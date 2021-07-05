Kristin Lauria of Event Connect: “Work together”

Work together: If any challenges arise, first and foremost, your client needs to know you’ve got them covered and are actively working on solutions on their behalf. Get creative and talk with your team, but go to the client with solutions!

Kristin started her career in the hospitality industry 20 years ago, and has managed events of all sizes from 50–15,000 all over the world. Kristin started Event Connect as she saw the need for an arm of the event industry that specializes in off-site events, and she wanted to focus on this singularly to wow clients.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I graduated from San Diego State University right after 9–11 when the events industry was in a terrible spot, as was much of the country. I moved home (to the Bay Area) and started my search for any position in the industry, and began writing proposals with the sales team for a DMC which I loved. Within a few months, I’d gone into logistics as I wanted to know how to operate events to better sell them. 20 years later, I’m still in logistics as I love the planning and bringing ideas to life.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Well, back in 2002 we created proposals in a word doc and printed it out in color, then bound them and sent to our clients via Fedex. This one big proposal was due the next day. The team had it all set to go out at the 5pm last drop and after the last final edits, the giant office printer died! UGH. Back then there was no Google Docs to just send the link to a client or to a printer, so I put it on a memory stick and RAN to the Fedex down Van Ness in the pouring rain, to print it out and ship it. I was so stressed to think after all of that we could miss the pickup. It’s telling though, as this is in some ways it’s foundation of events and hospitality. We plan strategically and methodically, yet always know there will be a curveball thrown your way. Lesson learned is to always make sure you have bandwidth to react and a fantastic, resourceful team behind you.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I’ve had my own company for 20 years, so really for me my clients and colleagues made my career.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

In my opinion, customer service boils down to creation of trust and partnership. Partners and clients alike, want a planner in their corner they know is looking out for the sanctity of their company, budget & event. This is one industry that doesn’t lend itself to a successful end product alone, as so many hands and minds go into each event, in both the planning & execution. We truly all must work together to pull off a successful event that wows our clients.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

I started working at a young age at Nordstrom, so my personal customer service philosophy is rooted in their “customer first” beliefs. Excellent customer service begets mutual understanding, loyalty, and trust; three things we all need in our work relationships. Customers want to feel seen, heard and valued as a whole, so for events we want every attendee to feel as though the event was created with them in mind. I believe the disconnect can occur between customers and companies unknowingly, as many companies strive for excellence but also rely on feedback from customers to help them grow in customer service as well as a whole. Sometimes the feedback doesn’t make it to the right person and that’s problematic. Take Nordstrom for example, they are known as legends in customer service, always customer centric. You walk into a Nordstrom, and you know you’ll get a friendly face and excellent customer service because you trust them to do this based on their reputation and longevity.

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

In the age of social media and online shopping for all services from restaurants to event planners to school supplies, companies must strive for excellence. Without fantastic customer reviews businesses won’t succeed. You can’t spend your way out of bad customer experiences in marketing or press, as word travels so quickly in this digital age. Word of mouth is still very powerful, as we inherently trust our peers, family, and friends to advise us on their experiences.

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

I did a holiday party several years ago for 5,000 people in the Bay Area. The creative director was phenomenal and always has the most unique and fun ideas, this one being a GLOW party. Bringing her creative mind to life was so fun. We had an aerialist overhead each bar in glow in the dark costuming, LED ballerinas performing, glow furniture, modern glow chandeliers, engaging game activations and the most incredible entrance tunnel that guests walked through. It was a massive undertaking and so fun to operate.

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

Being in the Bay Area, this client faced the challenges of a large guest list, for a holiday party which needed to be an inclusive environment, as well as distinctively branded to their guidelines as well. I feel the strong partnership between the client, creative team and logistics really was the shining star here, and continues to be in so many events.

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Put the guest first: Take your past experiences that created joy and mold it so that your guests have the most incredible surprise & delight experience possible. Empower your team: Keep your team engaged and trust them to make customer focused decisions. Be proactive: Having a team that is forward thinking and experienced, will help avoid challenges and costs later. For example, I’ve worked in a certain space or hotel before, I can advise my client early on about any issues I experienced in the past, thus helping them avoid it now. Work together: If any challenges arise, first and foremost, your client needs to know you’ve got them covered and are actively working on solutions on their behalf. Get creative and talk with your team, but go to the client with solutions! Be better in the moment: Don’t wait for a project to finish to ask for feedback. Take any and all suggestions seriously, as it’s amazing how partners will give creative/insightful ideas if they know you’re open to receiving them.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Yes! One is to share the experience on social media, specifically LinkedIn or Instagram as these platforms really highlight talent. Anytime you have a fantastic experience and post about it, it will help move small businesses forward, which is especially helpful to budding entrepreneurs. Other ideas are to share the experience with friends and family, as most of our business comes from referrals of all different types.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’ve always loved events that have a community outreach sector. We’ve had team building activities that focus on building bikes for kids in need, and others that had our guests packing care kits for homeless people. My team loves the San Francisco Firefighters Toy Program, it provides parents in need with the top requested items from their little ones. Plus, giving back always feels amazing and reminds us all of the power of working together.

