Kristina Murrell: “Surround yourself with people with similar interests because they will help push you”

Always ﬁnd some time to practice no matter how good you think you may be.

Surround yourself with people with similar interests because they will help push you.

Always look presentable because you never know who you will meet or network with.

Conﬁdence is a big deal.

As part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kristina Murrell.

Kristina Murrell is a recording artist from the Barbados. She moved to the US to pursue her education, and she never stopped focusing on her dream of making music with a very personal sound. American record producer Sonny King eventually discovered her, and he was immediately impressed with her incredible personality and musical skills. She eventually signed a deal with Sonny’s production company, Music By King Inc., and spent some time in the studio in order to work on new exciting music

Her sound is a combination of different genres and sonic aesthetics, most notably pop and R&B. Her most recent studio release, Got Me Dreaming is a perfect example of this excellent creative balance, showcasing the artist’s personality, and her ability to make music that sets the bar higher in terms of personality and innovation. This release is highly recommended to any fan of artists such as Beyonce, Rihanna (who actually shares Kristina’s home-country,) and Kelly Rowland, and it is a one-of-a-kind take on .the pop genre, highlighting Kristina’s open-minded approach

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

The pleasure is mine! I was born and raised in Bridgetown, Barbados which is a small island in the Caribbean. Even though the island is considered small it’s a very popular destination amongst tourist. All the people there are like one big family. I lived in Barbados with my parents and my grandmother until the age of 15. Growing up I often traveled a lot to visit my family on my moms side that lived in Trinindad and Tobago. My family did their best to make sure I was comfortable and had everything needed to succeed. However I was not doing the best I at the time and didn’t take life as serious at that young age. Before ofﬁcially leaving Barbados I had one year of school left and after that I honestly wan’t sure what I would do after I ﬁnished school. My mom decided it would be better opportunities if my sister and I, along with her self, moved to the states and continued our education. So we took a chance and left everything we knew behind for a fresh start and the opportunities have been endless!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this speciﬁc career path?

Yes at ﬁrst I started off writing poems and realized that it was something I had a passion for. That changed to writing original music based on true life events and it became the way I expressed myself. Later on I got more involved in high school when I audition for a musical with a friend just for fun and ended up getting a lead role. I realized I loved being on stage and singing in front of people.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Yes my ﬁrst video shoot! I was preparing for it and in the beginning I was calm and then when the camera actually started rolling I realized this was really happening. It was like reality hit me and at one point I just stood there and realized how far I had came in such a short period of time .

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were ﬁrst starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I had to sing lead for a musical I was in and for some reason I thought that I knew it so I didn’t attend rehearsals before opening day. I got on stage and saw everyone and forgot all the words to my song. I learned from that experience that practice doesn’t hurt at all.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now the most exciting project is my new single “Got Me Dreaming” from my ﬁrst album which will be released to the world along with the music video. I’m very excited about it!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in ﬁlm and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I believe diversity is important for representation because when you see someone who looks like you being successful it just makes you believe even more that anything you put your mind to could be done. Secondly diversity to me adds more value when we have different people and cultures come together to work on projects. It adds more life and excitement to everything. Lastly it’s amazing to have all different types of ideas and point of views from people from different backgrounds and put them all together to create something beautiful.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I ﬁrst started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Video shoots are long so always bring some one along for extra help lol

2. Always ﬁnd some time to practice no matter how good you think you may be

3. Surround yourself with people with similar interests because they will help push you

4. Always look presentable because you never know who you will meet or network with.

5. Conﬁdence is a big deal

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Your time will come try not to rush things while still being consistent and take time for yourself to prefect whatever your passion is.

You are a person of enormous inﬂuence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

To create a movement for people in areas locally to showcase/perfect their talent because everyone has a gift. Some people just need to be seen or helped.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes absolutely Sonny King because from the moment we started working together we were a team and he helped me with so much along the way when it came to truly ﬁnding my voice.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Don’t worry about a thing, every little thing is gonna be alright.” — Bob Marley This quote is something I live by daily! I believe most will say I’m a very positive person because I tend not to stress about things that I cannot control but take every day how it

comes and enjoy the most out of life.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes deﬁnitely would like to sit down with the queen of England because I have so many questions I would ask. Growing up I always found the Royal Family and their stories interesting.

How can our readers follow you online?

Instagram — @Krisscrispy

Facebook — https://www.facebook.com/KristinaMurrellMusic Apple Music — http://itunes.apple.com/album/id/1546176415

This was so informative, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

