Kristina Mand-Lakhiani Of Mindvalley: “Another good technique is to learn to be in the present moment”

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristina Mand-Lakhiani.

Kristina Mand-Lakhiani is the Co-founder of Mindvalley and has been in the personal transformation industry for over 17 years. She is an incredibly talented international speaker, entrepreneur, artist, philanthropist and a mother of 2 kids. Kristina is also the author of a transformational quest, “7 Days To Happiness” and “Live By Your Own Rules”, where she talks about personal transformation, authenticity, understanding and accepting oneself, and a path to happiness.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born in Belarus, where my mom is from, but she was married to an Estonian so I lived in Estonia. Technically speaking, I was born in the Soviet Union, the country that doesn’t exist anymore. I was a very typical Soviet child and I am the only child in the family. People often say that the only child is spoiled. However, it wasn’t true for me. Instead, I felt so responsible not to mess up because I was the only hope for my parents. I was like a hyper responsible perfectionist. I studied really well, I was a straight A student, and finished school with two medals: a gold medal for having only excellent grades in the last three years and a silver medal I got from the president for being one of the best students in the country that year. So I was a perfectionist, a good girl. When I was still in kindergarten I was picked to Soviet Olympic reserves in gymnastics and it was a mincing machine, and my first training was so traumatizing that I was crying and begging my mom not to take me to these Olympic reserves training center again. So, that kind of ruined my relationships with sport, so I was a typical nerd. I was doing a lot of extra curricular activities. I studied art, I am actually an artist, I do draw a lot to this date. When I finished school I went to university, and I got into university without exams because I was such a good student, so I went to one of the best universities, here in Estonia, and got my bachelor’s degree in public administration , not because I was specifically excited about this topic, but because it was the most prestigious faculty in my university. I joined a student organization called AIESEC while in university. I was a little disillusioned with the whole idea of having excellent grades and it was more into just getting the experience in AIESEC. I loved it because it offered a lot of travel and a chance to make friends all over the world. And then I started my career in the government while I was still in university because I was an overachiever. And then I got married and I moved to New York and left everything behind to create Mindvalley together with my husband Vishen and grew it into an international multimillion-dollar empire. I believe that my personal and professional journey has been guided by my continuous pursuit of living in accordance with my own truth, I am passionate about sharing my truth and teaching others how to create a more authentic and happy life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

It’s an interesting story. My mentors told me I should consider public speaking about seven or eight years ago. So that’s how it started for me. I realize now, looking back, there is a huge difference between speaking when you’re expected to versus speaking because you have an important message you want to share with others.

A couple of years later, I turned 40 and started to really examine my life. I slowly began to realize that although I’d enjoyed a 15-year long career in marketing, perhaps I was meant to do more with my life. So I took a sabbatical from Mindvalley and started questioning my own authenticity and how I’m living this life. I asked myself whether I was really happy or satisfied and the answer was no.

I also developed an online program during this sabbatical. It was based on research and my 15 years of experience working in personal growth instead of simply regurgitating someone else’s information. I’ve considered myself a professional speaker ever since that moment because although I have been on stage before, I was still learning about the craft and parroting other ideas. Now I’m passionate about sharing my own authentic message. I’ve been fortunate enough to have the honor of sharing the stage with famous entrepreneurs, best-selling authors, and all-around amazing speakers like Mark Cuban, Lisa Nichols, Shefali Tsabary, Jason Silva, Jay Shetty.

I sometimes felt like I had imposter syndrome in the beginning when I had to go on stage after a famous speaker. I would get very nervous and worried, especially if the audience didn’t know who I was in advance. I’ll never forget one time I was trying to get myself together and summon up my courage to speak after Michael Beckwith — a woman from the audience recognized me as she passed by and told me she was really looking forward to my speech because I’m different and that my message resonated with her. It was exactly what I needed to hear at the moment to help give me the confidence to get on stage and speak.

As I’ve matured as a speaker, I’ve stopped comparing myself to other people. I don’t care anymore because while they might be great in their own right, that doesn’t make my message any less valid or less important. My message is strong because it is mine and I’m not trying to be someone else. It was only after I really owned my message and embraced my accent, silly jokes, and occasional awkwardness, that I truly believed I’d earned my place on stage.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

For 15 years I worked in the niche of personal growth, so my answer to this question might be unconventional. There was not a single author or a particular role model who had inspired me. Instead, what inspired me to become an author and to start speaking was our readers, our clients, people who come and study with us and then share how their lives have changed.

