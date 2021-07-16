Kristina Kutan of flOasis: “Fast decision-making is crucial”

Fast decision-making is crucial — learn how to differentiate between leadership and team decisions and the mechanics behind both. It took us a while to figure out the best and most efficient way for decision-making. The truth is some decisions do not require all team members’ involvement. So be aware of the cases where to make your leadership decision and allow 20% of possible mistakes in the process.

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Began Leading My Company”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristina Kutan.

Kristina is one of the co-founders of flOasis, a platform to book and share unique stays to live at work at your best. She co-founded flOasis in July 2020 to culminate her passion for business, service, and positive impact. She is a big believer that each of us has a right to live at our best, embrace our full potential, and have fun along the way.

Kristina’s favorite part of being an entrepreneur is the people, seeing them live a fulfilling life staying at a flOasis when they can combine productivity with experience that makes them feel alive.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I have always been fascinated by impactful businesses. I still remember spending cold Siberian nights reading about new emerging companies shaping new ways of living across the globe. During my last year at uni, I joined the family business as a partnership manager handling international partners in Hong Kong. At some point, it felt as if I was taking on my parents’ journey, and I wanted to create my own, so I moved to Moscow at the age of 23 and started my first corporate job. I always knew there is a bigger world out there to explore and connect to. After a couple of years of non-stop career climbing, I realized there is another way, so I moved closer to the sun, to Spain, and then to Portugal. That was when I entered a remote world of startups and started working in EdTech, launching products, leading projects, and building teams from scratch. When the flOasis idea came alive, my background in launching products, operations, and passion for exploration came all together.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Being a female co-founder adds an extra layer of complexity to the startup world. Men dominate the startup scene. According to Crunchbase, in 2019, 2.8% of funding went to women-led startups; in 2020, that fell to 2.3%. So even though from day 1 I truly believed in the idea, it took me a while to build a certain confidence level when talking to potential investors, and that’s been a continuous learning process.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

Founding a startup is a constant rollercoaster. As they say, the battleground in your head is more dangerous than the one out in the world of business. It takes persistence and continuous reminder of your “why,” why have you started your company in the first place? Receiving positive feedback from the flOasis community and seeing them enjoying their experience is one of the most rewarding feelings that help me at my lows.

If you could go back in time and talk to your younger self regarding life lessons, things you would like her to know what they would be and why?

Never betray your inner self. We all know what is best for us and what journeys to take on that would bring us fulfillment in the best way. So learn to listen to yourself and your inner voice that knows more than we might think.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

flOasis is not just another booking platform. flOasis has been created together with people and with love for them. At flOasis, we believe that there is a better way to live and work. We don’t need to choose between being productive and having a fulfilling experience — by selecting flOasis. You can do both at the same time. Our goal is to build a strong community for local hosts and guests to help them thrive! One of my favorite stories is about a French castle that used to be a bed&breakfast that had a booking drop beg of 2020. We were happy to guide you through becoming remote worker-friendly, and now they are fully booked months in advance.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

The perfect balance in life is a myth, and we can never reach perfection. What we can do, though, is to know what fills us with energy to nourish the soul and do the best we can in training our minds.

Be aware of the signs. Listen to your body to notice when it needs a rest. Then, find an activity to disconnect completely. For some people, it means surfing. For others, just being in nature. And have at least 1 hour in a day where you do something just for yourself (reading a book in the sun, jogging, meditating..). The only way your life will flow is if you are overflowing with energy, a positive mindset, and abundance.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

My grandfather has always been a role model for me. He has a kind heart and a sharp mind. All my childhood, I watched him leading his own company and then being selected as a district councilor to help locals and try to make local community life easier and better — until today, he is a great example to look up to.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am grateful to be a part of building flOasis because it empowers people to have more fulfilling lifestyles. In addition, I am happy that there are more and more people embracing the power of remote work for their good.

I also hope that I can become an example for other potential female leaders one day and ultimately contribute to changing the gender ratio in leadership.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started my company,” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

You won’t know all the answers, and that’s ok!

Due to my nature, I tend to take on problem solver, figure-it-all-out mode all the time. But the thing about building a startup is that you are just STARTING. So it is entirely normal not to know all answers straight away. But what you should embrace is being curious enough to figure them out.

2. Fast decision-making is crucial — learn how to differentiate between leadership and team decisions and the mechanics behind both.

It took us a while to figure out the best and most efficient way for decision-making. The truth is some decisions do not require all team members’ involvement. So be aware of the cases where to make your leadership decision and allow 20% of possible mistakes in the process.

3. Remember, the lows are temporary — persevere!

Building a company has constant ups and downs, especially at the beginning of the journey. As Winston Churchill said, “Success is not final, failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” A couple of times, I’ve experienced moments of genuine frustration. It always takes courage to keep going.

4. Moments of self-doubt tag along with all beautiful and impactful things you will be doing — again, persevere and embrace a positive mindset.

When I just started, I would have lots of moments of self-doubt due to my perfectionist nature. It’s a constant process of trusting in yourself and your decisions.

5. Most of the time, you’ll be into problem-solving mode — Don’t forget to have fun along the way!

It is effortless to be caught into everyday problem solving and operations, especially in the beginning when your product or service is not perfect yet. So it is essential to enjoy the ride!

You are a person of significant influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would start a movement that educates people from a young age about embracing their full potential and living their highest purpose.

