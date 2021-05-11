Kristjana Hillberg: “Understanding that everyone is human first”

Understanding that everyone is human first. Empower your employees/team to strive for work-life balance. Embody the company values and try to showcase them in your own life as well as promoting others within the organization to define what those values mean to them and how they incorporate them into their daily routine. I’ve worked on teams in the past that provide amazing company perks like a gym membership to a local gym of choice, or a monthly subscription to hello fresh, or something that can bring you together as a collective that doesn’t involve actually being physically present.

As a part of our series about the things you need to successfully work remotely, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristjana Hillberg. (krist-yawn-uhh)

Kristjana is a content creator, avid connector and freelance mentor. She has 10+ years of experience in the client experience industry and is driven to help all women that she comes in contact with unlock their potential and succeed. As a mentor, Kristjana’s focus is to empower women to start a side hustle or leave their 9–5 job completely to become their own boss!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. What is your “backstory”?

I once heard the term “multipotentialite” and started to coin the term because it means that you have lots of different interests and passions. That rings true in my personal and professional life. I began working at the age of 14 because I wanted my own money for school clothes & going to the movies with friends. I babysat and worked at a local trading post. Throughout my adult life I have had many different roles in various companies ranging from legal assistant to ABA therapist and clinical manager to beer-tender & fitness instructor. My personal passions lie within performing! All growing up I sang, danced & acted in plays and 8 years ago I decided to become an acrobat in the circus and get to still perform! It’s amazing!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

LIke I said earlier, I have done SO many different things and love the variety. An interesting story about my time as a legal assistant is that the firm I was working with at the time represented a HUGE Teen Mom case. So MTV showed up outside the office a few times. 🙂

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The remote world is so vast. There is opportunity after opportunity. And boy did I make a lot of mistakes…(still do every now and then)…but one thing that really sticks out happened a year or so in when I decided that I should begin learning how to edit audio because I really wanted to start helping my clients with their podcasts. I started my own podcast and was recording my intro and pronounced my OWN name wrong. It was embarrassing. Thank heavens for editing & re-doing a recording, but I actually ended up leaving it because I wanted to prove that we are all human. We make mistakes. It’s a part of the journey and when you screw up, you just keep going.

What advice would you give to other business leaders to help their employees thrive and avoid burnout?

I’ve learned this from some really great clients, but #1 way to avoid burnout is to set boundaries and acknowledge those you work with. If you have employees or a team of any kind, checking in with them on a regular basis, asking how they are personally, if they are happy doing their tasks, if they are in their zone of genius and then making sure that you respect boundaries. For yourself and for your team. If you work in time blocks, set alarms, & end when you say you are going to end, it allows your brain to shut off (easier said than done) and lets it recharge!

Ok, let’s jump to the core of our interview. Working remotely can be very different than working with a team that is in front of you. This provides great opportunity but it can also create unique challenges. To begin, can you articulate for our readers a few of the main benefits and opportunities of working remotely?

The words that immediately come to mind are freedom, flexibility, and wider reach. When you work from home, you have the freedom to work when you want, especially if you don’t have a client facing role. You have the flexibility to grab lunch with a friend, go to your kid’s award banquet at 10am without taking time off, and the flexibility to get outside and change up your work environment. Working virtually allows you to meet and work with people from all over the world. You end up meeting people you never would’ve met otherwise.

Can you articulate for our readers what the five main challenges are regarding working remotely?

Communication — this is so important when you work remotely. If you don’t have communication skills, things can slip through the cracks & your team can feel lost and/or frustrated.

— this is so important when you work remotely. If you don’t have communication skills, things can slip through the cracks & your team can feel lost and/or frustrated. Time management — time blocking is huge when it comes to that #laptoplife. Creating a list of top priority items and working down that list with an alarm in place for when to take a break and when to end your day will keep you on track.

— time blocking is huge when it comes to that #laptoplife. Creating a list of top priority items and working down that list with an alarm in place for when to take a break and when to end your day will keep you on track. Work-life balance — when your home is your office and your office is in your home and work is home and home is work…(you get the picture), it can seem like groundhog day! Having a set office space helps as well as when the work day is done, staying away from the “office”, turning off notifications, and being present.

