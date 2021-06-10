Kristin King: “Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable”

Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable. Push yourself in ways you have never pushed yourself before. Instead of running away from the unknown or retracting from it, ask questions, devise a plan or intention, and keep moving forward. We are conditioned to want to play it safe, stay where we are, not change it if it isn’t broken, all the while preventing ourselves from feeling passion and fulfillment in what we’re doing. I spent almost 3 decades playing it safe and it wasn’t until I started consciously pushing myself outside my own personal level of comfort that life became more fun, joyful, rewarding, and inspiring. I really started to connect with myself in a totally new way — a way that I am so proud of today. Your brain is designed to help you survive, and not to thrive. If you want to thrive, you literally need to push past your comfort zone in order to experience a more fulfilled life!

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristin King.

Kristin King, is a Mindset Wellness Coach, Gym Owner, runs a real estate investment company, is a mom to two little boys, and an endurance athlete. She has dedicated her life to mentoring and supporting women to develop their inner confidence and focus on intentional living through breaking negative emotional patterns that have been holding them back so they can create better health and wellness in every area of their life!

Kristin is proud to be a Transformational Mindset Facilitator and Integrative Nutrition Health Coach dedicated to helping women transform their everyday lives!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Being a gym owner, I’ve been working in the fitness industry for several years. It was almost 4 years ago, when some health issues arose, that I had to take a step back and reassess what was going on in my life. Prior to my health concerns, I had stepped out of a high-stress sales position with a start-up company in Denver, Colorado and we moved across the state to our favorite mountain town, with the intention of starting a business, having more flexibility, and feeling less stress in my body and my life. We were thrilled to raise our family in the mountains and to slow things down. We opened a gym and I was now an entrepreneur, which was my lifelong dream. I was outside and more physically active than I had ever been before. I had more flexibility in my schedule and could be home more with our son. Yet, with all these presumably great and sweeping changes, I was still struggling with chronic stress and overwhelm, worry, and concern for my happiness and wellbeing, and as each day progressed feeling physically ill to my stomach while experiencing severe bloating and discomfort. I remember asking myself “what is happiness anyway?”. Almost as if happiness was the elusive butterfly….seemingly out of grasp from where I was at any point in my life.

Eventually my poor emotional and physical health got the best of me. There was one very scary day, where I actually drove myself to the emergency room thinking my stomach might explode (and after just one very innocent vitamin C tablet that morning). I was so confused and scared by this intense pain in my body. I knew after that day that I had to take control of my health, become my own wellness advocate, and figure out what the heck was going on! Chronic stress and unhealthy eating habits that I had been accustomed to for so long had finally got the best of me and it was the wake-up call I needed.

After that experience, my personal well-being becomes my ultimate priority, and I have experienced more wellness, energy and operated more powerfully and confidently than ever before. Implementing Habits for Health, which I speak more about later, has completely changed how I navigate my busy days. I am fascinated and constantly learning more and more about brain health, the power of the foods we eat, the power of mindset, and how our brains have the ability to shape health or disease in the mind and body.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

In early late 2019 and early 2020, I was fascinated with learning about how mindset shapes our thoughts and feelings and has the power to create the lens for how we experience the world. When most people were fearful and retracting at the onset of COVID, I was asking “how can I keep moving forward, and feel empowered during this time?” I was committed to not freaking out and to keep going and keep growing!

In truth, when COVID hit and businesses closed, I was unsure of the fate of my business that I had spent years building. Our gym is open 7 days a week and we had never been closed for one day, let alone a few months! I did not know what the future of our gym looked like in March 2020, and after all the hard work to grow our membership base to an all-time high. Although I was unsure of the future, same as everyone else, I was committed to making this an opportunity and not a setback. Our family would focus on immunity and health, and I decided that I would share as much of this knowledge as I could with our gym community. We would not focus on going out of business, we would focus on serving our members during our closure. We would not focus on what would happen if we got sick, we would focus on being as healthy as we could. From a very strong mindset, I decided to do an April fitness challenge on Facebook where every day we posted workouts and videos for the community to keep moving their bodies. We held Zoom fitness classes where people could sign on from home and participate in awesome fitness classes, for a low price. The point was to keep fitness alive and well and not lose hope during this time of uncertainty. I was determined and willing to try things I had never considered before. I would not give up.

