heard all the Jersey jokes growing up (and was asked by everyone who lived outside of New Jersey if I knew the Jersey Shore cast — the answer is no).

My parents always made us feel like we could do anything, and as a Black woman that was sometimes a hard thing to swallow because society did not tell us that we could do anything. Nevertheless, my parents drilled it into our heads, sometimes aggressively, that we were capable of anything and neither our skin color nor our gender would change that. As the oldest, their expectations of me were high but that molded me into someone who is passionate, hard-working and…super competitive (seriously, I do not do well with board games). Looking back, I am really grateful to have had parents who believed in me that way that mine do. In many ways, my parents made me fearless. With them every failure has been an opportunity to learn and grow and that lesson has gotten me, and will continue to guide me, through every season of my life.

Is there a particular book or organization that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

I recently read a book by Anjuli Paschall called Stay: Discovering Grace, Freedom, and Wholeness Where You Never Imagined Looking. In any leadership role, I have always turned to books that encourage readers to find beauty in messiness because being a leader can often feel messy. Stay is a beautifully written reminder that life’s greatest lessons can be found in the aches, disappointments, and pain of the everyday. I started reading this book at the beginning of the pandemic, mainly because I was amused by the irony of the title, and it quickly became my morning ritual. It was the thing that grounded me and set the tone for my day, like that first cup of coffee. What I loved most about this book was Anjuli’s openness and honestly about the life experiences that shaped her. From the beginning of the book she was a hot mess and she just felt like someone who was really easy to relate to. She never painted a picture-perfect life, she didn’t try to sugarcoat the mistakes she made but instead she encouraged the reader to find beauty in the mess that is trying to navigate adulthood and I just love that because that is my life. I am still learning what it means to be a leader, what it means to be a wife, what it means to be an adult and sometimes I feel like I am doing all of it wrong. Stay was this really unexpected calm in the middle of a worldwide storm (literally). It will probably become an annual read for me.

You are currently leading an organization that is helping to make a positive social impact. Can you tell us a little about what you and your organization are trying to create in our world today?

Our hope at Rock Recovery (Rock), is to see a world that understands that our value as humans goes far deeper than what is seen on the outside. Our clinical therapy groups and community support services are designed to break down the barriers that prevent people from accessing the care they need to recover from an eating disorder, barriers like cost, stigma, and accessibility. We want to see a world that embraces people of all colors, shapes, sizes, genders, cultural backgrounds, and mental health histories. I work with a population that experiences so much shame because they have been told (by society, by loved ones, by partners, and sometimes by themselves) that they are not good enough. At Rock, we work to break down the lies and break through the trauma that our amazing clients have experienced and provide them with the therapy and community that they need to heal. Through our work, we invite those with different stories, life experiences, pain, hurts and hang-ups, into a safe space and we help them to help each other heal. These strangers come together, and they create their own family and they hold one another through their toughest season of life. Those who struggle with mental health face so many challenges in life and are forced to overcome so much stigma, but their struggles create a sense of compassion and empathy for others that is so needed in this world. Through our work at Rock, we just hope that more people will hold each other through the tough times and celebrate one another’s differences (the physical, mental and emotional).

Can you tell us the backstory about what originally inspired you to feel passionate about this cause and to do something about it?

I have to be honest; I did not really become passionate about this mission until after I was already working for Rock. I always knew I wanted to be working in the mental health field, but I was still doing a lot of soul-searching when I decided to move out to DC with no job and no plan. Rock was one of the first places I interviewed for when I decided to make the move and at the time it checked a lot of the boxes that I was looking for in a job. About three months after I started working for Rock we were ready to launch our second therapy program in DC and it was decided that I was going to be serving as an assistant to the lead therapist for this new group because I had a Master’s in Psychology and it was a good opportunity for me to get involved with our programs — at the time my role involved Communications and Events only. Within the first month of working with this new group, I realized how deeply this illness can impact every part of a person’s life and I decided that I wanted to do everything in my power to make sure that every person who struggled with this disease could get access to care and discover a path to healing. My time in group introduced me to the most amazing people who had these beautiful hopes and dreams that always seemed just out of reach because of the eating disorder. One of my favorite program graduates had started coming to our group because she wanted to be a mom, and she knew she could not a get pregnant and carry or raise a child while she was living in her eating disorder. I will never forget when she finally told me that she and her wife were expecting. It still brings tears to my eyes thinking about it and every time I get a picture of her little boy, I can’t help but be in awe at how far she has come in recovery. So many people work in this field because they have their own story of how they overcame their own eating disorder. Growing up, I struggled with my weight and I struggled with dieting and calorie counting and I feel prey to the expectations that society put on my body. But my passion does not come from my story. It comes from the stories of the people who find a second chance at life in our programs.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

