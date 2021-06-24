Kristin Lee of KLBM: “EQUAL PAY. ENOUGH SAID”

Women are highly detail oriented and technical beings, coupled with being extremely intuitive and adaptive. We’re full on idea machines and extremely nurturing. I don’t think there is a better combination for a leader.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristin Lee.

Kristin Lee, founder and managing director of KLBM (Kristin Lee Business Management), is a self-made financial and business expert who is best known for wrangling the financials of celebrities, musicians, and athletes alike, and is the person A-listers come to for real-life intervention, guidance, and support. Lee is not your typical business manager as she’s a young, female, professional who prefers leather jackets and tattoos instead of suits and ties. However, it’s her genuine authenticity and unapologetic attitude that has made her relatable to her clients and a household name in the business and finance world.

Kristin’s mother played a huge role in where she is today as Lee’s mother instilled the importance of money management at an early age. Her mother helped secure a credit card for Lee as a teen and made her pay it off each month and taught her how taxes worked when she got her first job.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I’ve been involved in music from a very young age, and then toured for a while when I was younger. As I started to get further into my accounting career, I was lead to entertainment business management. I couldn’t have asked for anything better than to merge my passion for entertainment with my accounting skills. It’s like this job was made just for me.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most exciting part of my job is watching my artists grow and flourish. I have gotten to experience this a few times now, and it will never get old.

I have a young artist that I have worked with since he was a teenager, and it has been thrilling to watch his recent rise. He’s gone from playing us demos in the attic of an old guitar shop in Soho to rocking full arenas massive festivals. They even put one of his songs on the playlist of the Mars Rover when it landed there earlier this year. Being a part of his development into this brilliant star has been one of the most gratifying things for me. It reminds me of what can happen with a great team that works hard.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I accidentally outed a client to their assistant once when I was still pretty new at this. I was reviewing their credit card bills and saw that they were using some sort of website that was charging them rather frequently. I didn’t know how to code it in our books and wanted to make sure it wasn’t something fraudulent, so I called the number on the credit card statement to investigate. It turned out to be a personal chat service. I totally thought nothing of it and went about my business of coding transactions, so when their assistant later asked me if I figured out what the charges were, I simply let them know what I had found. Apparently, the client wasn’t ready for the assistant to know that quite yet even though the rest of us knew already. It was an honest mistake, but I am still horrified when I think about it! I definitely learned to check myself after that.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My very first boss in business management. She was sharp as all hell and pretty tough on me. It seemed like hell at times when I was in it, but I am so grateful for that time now. I learned so much from her and truly refined my skills under her leadership. I fondly refer to those years as my business management boot camp. She was definitely the best intro to this career path that I could have had.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

When I Stop Talking, You’ll Know I’m Dead by Jerry Weintraub

I resonated with Jerry’s story so much. He started in the mailroom of a big Hollywood agency, and just clawed his way to the top — seizing every opportunity afforded to him and persisting like crazy. The tenacity of that man is so inspiring. I believe you can do anything in the world if you really want to — you just have to keep going until you get there. No matter what it takes or how many times you fall along the way.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Plan for the worst and hope for the best. It’s pretty much my motto.

The pandemic turned our industry on its head in the most unimaginable way, yet my firm and most of my clients fared quite well, considering. Having done our best to plan for just about anything was crucial to us making it through the last year unscathed.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I have turned my focus to empowering LGBTQ, womxn, and BIPOC in our industry, as we have been so underrepresented and underpaid for decades. I am happy to see that diversity is starting to take up more of the stage, but we have a lot of work to do. Our client roster at KLBM is more than 65% made up of artists in one or more of these communities, and our firm employs all women aside from my trusty assistant (we love him!). I want to perpetuate their successes and careers in a way that can become remodeled and widespread not only in entertainment, but in other industries as well. This requires us as leaders to give authority, and to provide education, support, and upward mobility wherever possible. I believe that someday our voices will be equally amplified alongside our counterparts.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I believe there is a massive lack in upward mobility for women at many companies. The further women seem to climb up a career ladder, the less female it seems to get around us. A lot of people that start their own businesses have worked elsewhere before — building their foundations at other firms until they are ready to branch out on their own.