Very soon after that, I was invited to become certified to teach the same Mindset Methodology that had completely changed my life and kept me feeling charged and empowered at the onset of the pandemic. As a David Bayer Transformation Mindset Facilitator, I now teach this same powerful Mindset Methodology to all of my clients. At first, when this opportunity was put in front of me I didn’t know exactly what the future looked like but my intuition said “Just say YES. Do this for you. Do the certification!” And I answered back “OK”. After learning how to teach the methodology, and to hold space so the client had the opportunity to create their own breakthroughs while putting their own plan of action together that best suits them, and teaching them how to do ‘The Work’ to create lasting brain change (as opposed to short term fixes that make you feel good for a couple of days or weeks), I knew in my heart that everything that happened up to this point in my life was intended for this pivotal point in my transformation and my journey.

Have you ever known a person to eat clean but they struggle with chronic stress and anxiety, and therefore may struggle in certain areas of their health? Do you know someone who appears as though they are the most positive person around but struggle in their relationships, food cravings, and are not physically or emotionally well. I truly believe that Wellness as a whole is when we can face our limiting beliefs head-on with love and acceptance, stop blaming and beating ourselves up about it, and know that we can powerfully move forward implementing the tools and habits necessary to change our life. Couple this powerful Mindset work with a total overview of the areas in our life that are working and creating a healthful life, to those areas that are not working for us, and you can start to shift those areas that need support, and immediately improve your wellbeing. My work takes a very holistic and collaborative look at health, and a very intentional approach to how you move forward in a way true for you, to effectively change your life!

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

That’s an easy one, not starting sooner. I have zero regrets as to how my journey has unfolded because this is exactly where I should be today, however, in my early 20’s, and after receiving my B.S. In Business, I decided there was more for me and fully intended to go back to school once again to become a therapist. I applied and was accepted as I was sure helping people with their relationships was my calling. I recognized a gift that I had in helping others and felt in my heart that I was called to support others in their journeys as well. I know now that my spiritual mission is to inspire hope, and change lives. Fast forward almost a decade later, and my husband mentions to me one day that I should be a Life Coach, after conversations and discussions on some deep topics in our own lives. Apparently, I was doing a really great job at Life Coaching my own husband, and had no idea I was doing it! At the time I was flattered by his suggestion, and sure my face even turned a few shades of red, but then all my own limiting beliefs came flooding in….and then nothing. And this is exactly how the cycle works and keeps us from our greatness. It would be a couple of years after his Life Coach comments that I would have the opportunity put directly in my face, and the confidence to say “yes” to an opportunity to become a Mindset Wellness Coach.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband. He has always encouraged me, supported me, and believed in me. He has never told me “no” when I wanted to do something for myself. He has confidence in me when I forget to be confident, or when I lose my way emotionally. He is on a trajectory of helping others as well, and he’s helped me through my darkest moments. He also shares a love for the same hobbies and activities that I do! Whether we are biking, hiking, traveling, or just talking in the kitchen about mindset, he meets me where I am at that moment, and he’s an incredible partner. He would say that we support each other, and I am as critical to his success as he is to mine, but I know that our paths crossed for a very important reason. We intend to leave a positive stamp on the world and create a Legacy for the future. We run 2 other businesses together today, and I see much growth and success in our partnership and future!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

Let me start by asking a question. Is there a cap on how healthy we can become? Is there a limit to how much we can do to enhance our overall well-being, to live at a higher level? I truly believe that there is no cap. We can and will always have areas where we can improve how we feel, increase our level of health, abundance, self-care, and self-love. Health and wellness is a forever journey and it is always available to us all!

As a coach, I have learned that the people who are willing to learn and grow in their emotional, mental, spiritual, and physical health are the ones that become aware of their personal power. It comes from a place of accepting where we are, identifying and getting clear on what’s working and what’s not working in their life or health, and being willing to entertain that if it’s not working, that there might be a different way of doing that thing. When we become clear and intentional on what’s going on for us, in every area of our life, we then have the ability to “shift” or transcend our thinking to something that empowers us and helps us move forward feeling in control and connected to who we really are. If a person’s mindset is fixed, and not willing to experience their life or health differently, they will sit around focusing on problems, wishing it were different, living in immense worry and fear, instead of realizing they have had the power to change their situation all along. It is critical for someone looking to feel better in certain areas, and for someone who wants to optimize their health, to take an open perspective to think differently and making some lifestyle tweaks that can improve the quality of their life.