There was one story I still remember as it made a great impact on me. Our Russian Branch of Mindvalley business was in huge danger. The Russian market was under big pressure because there was a big political conflict and economic crisis. On top of that, I lost one of our biggest authors. For a few years, I was pretty much alone, trying to pull it out of a slump, it took longer than I would have liked it, no sign that would show me that I was doing the right thing. It was like being in a long dark tunnel without knowing if you’re coming anywhere close to an end. The one thing that kept me going were the letters and testimonials of people who studied with us and were saying how grateful they were for what we were doing and how our teachers and their programs changed their lives.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or takeaway did you learn from that?

When you are making a proper mistake it doesn’t feel funny at that moment. A curious mistake would be my experience with my former business partner.

When I started a branch of Mindvalley for the Russian speaking market with an acquaintance of mine we were on good terms and quickly became friends. We had a few things in common: just like me she was a mother of a young child, had a similar background, fellow perfectionist absolutely new to the nature of the personal growth industry and to the business itself. Everyone said we were crazy but we grew our Russian business to 2 million dollars in the first few years. Three years into our business our two biggest markets, Ukraine and Russia, went into war. Massive inflation, economic crisis, and a political crisis followed. The crisis required unpopular measures in the business. These times truly highlighted how different me and my business partner were. I started feeling something was very off, I wasn’t happy, I was dreading going to the office, and I didn’t want to face my business partner, but I was afraid of admitting the fact that our relationship just doesn’t seem to be working out. I thought, as a good entrepreneur I needed to put these feelings aside and persevere. So I created this story about how I have to sacrifice my own happiness for my business, for our clients, for our partners, for the people who work for us.

It took me 3 years to realize that I was avoiding breaking this dysfunctional relationship out of fear. I was using the partnership as a crutch because I was afraid of taking on the risk of being an entrepreneur on my own. So I masked my fear with a beautiful story of sacrificing my own happiness for a “greater good”. And when I finally summoned the courage and suggested that we should separate, I suddenly felt such a massive relief. After the separation, I felt so light and easy, and it was like that fear was not worth the three years of waiting. One of my long-standing employees said: “You know, Khristina, you kept pretending that things were fine with your business partner and making a good face, but we all knew that things were not good, that you were unhappy and we all suffered, it was such a heavy atmosphere. And you can’t imagine how much happier I feel now that you are separated and you’re at peace with your business and what with what you do.” The irony here is that I thought that I needed to sacrifice my happiness for the sake of other people like my employees, but they didn’t need my sacrifice, what they needed was for me to be myself and to be at peace.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

My most exciting project is my upcoming book. It’s a book about being true to yourself, self-acceptance, and self-love, that is not to be mistaken with self-care. This book is my ultimate form of self-expression where I’m not following what the market dictates the first-time authors should do and just writing what and how I think needs to be said.

The message is very simple. It’s about fixing your relationship with yourself first. You have to be YOU, to learn to love yourself unconditionally and once that relationship is fixed, your relationship with the rest of the world will fall into place. If all people were more at peace with what they are, the world would be a better place.

I already see how this book would help people to go through this path of self-acceptance, so the book is very practical.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

So the number one trait would be carelessness or trust. The trust in the universe, believing that things are going to be fine. When I left my thriving career in politics in Estonia and moved to New York to start Mindvalley I was literally no one. And so the trust that things are going to be fine has helped me to go into new areas, go out of my comfort zone, and take on scary projects. This positive outlook into the future helped me do crazy things, like leaving my career, going into business which I knew nothing about and had no idea about, starting a personal growth publishing in the Russian market, becoming an author and speaker. I did all of these things because I always trust that everything is going to be just fine.

Another trait is also about trust. But this time it’s about trust in people. It’s something I learned from my network. To illustrate it, I’ll share a conversation we had with Richard Branson. Seven or eight years ago, when we first visited his island, Vishen asked him about how Richard runs 300 companies. Richard shared: “I find people who share my passion and can execute things and I let them run with it and I get out of their way.” And that is my style of working with people — a huge factor of my success is my team. I delegate, I let people do things I let people make mistakes. And I think it’s a very important thing because this frees me up to work in my genius zone and let other people express themselves. I believe that people are true to themselves when they get to express themselves. That’s when they truly thrive.

And the last trait for me would be the trust in myself — believing in my values, in my truth are important. I have a message and I believe in my message and I believe that I am the best person to deliver it. And sometimes the world is not very fair and life is not very fair but because I believe my message and I believe myself, I keep going.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

As an international speaker and author I specialize in finding happiness. It’s an important distinction. Joy is an emotion, and happiness is not about emotions, it’s about states. I speak and teach professionally on this topic for a long time. I started speaking about happiness five years ago. Of course, I’ve studied the topic longer than that. But when I started speaking, I came up with my own system — “Seven days to happiness”.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

Any subject that you study will start with a definition of the subject — what does it mean to be happy?. Most of the reports that measure happiness actually are based on people’s subjective feelings. It’s really hard to compare people’s measurements of happiness, mine number five on a scale of zero to 10 may be very different from your number five. And there is a tendency to equate happiness to a certain emotion like elated emotion.