I always felt there was a ceiling that I would hit wherever I went, and the only way I was going to break that ceiling was to just build my own house. I was fortunate that I had the fortitude to do that for myself. It takes a lot of grit to leave the security of a good job to traverse into absolute uncertainty on your own. Most women have likely not been empowered, encouraged, or even educated on how to build a business from the ground up.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

Business management truly helps lay the foundation for startups. Though our clients are creative entrepreneurs and artists, they are CEOs and they are brands themselves. We help them structure their businesses in a way that works best for their operations, we handle the accounting and tax work, manage cash flows, and walk them through many other financial obligations and situations for their companies.

My strategy is to educate all of our clients along the way and encourage them to be involved in their businesses and understand its innerworkings as much as possible. I’m very data driven and have found that finding the best way to communicate important financial information to clients about their business has been crucial to their success. I want to empower them with a solid understanding of what is going on day to day so that they have the information to make the best decisions possible. When these women feel confident and competent about their business and personal finances, they thrive in the most spectacular ways.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Women are highly detail oriented and technical beings, coupled with being extremely intuitive and adaptive. We’re full on idea machines and extremely nurturing. I don’t think there is a better combination for a leader. Unfortunately, a lot of women are not encouraged to embrace these feminine traits as they’re generally implied weaknesses. Many women have been pushed toward their more masculine sides in order to achieve greater success. I hope that we instead start to utilize these inherent attributes and recognize them as strengths. They have become invaluable to me over the years, and I truly believe my personal success is because I’ve been able to lean into my divine femininity in a way that sets myself and my firm apart from many others.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

EQUAL PAY. ENOUGH SAID. Pay should be determined on the role and experience of the person in it. Any person leading a team should look out and make sure the people around them are representative of the culture they are trying to manifest. Diversity breeds greatness, and it doesn’t matter if you are a new manager, a CEO, or a budding founder — make sure your team, your clients, your colleagues are an accurate representation of what you want to see in the world. If more womxn, more BIPOC, more LGBTQA etc people felt that they were more evenly keeled within their places of business, they would automatically be more empowered to push ahead toward their goals. Education. Women need access to more information and tools in many sectors. For many reasons, there has been a barrier to entry for decades in the worlds of finance, tech, entertainment, and more. Though we are starting to see a shift here, there is still so much more work to be done here. Women need to feel that they have more options in terms of work and personal life balance. Long gone are the days where we need to choose between having a partner and/or a family and a wildly successful career. We don’t need to sacrifice one for the other. We need support to choose whatever life path we want without fear or backlash that the other will suffer. We all need more confidence in ourselves and in each other. Every one of us has what it takes within to create the life we desire. But we have to believe in ourselves. No one is going to do it for you. We can also believe in each other — breathe that essence into one another. Rising tides lift all ships.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Foster true equality for all walks of life.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Oh wow. There are so many female leaders that I admire greatly. If I stay in my lane, I’d probably say Beyonce and Lizzo (I can’t decide between the two!). They have done so much in recent years in terms of female empowerment and embracing our inner selves to achieve greatness.

I’ve watched Homecoming so many times now, and it never ceases to inspire me. The hard work and determination that Beyonce put into that performance coupled with the talent amplification of so many BIPOC that worked with her on it is beyond inspiring.

Lizzo, jeez. She even got me through a bad breakup. Her vision of inclusivity and self-love for all of us is unmatched.

May we all have a little bit of Lizzo and B in each of us, and may we take this conversation to a much higher ground.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

My firm is on Instagram at @KLBMLLC and I am personally at @misskristinlee

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.