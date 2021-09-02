Kristi Coppa of Wondergrade: “Assure the culture of your company embodies the values of your business”

Assure the culture of your company embodies the values of your business. Assure you lead with a purpose that permeates the culture: A company’s culture trickles down from the top, so ensure that you lead with purpose. If the culture inside your company doesn’t match the values you are trying to impart to society, change will never occur. Therefore, put effort into practicing the changes you hope to see your product making. At Wondergrade, we place great value on the family. Consequently, we make sure that boundaries are firmly set with those who work for and with us. We hold conversations upfront about the best times to be contacted and off-limits times and make it a point to know those working with us on a personal level to ensure a safe line of communication if the workload is threatening family values.

In recent years, Big Tech has gotten a bad rep. But of course many tech companies are doing important work making monumental positive changes to society, health, and the environment. To highlight these, we started a new interview series about “Technology Making An Important Positive Social Impact”. We are interviewing leaders of tech companies who are creating or have created a tech product that is helping to make a positive change in people’s lives or the environment. As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristi Coppa.

Kristi Coppa is a mother of two young girls, a kids mindfulness teacher, speaker, writer, former nurse and the founder of Wondergrade, a digital health and education company that teaches young kids coping and self-regulation skills. She recently released the Wondergrade app, to help parents teach calm-down and self-regulation skills to their kids at home and is in the process of writing a curriculum to help teachers bring social-emotional skills into the classroom. Kristi is a native of the Pacific Northwest, loves being outside and spends most weekends hiking, camping, wine tasting, or romping around the coast with her husband, girls, and St. Bernard, Sampson.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series. Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory and how you grew up?

I am the youngest of three daughters and grew up in Portland, Oregon. Surrounded by my large extended family, I spent most days exploring the woods and roaming the neighborhoods with my 30 first cousins who lived nearby. I was a nature, art, and animal-loving child and would often spend hours catching lizards and insects, researching them, and putting on shows for whoever would listen. Although I grew up loved and safe, surrounded by family and nature, I struggled with severe anxiety from a young age that became my constant unwelcome companion for most of my life.

My constant anxious thoughts and feelings of unease left me thinking that there must be something wrong with me or maybe something I was missing. Perhaps this continuous feeling led me to spend my young adult life traveling throughout Latin America, where I lived over a year combined. It is also likely what spurred me into a career of service when I became an oncology nurse. Still not settled, I left my job as a nurse and, while raising my two young children, finally found my passion in the creation of Wondergrade.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Months after the Wondergrade app was launched and our company was busily growing, I was diagnosed with a rare and incurable leukemia. With the word “leukemia,” my world came to a screeching halt. Overnight my days, once full of working to grow my business while managing my kid’s remote learning, became filled with diagnostic tests, doctor appointments, and long tearful discussions about treatment and next steps. Our once passionate and focused home suddenly felt unsure, up in the air, and exhausting. I soon found that the best course of action would be to pursue advice and treatment at a teaching hospital in Virginia, currently studying this same form of cancer. We made plans to uproot our lives and get to Virginia.

The only problem was it was 3,000 miles away, I had a compromised immune system and two young, unvaccinated kids, so traveling by plane felt risky and unwise. We started pouring over the options. After much debate, our family decided to turn this potentially disastrous and terrifying news into an opportunity for growth. Within one month, we bought a small RV, piled two kids and our 90lb dog inside, and took off across the country without a single reservation or plan, apart from the clinic in Virginia. Our trip turned into a six-week adventure. We drove from the west to the east coast, down to the south, and back, stopping everywhere in between. We traveled over 10,000 miles, saw 34 states, and met families from all backgrounds and cultures along the way.

Our trip was eye-opening. We had the privilege to witness firsthand the stark difference in how various regions of our country live. From northern Maine to Southern California, we talked to everyone and anyone willing to share their story. We learned how vast our country is in not only landscape but in culture and background. We also could step back to reassess how to move forward with our business with greater intention to serve all our users, no matter where they called home.

What’s more, we remembered why we started our company’s journey in the first place. As we traveled from state to state, our passion for bringing awareness and equipping those we met with tools for increased mental wellbeing only grew. With our mobile model, we were able to work from the road and brought with us our passion wherever we went, reminding us of the magic of creating a technology product.

We put our own tools to use as we navigated a highly stressful situation of seemingly constant unknowns. We lived out our teaching and felt stronger and more equipped as a family than ever before.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

At the risk of sounding cheesy, I would have to say, my husband. I have struggled with self-doubt my entire life. Although I have possessed raw talent and leadership skills throughout my life, I often am the last to acknowledge my potential. Luckily my husband is not so unobservant. From the moment we met, he saw my potential for creating something great and firmly believed that I would change the world one day.

Ten years into our marriage, with two young kids, a mortgage, and a pile of bills, I came to him with a vision. When he heard about my idea for Wondergrade, he immediately jumped on board. He problem solved with me, making plans for making it work, and supported any attempt I had to bring it to life.