So it’s hard for me to comment on that ranking. If we want to measure happiness, a more reliable measure would be emotional wellbeing. We live in a society that glorifies grinding, hustling, achieving, and it is a very fast-paced high-stress environment where burnout almost feels like a badge of honor. It doesn’t help you to achieve emotional well-being happiness because this pattern is incredibly dangerous. So we associate happiness with achieving certain milestones: if I get a job, then I’ll be happy; if I get married then I’ll be happy; if I have children then I’ll be happy. It doesn’t work like that. The book “Stumbling on Happiness” by Daniel Gilbert shows how our mind tricks us. We live in a kind of delusion, all the time. Our ideas of how we’re going to feel in the future or how we felt in the past are actually not real.

Chasing success chasing achievements, something which Western society lives by. There’s research that shows that success doesn’t make you happy, but when you’re in the state of happiness, you’re much more likely to achieve success, and that correlation is misunderstood in the Western world. So, obviously, your financial and economic well-being doesn’t correlate to the level of your happiness. Yes, there are basic needs and when they are not met, you cannot feel happy, generally, but beyond the basic needs, having more, getting more is not going to get you any happier. Also, I don’t think we can compare the whole world on the same scale because different countries have very different ways of living.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I want to make a distinction between joy and happiness. Happiness is a state, and joy is an emotion, and you cannot have the same recipe for achieving certain emotions and achieving certain states. However, modern discourse about happiness is often equated to emotions, and that’s why people often say “Don’t chase happiness, you will not get it”. So I totally agree, you cannot chase an emotion, emotion by nature is volatile, it changes as you’re expressing it as you’re experiencing it. So if you think happiness is an emotion, by definition, you cannot have lasting happiness.

Define for yourself what it means to be happy because it is not a prize at the end of the journey. Whatever you want to achieve, you have to prioritize, you have to study it, you have to work on that. Why is it that if we want happiness for ourselves, for our loved ones we don’t think that we should work on it, or understand it, or study it? So I think the biggest myth is that happiness is unimportant, that it is something like a bonus that you will get or a prize that you will get and at the end of the journey, that it will come on its own and you don’t need to work on it. It is important you should prioritize it, but first of all you have to understand what it means to you.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

This is the right question to ask. As I said we misunderstand happiness and lack a social agreement on what it is. If we don’t know what happiness is, we can at least see what happiness is not and why people are not finding it. So, the number one thing is that we define happiness as an emotion. It’s a trap. The moment we say happiness is an emotion we’re not going to ever be able to achieve long-lasting happiness, something that is stable and consistent. Because emotions by nature are changing, they are in motion. To have a chance at long-lasting happiness, you have to stop treating it as an emotion and start treating it as a state.

The second thing, happiness is not perfection. I’d like to quote one of Mindvalley’s teachers, Srikumar Rao, here.

“You’re not happy because everything is perfect. Everything is perfect because you’re happy.”

When you’re happy things just look different to you. So don’t look for perfection in life to be happy, because when you look for perfection to become happy, you’re falling back into the achievement trap. You will always be in that constant chasing after the next thing that would make your life perfect, but that model just simply doesn’t work. Happiness is not in perfection.

And the last thing — happiness is also not the absence of pain. Here I want to quote Susan David who says: “Pain is the price of admission to a meaningful life.” We have to understand that the absence of pain and the absence of discomfort is a utopia. When we are children our parents want us to be happy, so they try to solve our problems for us, to protect us from unnecessarily painful experiences. Maybe a child has a problem at school. A lot of the parents will feel compelled to go and try to solve the problem for the child. Treated with overprotection, kids grow up with a very weird misconception about happiness, believing that happiness is an absence of pain, an absence of disappointment, of discomfort. And that’s half of the problem. Apart from equating happiness to perfection, these kids also lack practical functional skills to deal with painful emotions, disappointment, bullying, etc. Because their parents deprived them of a chance to develop such skills in a safe environment. So we grow up thinking that happiness is an absence of pain, and on top of that, not knowing how to deal with that. So these three things I think happiness isn’t — it’s not an emotion, it’s not perfection, and it is not the absence of pain.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

When it comes to the joy I think everybody has their own little instant gratification strategies. I love this quote about happiness: “Happy person is the person who is on a detour and can still enjoy the scenery.” It’s an anonymous quote, but it’s brilliant. We often get on detours in different aspects of our life: you break up with your love partner, you lose a job, your kids grow up and move out. So I think the true master of happiness is when you can enjoy life because it is real, unperfect, and juicy.

