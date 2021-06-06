Kristina Hurrell of SpaFari: “Concentration”

Gratitude comes from an awareness and thankfulness of the small daily pleasures I experience, which is rooted in making choices to be positive rather than negative about my life. When I focus on controlling my mind and thoughts, I can reflect on the moments of my day with greater perspective. Good moments are reminders that I can overcome any situation, even challenging ones, allowing me to feel more at peace within myself no matter the outward circumstances. Over time, when I look back at the challenging moments, I can see how they provided guidance and became blessings in disguise.

As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis caused by the Pandemic, in our post COVID world, we are also experiencing what some have called a “mental health pandemic”.

What can each of us do to get out of this “Pandemic Induced Mental and Emotional Funk”?

One tool that each of us has access to is the simple power of daily gratitude. As a part of our series about the “How Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness” I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristina Hurrell.

Throughout her life as an intrepid world traveler, Kristina Hurrell has been exploring the globe on a quest to discover extraordinary scenic destinations and ancient cultures that offer both adventure and renewal. She is the founder and CEO of SpaFari, an eco-adventure vacation company.

SpaFari has been featured in numerous magazines, health and travel shows, such as InStyle, People, Cooking Light, Heart and Soul, SELF, Flying Adventures, Conde’ Nast Traveler, Allure, The Hollywood Reporter, Cosmopolitan, TODAY, A&E, and ESPN. She has inspired college students, celebrities, corporate executives, groups, and individuals to say ‘yes’ to their precious life by climbing to greater heights in all areas of wholeness: faith and fitness, health, wellness, and empowered living. For more about Kristina visit www.kristinahurrell.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive into our discussion, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about you and about what brought you to your specific career path?

Growing up in rural England, I developed a thirst for exploration and adventure to foreign lands. This passion was sparked by my father, who would ask me and my siblings geography questions at the dinner table. As the oldest child of five, I always wanted to give the right answers so I would study a world map that was pinned to my bedroom wall to try and be ready for any question.

Years later, after my eighteenth birthday, a chance encounter with a London fashion photographer led to my international modeling career for the likes of Dior, Vogue, Valentino, and Yves St. Laurent. But modeling was never the end goal for me, as I aspired to one day make the transition to photojournalism.

This led to my journey of a lifetime in the Sahara Desert, which started during a holiday with friends at a resort in Tunisia. While there, I met a young sheik who invited me to photograph his tribe as they traveled through the desert. I imagined seeing my pictures in National Geographic and knew this was a great opportunity. Soon though, my daring exploration of the desert landscape, the nomadic culture, and soul — shifted to traumatic encounters. I escaped across the desert, digging deep for boldness and courage, even as I left behind my confiscated camera, film, and compass.

After my Sahara sojourn, and throughout my life, I have continued to be a fearless world traveler. My passion for travel led me to create SpaFari, an eco-adventure vacation company.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

After my harrowing Sahara Desert adventure, I felt compelled to live an inspired life, which prompted my enthusiasm for health and fitness, wellness, and rejuvenation. With a renewed purpose — to motivate others to authentically embrace the ‘wholeness’ of their lives, and the practice of spiritual disciplines that bring us peace and joy, I developed and operated my destination spa retreat located in the mountains of Malibu.

During that time, I rescued a bighorn mountain sheep from Santa Cruz Island, California. It was springtime when many of the island animals were giving birth. I was on a hiking week with one of my groups when I heard an animal’s desperate cry. I noticed a few ravens zooming down to a cliff ledge. I ran to look over and saw a newly born Bighorn sheep abandoned on the ledge with ravens pecking at it. I scrambled down to rescue the poor thing, stuck it in my shirt, and finished the hike with it bobbing its head beneath mine, for three hours. By the time we returned to the island ranch house, it was imprinted on me as its mother. He followed me everywhere, so I had to take him back to Malibu. I named him Barrington Saunders and he became the retreat’s mascot and followed my groups as they hiked the trails.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why do you think that resonates with you? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

“Always be Bold and Believe you will Achieve.”