When I switched my business model to a fully digital one, he agreed wholeheartedly to use his skill set and background in tech to build the app on his nights and weekends. When he was laid off months later, he made it his full-time job to assure my dream came true.

Through each new challenge and setback, he remained firm in his belief that I would create something that changed lives for the better and refused me the luxury of giving up on myself. Wondergrade would not have happened without him cheering me on at every turn, reminding me to reach higher and dream bigger than I thought possible, and of course, the painstaking work he poured into bringing it to life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Do the best you can until you know better. Then, when you know better, do better.” Maya Angelo.

This quote, which is hanging on my office wall, has picked me up and spurred me forward time and time again through my journey as a business founder. As a recovering perfectionist, I have often struggled to release new work, wanting it to be perfect before sending it out into the world. I would stay up at night worrying that I had missed something or wondering if there was a better way to communicate my point. I would test and retest to make sure what I had was of the highest quality and the most effective method available. And then, when my work was out, and new research or knowledge did inevitably become available, or I learned a new skill, I would fall into despair and self-loathing that I had gotten it so wrong in the past.

This beautiful quote from the wise Maya Angelo is a constant reminder to stay in the moment in life and my work. I can only do what I can with the information and skills I have right now. I can then continue to push forward with growth and intention, always striving to learn more. When the times come when I know a new method or learn further information, I can move forward with grace and gratitude for an opportunity to do better this time around.

We are always learning and growing, but we must also continue to allow ourselves the grace to produce work with pride in whatever phase we are in today.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Adaptability, empathy, and grit.

Adaptability: My business has taken more twists and turns in its short life than I ever could have predicted. However, with my strong ability to adapt to new and changing situations, I could move through these difficult seasons and adjust to remain relevant. Of course, the most glaring of these changes was the COVID-19 global pandemic that shut our society down one week before my in-person class series to bring mindfulness training into preschool and grade school classrooms launched. I spent a year securing placements in schools, writing curriculum, and planning classes scheduled to launch the week after Spring Break of 2020. However, along with the rest of the world, my life was thrown entirely upside down a mere week prior. My two young kids (5 and 3 at the time) were sent home from school, and our life came to a halt. This also meant that I couldn’t continue with all that I had worked to build. I was devastated. After a short period of mourning, however, I got back to work. How could I bring these same skills into the homes of parents around the globe that were now stuck in the house, battling fear, overwhelm, and uncertainty? The solution was an app. Instead of waiting for the world to return to a state where I could pick back up my original business model, I completely changed how I offered my services. I focused on serving parents exactly where they were, refusing to get stuck in a past model that served a population of parents and kids that no longer existed.

Along the same theme, my deep empathy guided me to create a tool that genuinely served parents through this challenging time. I sought out parents of all backgrounds and listened intently to their struggles. I took each story into account as we designed unique features to serve families in this difficult time. I truly desired to guide families authentically, and my empathetic nature allowed me to know how to make this possible. Grit: As mentioned before, I launched my business one week before a global pandemic brought the world to a halt. I was met with challenge after challenge throughout the following year, each threatening to bring the entire company down. The first was my girl’s schools shutting down and me taking over the role of homeschooling my preschooler and closely guiding my very anxious kindergartener through remote learning. Shortly after, my husband was laid off, bringing new stress and pressure to our family. Then mere months after our app was live in the market, I was diagnosed with a rare chronic leukemia that turned my world upside down. I continued to push forward through it all, confident that this work was too important to let slide. I would school the girls all day and stay up well into the night working. I found as many resources as possible to help with my new health challenge so my decreasing energy could be focused on my vision of bringing this to life. I had more moments than I can count that it felt impossible, but I continued to push forward with courage and strength no matter what came at me.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about the tech tools that you are helping to create that can make a positive social impact on our society. To begin, what problems are you aiming to solve?

Our society has a massive deficit in access to practical and easy-to-understand tools for increasing mental wellbeing. This deficit is even more significant for young kids and those caring for them at home, despite the fact that stress levels and depression are at an all-time high in our younger populations.

Two problems seem to significantly add to this gap between the need and the availability of practical coping skills widely taught to young kids. First, kids are often seen as developmentally incapable of learning and applying the skills and tools necessary to practice healthy coping. Since many of these skills are rooted in complicated, medical, or spiritual practices, young kids with limited language skills can be easily cast aside as not yet ready for exposure until later in life.

Second, when the tools to help kids learn healthy coping techniques are introduced, they are often presented in a way difficult for kids to interpret and apply to real-life situations. Parents, the adults who spend the vast majority of early childhood years with their children, often feel unequipped to teach or support their children through the practice and use of coping skills. As a result, this burden falls on professionals through short, infrequent sessions, often outside of a child’s home environment. It can be difficult to recall and later and apply the tools discussed in a short therapy session when the need arises much later.

Further, kids are typically not introduced to professional help, where they learn these vital skills until a problem arises. By this time, it is much more difficult to retrain the brain toward healthy coping skills.

How do you think your technology can address this?