As a mentor and coach, I start by finding out what’s behind the significant stress and overwhelm my client’s feeling and experiencing, and taking a look into what areas are impacting her health and well-being negatively, and identifying the thinking and feeling around those specific areas. Once we can uncover what’s really behind her stress and overwhelm, and identify the limiting beliefs keeping her from feeling confident in this area, she’s able to start the journey to better health in a holistic and graceful way. The process feels natural and is taken in small steps. Most women do not feel calm or peaceful on the inside when we are putting so much pressure on ourselves to be the best employee, mother, partner, daughter, or friend. And what we know now is that doing everything for everyone, and saying “yes” all of the time is not realistic to bringing us health and happiness in our own lives. We place unrealistic expectations on ourselves and wonder why we are chronically stressed out, overscheduled, and overworked, every day. The reality is that humans are very habituated to their patterns of thinking, and their current way of doing things, and making small healthy changes, to significantly impact our health and wellbeing is a journey, and not a destination. Once my client breaks un-serving emotional patterns and feels calm on the inside, she can start doing the work and feel empowered by having tools at her disposal. She gets to be in the driver’s seat of her emotional state, and once she’s in the driver’s seat, her natural confidence will shine and her ability to figure out what she truly wants for her life will unfold. Her ability to evolve and heal herself will be a beautiful and heart-centered process.

It’s super important to realize that health is not seen from an outside perspective, and it has everything to do with how we feel on the inside, and if we are living in alignment with our individual wants, needs, and desires.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Practice Feeling Into Gratitude Daily. I know we have all heard the cliché’ that we need to feel grateful, and it is a beautiful place to start, however, it’s easy to give these things we are so grateful for lip service and then feel the exact same way, day after day, where nothing really feels differently. Feeling into gratitude is a perspective shift that can take place in our mind that literally create a feeling of peace in the body. Our mind and bodywork as a team, and if you can really focus on what you have to feel grateful for (which could be something as basic as my eyesight for being able to read, learn, and see my children grow) we start to realize all that we take for granted, and how important these things are to the quality of our life. We all have several things that we can give gratitude for, here and now, and thinking of these things regularly can help stop the nitpicking as to why they might not be working for us. I have been much more inquisitive lately into who the people are in my life that I deeply care about, and can find gratitude for each and every one of them and learn something new in the process. Give Yourself Grace. We are so hard on ourselves and I think the first time someone told me to “give myself grace”, I burst into tears. Why did I cry? Well, we hold ourselves to incredibly high standards for fear of messing up, fear of not being liked, loved, or not being perceived with the purest of intentions. We expect and hold ourselves to such a high standard while looking at our neighbor or best friend with so much admiration for all she seems to be accomplishing with poise and ease. Why don’t we cut ourselves some slack? Many of us are hard on ourselves in a way we are not hard on others. We need to stop this cycle and love ourselves for the amazing person that we are! We are all trying to feel calm, peace, and joy in our journey but by beating ourselves up and holding ourselves to unrealistic expectations, we will surely just keep feeling the pressure. Get Comfortable With Being Uncomfortable. Push yourself in ways you have never pushed yourself before. Instead of running away from the unknown or retracting from it, ask questions, devise a plan or intention, and keep moving forward. We are conditioned to want to play it safe, stay where we are, not change it if it isn’t broken, all the while preventing ourselves from feeling passion and fulfillment in what we’re doing. I spent almost 3 decades playing it safe and it wasn’t until I started consciously pushing myself outside my own personal level of comfort that life became more fun, joyful, rewarding, and inspiring. I really started to connect with myself in a totally new way — a way that I am so proud of today. Your brain is designed to help you survive, and not to thrive. If you want to thrive, you literally need to push past your comfort zone in order to experience a more fulfilled life! Lead with Love. These 3 words have massively changed how I live out my days. I feel 100% confident that no matter who I become, no matter what I say, no matter what I share, no matter who I am as a person, that if I am coming from a heart-centered place, I will never fail in my journey. I spent so many years fearful of how what I said and did would be perceived by the person on the other end of the conversation, or perceived by my audience. I had been placing a very high level of perfectionism on myself that held me back for years. I would rehearse for hours, overanalyze until I was exhausted, I was so worried of my message not coming through as I wanted it to be perceived. I was scared it wouldn’t be perfect. Now, I realize the truth behind how each of us interprets is very different — it’s impossible to keep everyone happy and not a great use of our energy worrying about it. If we are Leading with Love, we literally cannot fail no matter what happens or how it’s perceived — we will figure out a way to persevere at all times! Daily Habits for Health. We are very habitual creatures and we do the same things day in and day out without even realizing it. When these habits are healthy for us, the body knows and you feel this increased energy throughout your body and throughout your day. When the habit or routine is not serving us we may have a thought or feeling after that is not what we desire, low energy, guilty, etc. Creating Habits for Health in my daily schedule has completely changed how I feel, and it’s a very intentional way to start each day. Meditation, journaling, and going to the gym for my morning workouts are such a wonderful way for me to start out. I struggled with consistent meditation for a number of years but until I made that a priority in my morning Habits for Health, it didn’t have the ability to impact me the way it does today. I look forward to my morning Habits and have trust and gratitude for how they have changed my productivity, how I feel, and my daily, weekly, and monthly progress in business and in life.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