I am not sure if this is the most interesting, but it is definitely one of the funniest. My organization secured its first-ever office space a few years back in 2018. It was a really big deal to finally have the funding to rent out an entire space where we could work and lead our programs, instead of working out of co-working offices, our apartments or donated church basements. We were so excited to furnish the office and our best purchase was this gorgeous 8 ft., 200 lb. farm table that would be the center of our meal-support groups. We ordered the table and on the day it was delivered, we realized that it was not going to fit in the “service elevator” at the office complex. For about an hour, my colleague and I stood in the lobby trying to figure out how we were going to get this table up to the 11th floor. We considered hiring on the spot movers, we begged construction workers to help us and we called every person we knew who was nearby. Finally, our husbands came to the rescue and carried this giant table up 11 flights of stairs, one with a sprained ankle. The table looks amazing in the office and that is a really good thing because it will probably never leave!

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

Over the years, we have been fortunate enough to have walked alongside hundreds of people who were seeking treatment and support for recovery, as well as provide educational support to thousands of families in need. One individual stands out because of the way that she has used her story to change the lives of others. Years ago, we had a client named Teresa who came to us in the middle of a really difficult battle with her eating disorder. At the time, Teresa was in school and she was able to afford our services because of our sliding scale program rates. In sharing her story, this client often recounts her first Valentine’s Day after starting treatment. She had been in our program for one week and her boyfriend, now husband, had flown in for the holiday. They made reservations at a restaurant and, upon arrival, realized that the restaurant only offered a prix fixe menu. Teresa barely made it to the second course before breaking down in tears at the overwhelming amount of food that was presented to her with each course, while her boyfriend reassured that they were going to beat this illness together. This was the first of many meals that were spent in tears, but Teresa continued to do the hard work. Today, Teresa serves on the organization’s board as a leader and key decision maker at Rock Recovery. She has shared her story with hundreds of people, offering countless individuals and families the hope that full and lasting recovery from an eating disorder is possible. Last year, she and the man who stood by her side through recovery, welcomed her first child into the world and in 2021 they will welcome their second. Teresa’s story amazes me because, not only did she recover, but she has since used her story to save the lives of others who have faced similar struggles.

How do you define “Making A Difference”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

This question makes me think of that cute little quote from Bigweld in the movie Robots, “See a need, fill a need”. For me, “Making A Difference” is recognizing a need and making a conscious decision to give a part of yourself to fill that need, in hopes that you will make even a small positive impact in the life of someone else. It is a pure act of selflessness that is designed to offer hope, joy and opportunity to the next person who comes along. What I love about my organization is that I work with the most amazing people who are driven to make a difference because someone else made a difference in their lives. They choose to share their painful stories, donate to our cause or volunteer solely because their impact might ensure that someone like them may not have to suffer the way they did or for as long as they did. The give because they recognize a need and acknowledge that they have the resources to bring change. Rock was founded because one woman saw a need and decided that she wanted to make a difference and since then the lives of thousands of people have been changed — I choose to make a difference by giving all that I can to be sure that her vision thrives and grows across the nation. This is my favorite part of working in the nonprofit sector. Every nonprofit was started by someone who saw a need and gave so that someone else might not have to. It is a beautiful notion to build from.

Many young people would not know what steps to take to start to create the change they want to see. But you did. What are some of the steps you took to get your project started? Can you share the top 5 things you need to know to become a changemaker? Please tell us a story or example for each.

There is a lot of hard but really exciting and rewarding work that goes into getting a project started. That being said, there are five really important things that I have learned about starting a passion project:

