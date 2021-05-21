Kristina Paider of The Hollywood Approach: “Act in love”

Act in love. Love for yourself, love for your future, and for your loved ones. They are likely your why, and acting in love will nurture your subconscious. So that when the conscious choices get tough, your natural instincts will lead you to your outcome.

The world seems to be reeling from one crisis to another. We’ve experienced a global pandemic, economic uncertainty, political and social turmoil. Then there are personal traumas that people are dealing with, such as the loss of a loved one, health issues, unemployment, divorce or the loss of a job.

Coping with change can be traumatic as it often affects every part of our lives.

How do you deal with loss or change in your life? What coping strategies can you use? Do you ignore them and just push through, or do you use specific techniques?

An author, screenwriter and speaker, Kristina Paider has brought her A-game to newsrooms, Hollywood writers’ rooms, and board rooms in 34 countries. She travels by motorcycles, jumps into waterfalls and helps people expedite results in business and in life.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was a water baby since I was two years old. My parents tell a story that they used to have to LIE to get me out of the lakes in the summer — they told me the “man in the boat was going to pull the plug.” That would get me running! I went on to be a strong swimmer, waterskiier, cliff diver and certified scuba diver. Wherever I went, whatever I did in life, water adventures were always a part of it.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Observe, not judge.” Judging, especially oneself is limiting, contracting and cuts off choices and opportunities. Observing, on the other hand, is expansive, thoughtful, and leads to better outcomes.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Resilient — or maybe stubborn? ☺ Creative — I can see options and solutions where others often do not. Adventurous — I will take the path more interesting.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

After leading a rescue of two boys caught in a riptide in 2000 in Puerto Peñasco, Mexico, I began having panic attacks in the water. I first became aware of them in 2003 while cliff diving in Capri, Italy. But I didn’t believe they were panic attacks until a few years later as they got increasingly worse. In 2012–2013, they became debilitating: I couldn’t put a single foot in a swimming pool without a full-blown attack.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was the fast upward trajectory of the severity of the attacks. They went from inconvenient to severe, where it would take me several hours to recover my breath and a normal heart rate. I was afraid that if I didn’t have a successful intervention, I wouldn’t be able to shower or bathe without a major incident. Also, water was my favorite place in the world, I couldn’t imagine a life without it.

How did you react in the short term?

In the beginning, when I had the first panic attack in 2003, I was in disbelief. And I kept testing my limits for the first years: surfing in Sydney, cliff diving in Belize and roping in Lake Michigan. Each incident was more scary than the last, but I kept thinking I was ok, or denying that I wasn’t ok.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I didn’t realize until later that I had a great deal of shame and embarrassment about the panic attacks. It was so the opposite of my identity. I tried to observe, and not judge. Then I opened up spiritually for guidance.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

After a debilitating panic attack in my pool in Brentwood / Los Angeles (down the street from Bradley Cooper’s house, just for your reference), when I had put just one foot in my pool, had an attack and was out of commission for several hours, I decided I needed a new plan. I could not let it go, because when I led the rescue, many people tried to stop me from going in the riptide after the boys. I kept thinking about what would have happened if I had not been there that day. I could not accept that I was having panic attacks, until I absolutely had to.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

I finally let go of the idea that I was fine. I committed to the path of doing what ever it would take to heal, even though I had no idea what that was. I opened myself up for spiritual guidance and invited “all gods from all religions” and “any spirit guides listening in” to guide me on my path. I decided to trust that the path would emerge.

And it did. I found a place called 27 Waterfalls on the North Coast, Dominican Republic. The gist is, you hike up for 2 hours, and the only way back down is to jump in the falls. I knew in an instant it was what I had to do. I booked the ticket, sold all my things in LA, and went.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for the many people I met in Cabarete in May, 2013. Liz, a therapist, who told me the fear would probably be with me, and to acknowledge it but not let it run the show; Maia and Luz, who went SUP-ing with me as a way to condition myself for the jumps… I didn’t last out there very long that day, but their support meant everything; Darrin, who’s love for the town and the area was a great pillar of support. My friend Sheila, who is pure joy to swim with. So many people. It was a truly magical time.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

When I jumped into the 7th waterfall, I had the monumental experience I was hoping for — I cut the “wires” to the panic circuitry. From there, I know I could get back in the water myself and continue rehabilitation.

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

That IS the story. I learned I am my own heroine. I wrote a book that was released this year, called The Hollywood Approach. The book walks people through the same steps I used, and I use to write a hero/heroine on screen, so everyone can apply this to solve whatever they’re facing in their own life.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Set a really clear next step or goal for yourself. For me, it was to break the motherboard of panic — to disrupt the circuitry, what felt like the hard wiring from water to panic in my body. That was the first step. It has to be specific, measurable, achievable (or believed to be possible!), relevant and time-based. In other words: SMART. Commit to the idea that you are the heroine of your own life. Nobody is going to want your thing more than you. Choose consciously. Otherwise the grief, embarrassment, shame will overpower your story. Rally your allies. Allies are the secret sauce of great stories. The heroine still has to take the action, but she doesn’t have to do it alone. That day on the 7th waterfall, a group of strangers became friends because of what we experienced together. Act in love. Love for yourself, love for your future, and for your loved ones. They are likely your why, and acting in love will nurture your subconscious. So that when the conscious choices get tough, your natural instincts will lead you to your outcome.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Be your own heroine. Be an ally to the next person.

