Kristopher Maz Maslardzievski: “Listen to your gut, it’s always right”

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kristopher Maz Maslardzievski.

Hollywood newcomer and one to watch, Kristopher Maz Maslardzievski, is a rising star who is ready to take on Hollywood with his new coming of age, comedy film ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS.

Available now on Amazon Prime Video, Google Play and at Red Box’s across the US, ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS is this generation’s SUPER BAD with an updated twist. Another day, another wedgie. Life is looking bleak for Kelvin (Vahe Savani) and Cheddar (Bjorn Yearwood) who are dying to be cool. Instead, they are the ultimate losers! Permanently in the friend zone, bullied on a daily basis and dying to be noticed they have one final chance — to win the ultra-cutthroat International Tournament of Rock Paper, Scissors! Maz plays the role of ‘ReRun’ a gangly wannabe “music-producer” and mischievous child, alongside Vahe Savani (newcomer) & Bjorn Yearwood. Please use the following link to access and view the trailer. ROCK, PAPER, SCISSORS Trailer

Born in Detroit, MI, Maz knew from a young age that acting was his calling. Having role models such as Jim Carey and Allison Sweeney, inspired him to take acting classes to develop his skills. He started going on auditions when he was 16 years old and with the help of friends and co-workers, he was well prepared with headshots and a resume. By the time he was 18 years old, he made the big move to pursue his dream in Hollywood. By sheer luck, he met his agent/manager, began going on auditions in LA and booked roles on TLC/Discovery’s “Untold Stories of the E.R.,” ABC’s “Boston Legal” and many more.

When he’s not working, he loves to travel and has visited places such as the Japan, Sweden Australia, Ukraine and he has also spent his childhood summers in Macedonia, etc., he also spends time with his 2 dogs (Jaks & Lucy) and is a true philanthropist, dedicating time to organizations such as the United Macedonian Diaspora, Splash of Hope and Animal Rescue Organizations.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in the Midwest as the youngest of three siblings, it was me being the youngest, my older brother John and our sister Natalie. I was raised in Warren, MI, a suburb of Detroit. It was your typical Midwest town, my father worked for Chrysler and my mother worked in hematology/ oncology at Henry Ford Hospital. I knew my classmates all the way through my studies from Kennedy Elementary through my Lincoln High school graduation. All in, it was a pretty well-rooted upbringing with a lot of outdoor imagination time, a vegetable sale wagon and endless bike rides to my local Blockbuster. I loved to visit my grandma in the summers where I’d fish near her home while she read her book by the lake, we had a swimming pool in our backyard for the warm days and sledding nearby in the winters. Family and friends were always around and get-togethers were frequent, it was truly a great time.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Growing up I had a big imagination and in the ’90s, Jim Carrey took over the movie screen with classic hits like The Mask, Dumb and Dumber and Ace Ventura, Once Bitten I had those films on constantly at my house. The comedy in these films brought so much laughter to the world and was something that from a young age I knew I wanted to pursue.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This story comes straight out of a cliche Hollywood film, I was late at night working at the Taft building on Hollywood and Vine just getting out of work. My car was parked on Vine St. and while I normally just run across the street, my gut told me to wait and while I was waiting for the crosswalk to change to cross the street this one night (mind you this was around 11 pm at night), two men approached me asking if I was an actor (thinking they were giving me another spiel) one of the gentlemen gave me his business card. So, I went home, researched them and the firm and gave them a call the next morning for representation, came into their office (which is now where the W Hotel Hollywood is) and the funny thing is they ended up being my first agent in Los Angeles, so you just never know who you’re going to meet by not rushing. I learned a lot from them and the other agents at DGP Entertainment, they secured a lot of my first work here in Los Angeles.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I was 16 years old, I just got my license and was driving to my new agent in Chicago from Michigan, I took a wrong turn and ended up on a toll road without exits and I of course ran out of gas. I was pulled to the side of the highway when a freeway assistance vehicle pulled up behind and helped me with a gallon of gas. It was terrifying at the time, this was before the iPhone when you still had to print out directions from MapQuest. I learned you sometimes have to brave the unknown and know you’ll come out ahead, and don’t leave town without a full tank of gas.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

All I can say is that exciting things are coming, during these interesting times in our lives I’ve noticed that I’m really interested in documentary work and developing my own projects, which I’ve been looking into. You have to keep your creative juices flowing. As far as current endeavors, I have some projects in the pipeline, but you’ll just have to wait to see!

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Keep on keeping on! But seriously, keep pushing because at times it will seem like you’re getting nowhere and then all of the sudden something sheds its light on you.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I feel diversity is extremely important in the entertainment industry, I’m of Macedonian / Ukrainian descent and if cultures don’t get represented it’s difficult for people to understand or relate to the wide variety of cultural backgrounds there are on this planet. It really helps people to take in different customs and open their eyes to things that they otherwise may have been ignorant to.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Five things I wish someone would have told me when I first started….

Keep pushing because if you don’t it can be easy to get discouraged. Don’t let the static distract you, everything other than your end goal is static and while some of that white noise is necessary for life you should never allow it to distract you from the dreams you wish to achieve. Be very selective with your team, keep only creative people that have the same end goal as yourself. Listen to your gut, it’s always right. Never stop trying new things, do something that scares you, this is how we learn and progress, these new experiences can shape you into someone you never thought possible.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Keep going, always put your best foot forward because you never know when the next opportunity might strike. Any and all dreams are possible.

You are a person of influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, I would love to inspire the human race to care for one another and push along the ecofriendly housing movement to collaborate and provide tax-funded housing for all humans in need, I don’t believe humans should allow other humans to sleep on the street, all living creatures deserve the right to basic needs required to live and progress in this lifetime.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

It’s too difficult to narrow this down to a single person, I’m grateful to all of my family, especially my Grandma [Ann] for her unconditional love and always supporting my wild imagination, my father [Spiro] and my mom [Carolyn]. My father truly inspired me as he raised me to know that you can build something from nothing. He came from a small village in Ljubojno Macedonia and always instilled this in me throughout my life. My mother is a great provider for all of her children and grandchildren, she gave me the freedom to grow and gave me my taste for adventure and travel, she is the type of mom that would do anything for her children to make them happy.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“It all works out in the end.” It’s been relevant throughout my life because we have to remember not to worry about the small things on our journey, you have to trust the universe and know that we’re all on the path we’re destined for, and it will always work out in the end.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes! Jim Carrey, they say never to meet your heroes but I’ll take my chances on this one. Should we meet at 10 o’clock sharp, lobby bar, right in the lobby? At The Danbury hotel? (I hope you got my Dumb and Dumber reference.) But all kidding aside Let’s do lunch and talk about working together!

How can our readers follow you online?

I can be found on Instagram @kristophermaz and on Twitter @kristophermaz