You have to be dedicated and that means being unafraid to get your hands dirty. No job is too small. — When you are trying to get an organization off the ground, no task is too good for you. We are fortunate enough to have amazing interns who work with us each semester, who are often able to help with odd or last-minute tasks that pop up. But each year, when we have to send out 500 annual reports every fall, I am sitting right next to our intern, addressing envelopes and writing thank you notes with them until my hand is ready to fall off. Do not be afraid to get creative — I would not say that I am a naturally creative person but working in events has certainly forced me to tap into my creative side. When you are starting a new project, just think of Ross from FRIENDS and always be ready to “Pivot!”. I can think of two major galas that we have had where one of our main speakers has gotten sick two days before the event. When something like this happens, you do not panic, you get creative and you pivot. Passion will get you started, grit and resilience will keep you going — New projects are really exciting and when it comes to getting a project off the ground, that passion to see your vision come to life is what’s going to motivate you to get things started and it’s what is going to get others to buy into your project. But when things get tough, plans change and you find the need to “pivot”, it is your ability to persevere and your ability to accept and learn from failure that will keep you pushing forward. I can think of countless times when the effort felt like more than the reward. I remember my second year of planning our annual gala, I had scheduled my wedding for eight days after the event and so I was planning two 200-person events within one week of each other. It seemed like all I did the last week before the gala was stay up until 2 AM crying while I tried to finish everything. At the time, I did not know if I wanted to give up more on my career or my wedding. But I was determined to show my team and myself, that I could handle this event and I did. The night of our gala came and went. We had quite a few moments where little things went wrong and I had to think on my feet and trust my team of amazing volunteers to think on theirs, and we did. Each year our gala has been better than the last, and now I get to celebrate each event’s success with an amazing anniversary getaway! There has to be joy when you are doing something you love — I am a firm believer that you should find joy in any job, but you should especially find joy in pursuing your passions. If your project does not bring a smile to your face at one point or another every day (not all day every day, but at some point) then I think you are doing it wrong. When you are following your passion, your work makes you feel good. Every time I connect with a new collaborative partner or hear that we got a new client into our program to receive help, I smile. Every time I hear about a new venture that one of our alumni is pursuing because their life is no longer centered around navigating the trauma that is their eating disorder, I smile. Every time I daydream with my team about how we are going to change the world, I stress and then I smile. Your passion should make you smile. Grace (for yourself and for others) will be your saving grace — I cannot stress the importance of grace enough. If I could not forgive myself for the times that I fail or disappoint myself, I would never be able to do this work. A few years back, one of our earliest alumni wrote a beautiful blog about her journey to recovering from an eating disorder. In her blog she says, “Recovery is not perfection; it’s having grace for myself in the process”. I think this beautiful message can be applied to every challenge we face. I would only add that reminder that you need to remember to have grace for others as well.

What are the values that drive your work?

There are a lot of different values that drive my work, like compassion, grace, gratitude, and joy. However, I would say one of the biggest values that drives the work I do is servant leadership. This is a phrase that I have heard my Director use time and time again, and it kind of started as a joke but it’s become a phrase that is truly meaningful to me. Whenever I would thank her for preparing a cup of coffee for me or taking on one of my tasks to help lighten the workload that I was carrying, she would smile and say, “servant leadership”. As I have grown in my career and taken on management roles, the idea of “servant leadership” has really stuck with me. My services do not stop with our clients or our supporters, I am also called to serve my volunteers, my interns, my coworkers and all those whose paths I cross in my line of work. This is probably one of the most important values I have learned from any career and one I hope to carry with me in everything that I do.

Many people struggle to find what their purpose is and how to stay true to what they believe in. What are some tools or daily practices that have helped you to stay grounded and centered in who you are, your purpose, and focused on achieving your vision?

I was really fortunate to find my calling at an early age. I always knew that I wanted to work in the mental health field and I wanted to do something that mattered, something that really made a difference in the lives of others. Finding a calling that I am passionate about certainly makes it easier to stay grounded during those tough times. Hearing the stories of our clients who leave our programs and go on to achieve things that they never thought possible (move abroad, start families, pursue their dream jobs) is one of the biggest things that keeps me grounded. It makes every single moment of my work meaningful. The other thing that keeps me grounded is lots and lots of self-care. You always hear in mental health, “you can’t pour from an empty cup”. I think the best way to make sure that I am giving my best to others is to make sure that I am giving my best to myself too. I journal, I pray, I take the most amazing baths, I lean on my support system when I’m having a tough day and I make sure to do the little things that feel make me feel human.

In my work, I aim to challenge us all right now to take back our human story and co-create a vision for a world that works for all. I believe youth should have agency over their own future. Can you please share your vision for a world you want to see? I’d love to have you describe what it looks like and feels like. As you know, the more we can imagine it, the better we can manifest it!

I want to see a world that really understands eating disorders and validates the experiences of those who struggle with mental health. In my time at Rock, I have heard so many people say things like, “Why can’t they just eat?” or they will make uncomfortable jokes about how they need help for an eating disorder because they can’t stop eating. I have undoubtedly become everyone’s least favorite person at a party because I cannot keep my mouth shut when the diet talk ensues, but the reality is that these conversations are so normalized that most people do not even realize that diet culture (which includes things like calorie counting, cutting carbs, keto, fasting, etc.) can actually be life-threatening for some people.

