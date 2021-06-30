Kristin White: “Ask for help”

Have a Sleep Strategy for when baby comes home. And I’m not talking about a sleep schedule for the baby. Have one for you and your partner. Assume there will be nights where your baby is up for hours.

Getting a good night’s sleep has so many physical, emotional, and mental benefits. Yet with all of the distractions that demand our attention, going to sleep on time and getting enough rest has become extremely elusive to many of us. Why is sleep so important and how can we make it a priority?

In this interview series called “Sleep: Why You Should Make Getting A Good Night’s Sleep A Major Priority In Your Life, And How You Can Make That Happen” we are talking to medical and wellness professionals, sleep specialists, and business leaders who sell sleep accessories to share insights from their knowledge and experience about how to make getting a good night’s sleep a priority in your life.

As part of this interview series, we had the pleasure to interview Kristin White.

Kristin White is a National Board Certified Health & Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) with a specific interest in using coaching to advance efforts in maternal health. Her own postpartum experience led her to quit a career in e-commerce and focus on solving the problem: How can we reduce the prevalence of postpartum mood disorders and really support families during the early years of parenting? In her practice, Kristin works with mothers (and fathers) on the transition to parenthood by focusing on the wellbeing of the individual. She is also a maternal health advocate, postpartum health expert, and a mother of two.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to ‘get to know you’. Can you tell us a bit about your background and your backstory?

I love this question because talking about where I am today still takes me by surprise. My professional background is in business development for e-commerce starts up and big box retailers entering the e-commerce space. But, then I got pregnant, had a baby, and almost died after giving birth. As a result of my birth trauma, I experienced postpartum depression, postpartum anxiety and post-traumatic stress disorder. I had amazing health benefits from my employer; however, our healthcare system isn’t designed to care for a mother much past the birth period. With little support from my doctor, and living thousands of miles away from family, I quit my job and sought out my own way of healing, while still caring for my infant who also had his own medical conditions. It was during this time that I found my passion for mothers and solving the maternal health crisis as it pertains to wellbeing. I found my answer as one of the first National Board Certified Health & Wellness coaches working to integrate coaching into the standard of care for maternal health.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this particular career path?

While I didn’t know it at the time, the birth of my first child was the start of my new career and passion. Specifically, it was at my 6-week postpartum appointment where I cried my eyes out to my OB, told her I was suffering, was handed antidepressants, and was sent on my way with no follow up appointment. I was shocked. Is this really how we care for women after going through the most vulnerable, life changing experience of our lives? If my doctor wasn’t my go-to for support, who was? Throughout the next year, I found myself saying on repeat, “this cannot be how it is”. Each time I saw a doctor to help me, or spoke with other parents at the park, I was in disbelief that my story was not unique. No one was getting better care than me. Women were still holding on to their birth trauma, postpartum nightmares, and, as a result, they were less healthy now than they were prior to getting pregnant. We have become a society where we have come to expect prescription over prevention. And we have turned our back on the basics: support, guidance, and healthy living. So here I am, hoping to do my part to change that. Women deserve to be heard and supported in their health goals. I want a world full of stronger, healthier, and more confident mothers.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the sleep and wellness fields? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

Outside of my training, my biggest credential is my own experience as a parent. As a coach, having empathy is my greatest asset and I meet parents where they are right now, not where I need or want them to be. So, for instance, many new parents are given the advice to “sleep when the baby sleeps” as a way to conquer sleep deprivation. However, as many new parents will tell you, especially those with jobs and other kids, following this advice simply isn’t an option. Having true empathy allows me to acknowledge where an individual is in this moment, with the understanding each person has their own values and circumstances.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

There are so many pregnancy books out there but, “What No One Tells You” by Dr. Alexandra Sacks and Dr. Catherine Birndorf is my favorite as it covers, in detail, the emotional side of pregnancy and motherhood. In particular, they normalize the ambivalence of motherhood, describing it as a constant feeling of “push and pull”. I am so honored to work with parents through ambivalence.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Its Ok to not be OK”. I think we’ve heard it a lot this year but it still resonates so much for me personally and as a coach. It’s ok to love your child but not want to be with them all the time. It’s ok to have wanted to be a mother your whole life but have days where you just want to run away. It’s ok to have this ambivalence, and it’s normal.

Ok, thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. Let’s start with the basics. How much sleep should an adult get? Is there a difference between people who are young, middle-aged, or elderly?

I think what I love about sleep is the thing I hate most about sleep: there is no right answer. What works for me, may not work for you. Physiologically, we needs an average of 7–8 hours of sleep a night for our body to do it’s job. But as anyone with kids, or even a new pet, can attest this is simply not possible. Just two hours of consecutive sleep can be beneficial to a new parent.

Is the amount of hours the main criteria, or the time that you go to bed? For example, if there was a hypothetical choice between getting to bed at 10PM and getting up at 4AM, for a total of 6 hours, or going to bed at 2AM and getting up at 10AM for a total of 8 hours, is one a better choice for your health? Can you explain?

In addition to my private practice, I also work for a large meditation app and talk about this every day with our clients struggling with sleep and building a routine. Again, it goes back to what works for you. When do you feel your best? For most of the people I work with, getting up at 10am would cause them to neglect their kids and loose their job! So really, finding the amount of sleep your body requires coupled with gifting this “sleep time” to your body and mind is the real key.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for our readers. Let’s imagine a hypothetical 35 year old adult who was not getting enough sleep. After working diligently at it for 6 months he or she began to sleep well and got the requisite hours of sleep. How will this person’s life improve? Can you help articulate some of the benefits this person will see after starting to get enough sleep? Can you explain?

