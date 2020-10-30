Kristin Peoples: “Wear something bright”

Wear something bright — colors always boost my mood

Try a bold lipstick — Ruby Woo by Mac is one of my favorites

Get some fresh air! Taking a walk always helps me feel refreshed

At times it feels like wellness or elevating one’s well being, is diametrically opposed to high achievement and high performance in one’s career. The stress, mental energy, long hours, lack of restful sleep and preoccupation that result from a high-achievement life seem to directly inhibit wellness. And yet, in order to sustain the creativity, flexibility, mental acuity and resilience that are necessary for high performance, wellness and wellbeing of the mind, body and soul are also mandatory. So how do we achieve both? This is the question I’m hoping to answer through conversations with high-achieving leaders and influencers who are practicing their own philosophies about how to maintain their wellbeing.

As a part of our series about “Social Media Influencers Share Their Top Self Care, Wellness, and Beauty Tips, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristin Peoples. She is a Style Coach, Blogger and Transformational Speaker based in North Carolina. She enjoys teaching women to increase their confidence through discovering their personal style.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

First, let me thank you for this opportunity! Fashion and style have always been a component of my life — from childhood to womanhood. I’ve always had my own style and created my lane and fashion trends. Over the years, several women approached me — asking for guidance with style and just asking how I was so confident in myself. I realized that this was one of my gifts and I needed to share it with the world!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I must credit my parents for instilling self-confidence in me as a little girl — I carried that with me throughout my entire journey. Specifically, my mother has been my biggest cheerleader! She helps me with taking pictures, poses and style ideas.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

Yes!! During one my very first Instagram Live Interviews — my backdrop fell in the middle of me speaking. I was already super nervous, by the way! But during the interview, I literally just laughed it off and used it as an example. I reminded the viewers that mishaps will happen — but you should learn to laugh at yourself and more importantly — keep working!

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

My main piece of advice would be to keep building and working! Being an influencer (both micro and macro) requires consistent work and being authentic. Even now, there are days that I feel discouraged or believe that my brand should be bigger. Then I remind myself that this is a journey…a marathon, not a sprint. Remember to be yourself, work hard, and refrain from comparing your path to others that are in this business. Don’t quit — your time is coming!

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I’ve found that being authentic and connecting with my audience is helpful when building your community. Also, “live interviews” are super helpful — I think it gives your community an opportunity to engage with you directly, ask questions and connect with you.

Another strategy that I use is reaching out to other brands, specifically for mutually beneficial collaborations. Connect with other brands that are relevant to your specialty and create new projects/initiatives — like starting an Instagram Live series or feature each other on your individual platforms.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart. You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Yes! Self-care is extremely important to me as I have a demanding schedule and multiple responsibilities. One of my self-care routines that help me thrive physically is some form of exercise daily. Now let me be honest, most days I must force myself to workout — but I always feel AMAZING once I am finished! I am getting back into my routine — so wish me luck!

Another self-care routine for me is a daily bath soak (mainly at night). I love to use to my Dr. Teal’s Pink Himalayan Epsom Salt and Bubble Bath. After a long a day, it a soothes my muscles but also allows me a few moments to actually sit still, lol!

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

Journaling and Reading both help my mind thrive and cultivate peace in my heart. When I am winding down for bed, I try to read something inspirational versus staying on my phone all night — checking emails. I’m currently reading Atomic Habits, by James Clear which has been amazing so far.

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Here are three simple ideas that always help me:

Wear something bright — colors always boost my mood Try a bold lipstick — Ruby Woo by Mac is one of my favorites Get some fresh air! Taking a walk always helps me feel refreshed

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I absolutely love Iyanla Vanzant, I think she shares a lot of practical advice to help you grow on your journey. I also recall reading a book called 10% Happier by Dan Harris — I enjoyed learning about his wellness journey and meditation practices.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

As a mother, I would love to start a movement to empower working moms — showing them that it’s okay to still pursue your goals and dreams. You can still be an awesome mother while working and I believe that sense of community is very important.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I absolutely adore Lisa Nichols — she is such a powerhouse! I love how transparent she is about journey and road to success. She is such an inspiration and love to hear her speak — it’s such a transforming experience.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Please check me out on Instagram @thekristinpeoples

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!