Mental health is hard. I grew up in a family that was plagued with depression and alcoholism. I know what it is like to watch someone become a shadow of themselves, despite how much they try to fight it. I know what it is like to navigate the mood swings of a loved one who struggles with depression. I know what it is like to hold someone as they cry when all those feelings they tried to block out because the sheer magnitude of each one felt absolutely crippling, come flooding back in. A mental health disorder does not just affect the person who struggles; it affects family, friends, partners and more.

In my vision of a perfect world, we would have the resources (hello universal healthcare), the education and training, and the empathy to ensure that all people had access to treatment and a community of people to care for them through the process. People would not be told to “suck it up” or “hold your head high” through life’s toughest seasons because we would hold one another through them instead.

Additionally, we would celebrate body diversity and not shame people for it.

We are powerful co-creators and our minds and intentions create our reality. If you had limitless resources at your disposal, what specific steps would take to bring your vision to fruition?

If I had unlimited resources to bring my vision to life, the first thing I would do is make sure that insurance plans covered all levels of treatment for mental health services and drastically increase the salary for the therapists and licensed professionals who are providing treatment. Providers work incredibly hard and, trust me, it is not for the compensation.

The second thing I would do is increase the educational services that are offered around mental health to break down the stigma of asking for and receiving treatment for a mental health disorder. Corporate companies, church leaders, teachers, students, the PTA and anyone in a treatment role would be given the opportunity to participate in mental health trainings on an annual support. I’d basically be Oprah for mental health training — you get a training, you get training, everyone gets a training. Additionally, I would ensure that all places of business would be offered the resources to make sure that anyone who needed therapeutic support could get it.

The last thing I would do is grow Rock Recovery’s services across the nation so that anyone who needs eating disorder services could access our programs in their state. We have had so many amazing people come to our us from places outside of our service areas who are desperate for care. We are fortunate to partner with amazing clinicians and organizations that we can refer them to, but in a perfect world there would be a Rock Recovery in every state across the nation.

I see a world driven by the power of love, not fear. Where human beings treat each other with humanity. Where compassion, kindness and generosity of spirit are characteristics we teach in schools and strive to embody in all we do. What changes would you like to see in the educational system? Can you explain or give an example?

Honestly, I want to see more examples of youth being empowered to drive their learning experiences. I have worked with kids through several professional and volunteer experiences and I am always amazed at how brilliantly they will rise to a challenge when given the chance. You often hear horror stories of these “bad” kids who act out in class or who do not want to learn, and these kids are written off as problem children. The reality is that most of these kids are just bored. They migrate from class to class, following a strict eight-hour schedule that includes maybe 20 mins of free movement throughout the day. School is treated like a workday and the unique learning styles of each kid are not always able to be taken into consideration. This rigidity creates a culture of resentment against learning.

The internet is filled with examples of some really cool teachers who have found unique ways to empower their students, and I have worked with some amazing educators who believe in empowering their students. Before finding my calling in my current role I was a Director of Children’s Services at a small community center in Manayunk. I had one group supervisor who worked with my oldest group, our 10–12 year-olds and each week he would lead them in current event discussions. Rather than choosing the topics for them, he allowed the kids to pick a topic that was important to them and relevant to their world, and the group would engage in powerful discussions. I remember one discussion in particular that focused on mental health and suicide, which the kids had chosen to discuss shortly after 13 Reason Why was released on Netflix. It was amazing to hear the insight that these young kids had on depression and loneliness, the experiences they had with bullying and the thoughts they shared on how to care for those who struggle. As someone who was passionate about mental health, it was a beautiful experience to be a part of that conversation, as well as a few others. I believe 100% that kids have a lot to teach us and I would love to see our educational system give them the chance to lead.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

This sounds so cliché, but the reality is we have one world and we get one chance to make a difference in this world. Your presence can be a beautiful gift if you are willing to recognize and embrace that you have something to give. Do not waste your opportunity (or your privilege) to make a change.

Is there a person in the world with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Again, I struggle with another cliché answer but I would have to say that I would love to have a private breakfast with Michelle Obama, and it would probably be the longest breakfast of her life because I would have a million and one questions! It has been 12 years since the Obamas took office and I still remember the awe of seeing the Obama family, a family that looked like mine, take the stage as the new leaders of our country. It was something that my parents and grandparents NEVER thought they would see in their lifetime — another reminder that we could do anything.

Michelle Obama has seen the value of the pouring into the generations that will shape our future. I think breakfast with her would be filled with laughter and some very honest life lessons, and there is nothing more valuable a mentor who is going to tell it like it is. Michelle has worked to overcome and remove barriers so that women like me can follow their passions. If anything, it would just be an honor to thank her.