Well, first of all, yay! Creating and sticking to a routine is an amazing accomplishment and quite the dedication to creating sustainable behavior change. Or, it could also mean this person finally has a baby that sleeps through the night. Woo hoo — break out the champagne! Now that better sleep is part of this person’s lifestyle, they should quickly see benefits such as weight loss (if needed), better regulation of moods, less food cravings, less reliant on caffeine (to wake up) or other alternatives such as sleeping pills (to fall asleep), more regularity in their GI track, lower levels of stress/anxiety, greater joy, more focus, better relationships, better skin, and better sexual health.

Many things provide benefits but they aren’t necessarily a priority. Should we make getting a good night’s sleep a major priority in our life? Can you explain what you mean?

Of course! But for parents, how are you expected to do this when there is human life depending on you to care for it on demand? Which, by the way, always happens just when you want to go to sleep. This is what I tell my clients when we discuss preparing for baby: Be ready to experience what it would be like if you were being held hostage and tortured by sleep deprivation. I know it sounds dramatic but, if you ask any parent, the consequence of sleep deprivation is so traumatic that if you aren’t prepared for it then by the time you experience it you are so tired that you can’t even do anything about it. Who will help you with nighttime feedings? If you have a partner, how are you going to divide up the night? If you don’t have a partner, what can you let go of so that you can prioritize sleep over something else such as cleaning, laundry, etc? Having a game plan is key!

The truth is that most of us know that it’s important to get better sleep. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives? How should we remove those obstacles?

Phones, phones, phones! Does that count as 3? If not, I will also add that for new parents maintaining the expectation that things still have to be in order. Like laundry, cleaning, meals. You are in survival mode! Lower your expectations of yourself and prioritize getting sleep, nourishing yourself, and caring for your new human.

Do you think getting “good sleep” is more difficult today than it was in the past?

Certainly. As noted by my 3 main sleep blockages above. With our “always connected” lifestyles it’s so hard to find a definitive time to disconnect. So we don’t. And for parents, few of us live in the same towns we grew up in so the “villages” that naturally existed to help new parents are no longer. As a result, many parents are feeling the emotional, mental, and physical side-effects of burn-out.

Ok. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share “5 things you need to know to get the sleep you need and wake up refreshed and energized”? If you can, kindly share a story or example for each.

1 — Have a Sleep Strategy for when baby comes home. And I’m not talking about a sleep schedule for the baby. Have one for you and your partner. Assume there will be nights where your baby is up for hours. Will you be able to trade off with your partner? Can you sleep during the day or do you have other kids or a job that prevents this? Are there responsibilities you can outsource? For me, I would rather go to bed early and get up early while my husband is the opposite. Early on, we were able to divide up the night. He would handle the late night feedings and I would be the one who took the early morning feedings. Or, when we had a brand new infant and I was nursing, he would bring me the baby to nurse and then he would do the diaper change while I got back in bed. It wasn’t always perfect but having a little bit of a plan in place was helpful during the nights we could barely even talk due to lack of sleep.

2 — Practice Meditation. Sometimes the most frustrating part of sleep is when you can’t fall asleep, even when you are tired. Meditation can be helpful in putting your body back into a state of relaxation creating an environment for you to fall asleep faster and better. Understanding how meditation works for your body before having a baby will help you so much when you are sleep deprived. I used a meditation app daily during the first couple years after having my first baby. I was never able to calm my mind and a guided a meditation would put me to sleep in minutes.

3 — Let it go. Seriously. Let it all go. You have two goals as a new parent: To care for yourself and your baby. Don’t worry about what your house looks like, who will do laundry, or if you called back your best friend. This is survival mode and it will all be ok if nothing gets done at the rate it did before the baby arrived. I will admit, this one is hard for me. I see unfolded clothes or a messy sink and I just want to tackle it. But don’t do it if it means sacrificing precious time you could be sleeping.

4 — Ask for help. And then ask again. Get comfy with accepting help and asking for it. It’s not in our culture to ask people to help us (unless we are paying them), but as a new parent if we wait for others to show up with the casserole it may not be when you really need it. It may feel very awkward to ask for someone’s time or a home cooked meal, but if we all start being open with our needs in the early months of parenthood, then maybe we can normalize just how hard it is!

5 — Take care of yourself first and then the baby. The analogy of making sure you put on your oxygen mask first is so relevant to parenting. Make sure you are nourishing your body with healthy foods and physical movement. When you aren’t sleeping, your wellbeing is the first to go. But, making sure that you taking care of all the other elements of health, will help you when you are feeling less than great from sleep deprivation.

What would you advise someone who wakes up in the middle of the night and can’t fall back to sleep?

If you find yourself unable to go back to sleep after being woken by the baby, I suggest taking a look at your environment when you are up with baby. Are you in your room or the baby’s room? Are the lights dimmed? Is there a noise machine? Are you scrolling on your phone or watching TV while nursing/feeding? Try to emulate the same sleep environment you would for going to bed to help you fall back asleep faster when up during the meeting of the night. Also, consider breathing exercises or a body scan if you have anxious thoughts or a racing mind.

What are your thoughts about taking a nap during the day? Is that a good idea, or can it affect the ability to sleep well at night?

If you are a new parent and actually are able to sleep during the day when the baby sleeps, then I have no advice for you. You are winning in the parent department!

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Christy Turlington Burns. She is the founder of “Every Mother Counts” a nonprofit that works to ensure women all over the world have access to quality, respectful, and equitable maternity care. I love that she used her own experience and platform to help create change.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

More information on my story and how I work with families can be found on my website www.kristinwhitewellness.com or follow me @kristinwhitewellness on Instagram and Facebook.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!