So a few things that I can suggest. First of all, the more I study happiness, the more I understand that having strong meaningful connections in your life is important. There’s this huge Harvard study that followed the lives of their subjects for 75 years, trying to find what makes some people happier than others. The strongest correlation they found was that people who had strong meaningful connections in their life were happier.

Another good technique is to learn to be in the present moment. A lot of things that throw us out of our balance and out of our peace of mind are not located in the present. Most of all worries are about the future and a lot of our regrets, sadness, anger, are in the past. Happiness exists in the present moment, so learning to bring yourself back to now is an important skill.

Gratitude is another important skill. If you want to practice gratitude, try to express it for the things which are happening in the present moment, or which have happened to you recently in the past 24 hours. It gives you a slightly more edge. Practice gratitude for the small things that happen in your life — you had a beautiful morning, you woke up, your morning routine was peaceful and beautiful. See the beauty in what is happening to you right now. There is an element of hedonic adaptation where you don’t feel gratitude to the same extent for what you are experiencing every day. But imagine if you were in a hospital for a week and now finally you’re cured, you step out of the doors of the hospital and you breathe the fresh air. If you’ve ever experienced anything like that, you know that at that moment that gratitude for being healthy is so different from what you would feel on a daily basis.

The third technique is the practice of forgiveness. It’s instrumental for you to learn to be happy, you have to learn to let go, to forgive. Forgiveness is like a hygiene routine for happiness for emotional well-being. It’s a huge topic, but you have to understand that it’s a personal practice. It’s not about being just and fair. It’s not about learning the lesson or teaching the person a lesson. It’s about personal, emotional, hygiene, you forgive, for yourself, not for anyone else. You let go of your own negative charge.

Number four and number five, I would say — learn emotional regulation, emotional agility, emotional well-being. You have to learn how to deal with your daily emotions. Nobody teaches us it, but I think emotional intelligence has to be like literacy. We live in an era where there is such a thing as toxic positivity, or I would say positivity tyranny.

Emotions are given to us for a reason. We experience the physical pain of physical sensations because your body gives you signals where you need to pay attention. Emotions are given to us so that we pay attention to where in our life we need to make changes. So if you have emotional analgesia where you don’t notice your emotions then you can’t interpret them, you can’t understand them when you don’t know how to deal with them. Your life starts deteriorating the same way your physical body deteriorates when you don’t feel physical sensations.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

There is a difference between just feeling low versus going through a medical depression. Anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts, and grieving are serious concerns. So I would suggest that if you have a person who suffers from any of that you do help them to get professional help.

Now let’s talk about people who are just going through the normal waves of emotions, including sadness, lighter versions of grief. The best thing you can do for them is to let them go through their emotions while being there for them. I love the song by Thomas Walker, it’s called “I leave my light on”. Literally leaving your light on for the person you love, is the best thing you can do for them.

Remind them that you are there for them, no matter what. Even if in that instance they might be a little snappy with you, just let them have the experience. It requires a certain philosophical approach to life, you have to understand that every human being has the right to their journey. That emotion carries a certain message with it, and if you’re disrupting that message or if you are not letting the person experience that emotion, they will get back to it sooner or later again, because they have to get the message.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I believe that the best thing that anyone can do for the world is to become happy. I got that suggestion from the Dalai Lama, he gave me permission to be happy, he told me that I can’t help anyone if I am not happy. So a lot of the time people push their happiness away and say that there are people who need help or social problems that need to be solved. First, you have to make sure that you are in the proper state and resources to be your best self for the world. So, if I could spark a movement that movement would be helping people to figure out their relationship with themselves. It is the most important relationship in the world, figure it out, and then that your relationship with the rest of the world will fall into place. If you can learn to love yourself unconditionally, to accept yourself the way you are, to be tolerant and kind to yourself, then you will be the same to the rest of the world. What the world needs is not your achievements, not your perfection, not your righteousness, it needs you to be happy and real.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I always appreciate meeting amazing people. I love interviewing them, I love learning from them and learning from a lot of people that I come across with. I would like to do is to meet someone with a big platform, because I believe that as a woman coming from an obscure Eastern European country, with a strange accent my message doesn’t get heard as much as I would like it to. I feel that I have an important message and people can relate to. So if I were to meet anyone, I’d love to meet a person with access to a bigger platform, so that my message can bypass the societal bias and be spread to the world. I believe that the world will be a better place when people are happier when they learn to love and accept themselves.