— when your home is your office and your office is in your home and work is home and home is work…(you get the picture), it can seem like groundhog day! Having a set office space helps as well as when the work day is done, staying away from the “office”, turning off notifications, and being present. Focus — time management will help with this one! If you want to schedule time in the day for laundry/dishes/chores, make sure and set an alarm. Stay focused on each task you are doing.

— time management will help with this one! If you want to schedule time in the day for laundry/dishes/chores, make sure and set an alarm. Stay focused on each task you are doing. Motivation — oh boy! This can be a tough one. Some days you really don’t have motivation. Sitting on the couch & binging a show seems a lot better than whatever is waiting for you on your laptop. Let’s refer back to time management and focus on this list. Set a timer, work for 2 hours, check off 3–5 top priority items, & THEN binge an episode or 2.

Based on your experience, what can one do to address or redress each of those challenges? Can you give a story or example for each?

I say that it’s better to over communicate then to be silent. If you even think you should maybe let someone know about a project your working on or that you are going to go skiing for 3 days with no reception, sending an email or dropping a note in your team slack channel is better safe than sorry. It keeps everyone in the loop and there’s not a question. For me, time management, work/life balance, focu, and motivation are all kind of rolled into one. Without the first it’s hard to have the second and so on. I’ve gotten better over the years and now live off of alarms in order to spend time with my kids, get to my work out, avoid burnout and keep my sanity! 🙂 Which in turns makes it easier to focus when I’m in work mode.

Do you have any suggestions specifically for people who work at home? What are a few ways to be most productive when you work at home?

It’s all about discipline. Know your why. Find work that you are passionate about. If you hate data entry, stop entering data & start doing whatever is that lights your soul on fire. There is no limit to what you can do online. As someone who has worked from over for 3 years, I suggest to switch up your work environment when possible. Sit on the porch in the morning or in the sun room. Work from a coffee shop or local work space 2 days a week. Make sure you’re surrounded by things that bring you joy-like plants, dream board, affirmations, happy colors, your fave drink. Also, plan your schedule around the days of time that you feel most energized. For me, my best work happens from about 6am-2pm. After that…my brain feels foggy and I’m ready to chill.

Can you share any suggestions for teams who are used to working together on location but are forced to work remotely due to the pandemic? Are there potential obstacles one should avoid with a team that is just getting used to working remotely?

As humans, we love connection. We love interaction and talking & sharing stories. It’s easy to feel lonely or sad when you work from home because there’s just not the same environment in your tiny little home office as there might be in an office full of your co-workers. It’s nice to have weekly check-ins with your team where you hop on zoom, share your wins and funny stories. It’s also nice to communicate on apps like Slack or Voxer or have a team facebook group where you hold each other accountable for 1 thing each day. Get creative and do what’s best for YOUR team. I know I mentioned having weekly check-ins as a suggestion of staying connected, but this can also lead to a lot of wasted time. Don’t hold a meeting just to hold a meeting. Especially if the info can be relayed in a 5 sentence email. Be extremely intentional about expectations, deliverables, and who is taking ownership of that task/project.

What do you suggest can be done to create an empowering work culture and team culture with a team that is remote and not physically together?

Understanding that everyone is human first. Empower your employees/team to strive for work-life balance. Embody the company values and try to showcase them in your own life as well as promoting others within the organization to define what those values mean to them and how they incorporate them into their daily routine. I’ve worked on teams in the past that provide amazing company perks like a gym membership to a local gym of choice, or a monthly subscription to hello fresh, or something that can bring you together as a collective that doesn’t involve actually being physically present.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I want to empower others to show up as an expert in the remote space and to mentor, share, and teach others what they know. Knowledge is power. It is something that can’t ever be taken from you. When you share your knowledge and experience with others, it is a ripple effect, in turn blessing all they encounter & teach as well.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Prepare for change. Embrace it. When you prepare for a speed bump, when you get to it, you won’t be surprised. You will be prepared & ready. It won’t seem as daunting! As a freelancer, working remotely, there is always change. Change in my services, change in a client’s budget, a pandemic…and we all have to shift and adapt. If you practice this mindset in your daily life, it won’t seem as stressful when a client drops the project you’re working on because you know you are capable of finding clients, you’ve done it before and it’s an opportunity to showcase your skills in another industry! 🙂

How can our readers further follow your work online?

@yourfreelancefriend on IG or listen to my podcast “the red door” showcasing real & raw stories from people just like you!

Thank you for these great insights! We wish you continued success