This quote of mine resonates because it encourages me to be fearless — to explore, experience, and conquer any challenge. Since my desert sojourn, I have been boldly exploring the globe on a quest to discover extraordinary scenic destinations and ancient cultures that offer both adventure and renewal.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story about why that resonated with you?

Several books have inspired me, but Soul Fuel by Bear Grylls resonates deeply. I enjoy reading true stories about like-minded adventurous people, who display courage, boldness, and strength of character. Bear Grylls is not only British but an adventurer like me. We both share a strong faith and belief that we are always protected wherever we go.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am exploring the process of writing a film script to turn my recently published book into a movie. My book is Captivated: An Adventure in Faith, which shares the story of my journey in the Sahara Desert.

I have always known that one day I would write of how I overcame all that I experienced in the desert. Since the book was released, I have heard from many how the message of my story has empowered them to live with a greater sense of purpose. I hope that it will be someone else’s survival guide, providing encouragement for whatever challenges they may be facing.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

As a woman of boldness and faith, I would not be where I am today without God’s presence in my life. I have experienced His guiding hand in all areas of my business, my relationships, and my writing. I am also incredibly grateful for my husband, who has encouraged and supported all my endeavors. He has been my greatest cheerleader.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now that we are on the topic of gratitude, let’s move to the main focus of our interview. As you know, the collective mental health of our country is facing extreme pressure. We would like to explore together how every one of us can use gratitude to improve our mental wellness. Let’s start with a basic definition of terms. How do you define the concept of Gratitude? Can you explain what you mean?

Gratitude comes from an awareness and thankfulness of the small daily pleasures I experience, which is rooted in making choices to be positive rather than negative about my life. When I focus on controlling my mind and thoughts, I can reflect on the moments of my day with greater perspective. Good moments are reminders that I can overcome any situation, even challenging ones, allowing me to feel more at peace within myself no matter the outward circumstances. Over time, when I look back at the challenging moments, I can see how they provided guidance and became blessings in disguise.

Why do you think so many people do not feel gratitude? How would you articulate why a simple emotion can be so elusive?

Distractions play a big role in hindering us from living with a sense of gratitude. We live in an age of information that comes at us faster than we can fully process, which can make it difficult to take the necessary time to slow down and appreciate all we have. So, if we are not intentional to make gratitude a major focus in our lives, then it becomes elusive.

When we focus on the things that do not work and on why life is so challenging, our minds will follow a path of negativity. But, if we choose to live with an awareness of gratitude, it will allow us to stay positive about finding solutions, focused on our vision, and belief that we will achieve.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be constructive to help spell it out. Can you share with us a few ways that increased gratitude can benefit and enhance our life?

As a doctor of Alternative medicine, my husband is often asked questions on how to improve mental wellbeing. He in turn asks what he refers to as the magic question, “How can I look at this in a better way?” With that question we have two choices: we can train our minds to focus on the negative, which brings pain and discomfort; or we can focus on the positive, which brings peace and fulfillment.

If we choose the positive then we can live with an increased sense of gratitude which calls us to make the best out of every day, living with a conviction and passion that it will be great! It compels us to forgive ourselves for past mistakes, and live with the motivation to be the kindest, most empathetic, and compassionate person you know.

Let’s talk about mental wellness in particular. Can you share with us a few examples of how gratitude can help improve mental wellness?

I have discovered that the clearer my goals and decisions are regarding what I want out of each day the easier it becomes to sift through all the information that comes at me. It helps me to prioritize those things that align with my goals reducing stress and anxiety, which in turn increases my sense of gratitude. To preserve that feeling of gratitude I am encouraged to continue setting clear goals and boundaries for my life.