For everyone to be acknowledging themselves daily, and eliminating critical self-talk and self-judgments that they didn’t do enough, they should be farther ahead, or that they messed up that day, etc. To take the glass half full approach. Every day can be a learning and growing opportunity if we want to see it that way and I truly believe that there are no failures but ways to learn and coarse correct for the next moment in time, and for the next day, week, or month of our life.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

To believe in myself. I had so many thoughts, feelings, and intentions after becoming intrigued with personal development 14 years ago, but I still really held myself back from how it would be perceived. I have done a lot of work on myself to become the woman I am today. It’s rarely easy to put ourselves out there and create change and impact; we all have to work at finding our courage and developing an authentic life that’s true for us as individuals, to create the life we are passionate about and desire! The real importance of self-awareness. For me, to understand how living with “perfectionism” was really holding me back for so long. To see how I was acting in instances to earn my family’s love and acceptance. To see why I was feeling so stressed and overwhelmed for 8 hours a day…the actual cause of it, instead of blaming my world or my career for my stress. Becoming self-aware is really being honest with how you feel and what’s happening for you on a moment-by-moment basis, and then asking how can I feel different or be different in that moment of truth. Be excited to be a risk-taker. Stop being scared of the unknown and of risk. Move towards it because you trust something incredible is on the other side. Life has so much to offer if we are willing to go for it, and when we stop holding ourselves back and playing it safe. Connect with others also wanting to grow. We don’t need to fall back on people who have known us forever when we need validation. Developing new friendships and connections, and putting ourselves out there to meet others in a similar place is such an amazing opportunity for us all! COVID has really changed how I view connecting virtually, and it’s been so FUN and rewarding! Some of my closest and most supportive friends I have never met face-to-face or physically been in the same room with, and yet we really support one another in our goals and our drive for creating an intentional life! Our level of success is not determined by money, but by Impact. I had a very confused perspective of success for a very long time. It created a ton of stress in my mind and body and put so much pressure on me, I thought I might crack. I now see success as a lifestyle to living my life in alignment with what’s true for me, a feeling of health and wellness in my mind and in my body. Success is not about how high up in the organization we are, or how much money we make, it’s about so much more than that. Success is actually about living a truly authentic and happy life that has meaning and impact for you!

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental Health. For a long time, people have been afraid of this topic or avoid it like the plague because it was an indicator of a misunderstood and potentially irreversible “problem”. Knowing what I know about the brain now, it’s easy to understand that when we don’t understand something, we become fearful and naturally move away from it. If we are diagnosed with a mental illness we live in fear about our diagnosis — for many, they come to accept it as their new way of navigating their life. When we don’t understand or don’t know what to do about something, it’s uncomfortable and scary. It makes sense why most turn to medication as prescribed by their doctors in hopes of feeling better. If we can move toward mental health in a heart-centered way, the same way that a therapist or social worker speaks to someone struggling with alcoholism, an attentive mother advises her daughter, or a coach provides a loving open space for their client, we can address mental health with love and concern and focus on what the root or cause of the illness. We can create hope, peace, and harmony for people who have historically thought that their diagnosis was an indicator that something was wrong with them. We always have the ability to change any area of our health, if we believe we do and are willing to do something about it.