At the end of each day, I often spend a few minutes in reflection. It feels good to know when things have progressed well as I am more grateful, peaceful, and confident. But, when my day does not unfold as I had hoped, the time of reflection allows me to process and decide on what adjustments I need to make for the days ahead. The more I practice this discipline the easier it becomes to stay focused on my goals which in turn makes me more grateful and improves my mental wellness. It becomes a self-fulfilling and repeating circle.

Ok wonderful. Now here is the main question of our discussion. From your experience or research, what are “Five Ways That Each Of Us Can Leverage The Power Of Gratitude To Improve Our Overall Mental Wellness”. Can you please share a story or example for each?

When I began my journey of self-discovery, I found that creating successful life habits helped me achieve my goals. These habits allowed me to develop the tools, energy, and clarity to create and pursue my dreams and passions. The five habits that continue to help me practice gratitude are,

Concentration. To improve overall mental wellness,I begin my morning in meditation and prayer, away from computers, cell phones, and other distractions. This is followed by yoga stretches and a peaceful hike surrounded by nature. Self-Reliant Health Care. Pay attention to what your body needs to be enlivened, fit and healthy. A strong base of understanding is the first step to interpreting your body’s messages of what it needs to keep itself invigorated. Purge the sludge. Honor your body by cleansing yourself with a fast or detox. Some resources that may be helpful include,

Life Beyond 100: Secrets of the Fountain of Youth, by C. Norman Shealy

Food is Your Best Medicine, Henry Bieler

The Zone Diet,Barry Sears, Ph.D.

Eat Right 4 Your Type, Dr. Peter J. D’Adamo

Live Food Juices, H.E. Kirschner, M.D.

High Energy, Rob Krakovitz, M.D.

**Please note that before beginning any program or fast, you should always consult with your doctor.

4. Values and Morals. Before committing (or continuing) to a relationship, hone your values and morals. Write a list of what is most important to you and make sure they are in alignment with your partner’s. These are important as they give us an overall feeling of peace, joy, and gratitude and provide clarity. They give meaning and purpose to our lives and help us better direct our behavior towards beneficial and fulfilling activities.

5. Forgiveness. Forgiveness allows us to abandon feelings of anger or resentment against others, and ourselves, allowing us to become emotionally healthy. As we begin to learn from our setbacks, they will open the door to new opportunities.

Is there a particular practice that can be used during a time when one is feeling really down, really vulnerable, or really sensitive?

If you are feeling down, vulnerable, or particularly sensitive it is important to remember that the only thing you have control over is your attitude and responses. I have discovered that when I am feeling any of these emotions, I have two choices, I can either be resentful which brings uncertainty and insecurity, or handle it head-on and work to find answers and resolve my feelings. The more I examine my attitude and work on myself, and establishing clear boundaries in my life, the less I am apt to be swept away by extreme emotional reactions.

Do you have any favorite books, podcasts, or resources that you would recommend to our readers to help them to live with gratitude?

Some of the books that help give perspective and aided me to better live with a sense of gratitude include The Purpose Driven Life by Rick Warren, A Calendar of Wisdom by Leo Tolstoy, We Are the Beloved: A Spiritual Journey by Ken Blanchard, Mere Christianity by C.S. Lewis, The Art of Living by Epictetus, A Course in Miracles by Marianne Williamson, The Power of Positive Thinking by Norman Vincent Peale, How to Stop Worrying and Start Living by Dale Carnegie.

The depth of the messages in these books has helped me live with a greater sense of gratitude.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My ‘Higher Education Life Principles’ is a program for students that imprints good habits to inspire a noble character with an uplifted purpose and moral compass. When you live your life according to moral values that are based on honesty, compassion, kindness, courage, modesty, and forgiveness, you can also form positive bonds with other people.

I would ask people to open their hearts to God. With faith in your life, you can awaken every morning and ask God to fill you with His grace and peace, knowing you can walk with confidence as He will protect you. The investment of time set aside for peace and wellness will reap many dividends.