Wondergrade seeks to address this problem by making age-appropriate coping and regulation tools accessible and readily available to anyone, regardless of training or former practice. Wondergrade provides positive and healthy coping tools and mental wellness resources to kids at the very time when their brains are forming the basis for how they will respond to stress throughout their lifespan. When kids are exposed to these skills at a young age, we increase their future mental wellbeing by equipping and empowering them to move through childhood stressors healthily. Therefore, decreasing the staggering rise in mental health challenges like depression, anxiety, and extreme stress in kids.

Since children spend most of their early years with parents and caregivers, equipping, educating, and empowering parents is essential to bringing these new skills and tools to life. Wondergrade offers tools and education for parents that were once only taught in therapy offices or occasionally schools. With Wondergrade, parents and kids have access 24 hours a day to a library of coping tools. They, therefore, can practice applying their healthy skills in a variety of real-life circumstances whenever the need arises.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

The work that became what is now the Wondergrade app was originally for my daughter. When my daughter was three, I noticed she was showing signs of anxiety. She was fearful often, struggled with regulation, and had debilitating nightmares regularly. When her anxiety progressed to frequent panic attacks at age 4, I knew I needed to do more to support her.

As a child, I also deeply struggled with anxiety. Similar to what I was witnessing in my young daughter, I was constantly fearful, thinking that my parents might die at any moment, that the car would crash every time we drove or that when I closed my eyes at night, all that I held dear would be gone by the morning. However, unlike my daughter, my parents were unaware that children could struggle with anxiety. They waited for me to grow out of my fears and assumed I was too sensitive. I didn’t grow out of it, but I did learn to cope. I began hiding my feelings, retreating into myself, and became more and more ashamed of who I was when I couldn’t “beat the feelings.” As a result, I became depressed and brought heavy shame into my young adulthood.

From the outside, I was thriving. I had good grades, was active in school and sports, and had friends. On the inside, however, I was terrified if I didn’t do it all perfectly, my life would crumble. It wasn’t until after college that I sought professional help. Through therapy, I learned to empathize with my anxiety and work with my feelings. I also learned the unhealthy coping mechanisms I had picked up as a child that formed how I handled stress as an adult. I started the hard work of unlearning harmful coping tools and retraining myself toward greater mental wellbeing.

When I saw my young daughter showing the same tendencies I had as a child, I committed to helping her cope effectively, befriend her feelings, and develop tools to help her through difficult emotions. However, I was disappointed and frustrated by the lack of tools for her young age. With a passion for providing her with the tools she deserved and making these tools more accessible to the world, I began to create my own. Soon after, Wondergrade was born.

How do you think this might change the world?

Our children’s mental wellbeing must become an equal priority as their physical wellbeing. This change will only happen through access to products like Wondergrade that help parents and caregivers address the rising stress levels in young kids directly with age-appropriate and easily accessible coping tools.

Our future generations must be armed with skills to handle stress, move through emotions, practice empathy, and show kindness if we ever hope to bring positive change to our society as a whole.

Keeping “Black Mirror” and the “Law of Unintended Consequences” in mind, can you see any potential drawbacks about this technology that people should think more deeply about?

The model of our app is to help kids learn, practice, and internalize skills to manage and cope with stress positively and healthily. The goal would be that kids become less and less dependent on the app and apply their learned skills independently after practice. However, what if this internalization does not occur and kids learn to turn to technology to numb feelings of fear or anger? It would be naive to think that at least some might use this technology as a way to escape instead of a tool to help healthily move through emotion.

Here is the main question for our discussion. Based on your experience and success, can you please share “Five things you need to know to successfully create technology that can make a positive social impact”? (Please share a story or an example, for each.)

Have a firm understanding of the exact problem you are solving: Technology built to create a positive social impact aims to solve a problem at its core. Unfortunately, there is no lack of problems to be solved, and one can easily get overwhelmed trying to solve too many at once. However, aiming to solve too many problems with one product leads to a product being inefficient at solving any. Therefore, getting clear about the one problem you are trying to solve is critical. I ran into this dilemma early on in my days with Wondergrade. I wanted to provide tools for young kids at home. However, when our product launched, I was inundated by teachers, counselors, and other caregivers asking for tools for the classroom. They loved Wondergrade, they said, but could we make it more applicable to a teacher? At the same time, parents were reaching out asking for similar tools for older kids. Wondergrade was exceptional, they said, but can we make something more geared toward teen’s mental health? I felt torn. I had equal passions for teens and older kids and for providing teachers with accessible and easy-to-use tools. I wondered how I could make it all work. The answer was, I couldn’t. If I had switched gears at that moment to include content for teens or specific to teachers, my brand new company would have fallen apart. Instead, I had to remain focused on the particular problem I set out to fix; to provide tools for young kids to use at home. I am proud to say that after the company had time to grow, I was able to add lesson plans for teachers and do plan to add content for older kids one day. But I have remained intentional about focusing on solving one problem at a time. Have a crystal clear vision and mission and stand firm in your company’s values. At the same time, be willing to adjust the way you present or communicate your product if the social climate or audience changes: Any product that is hoping to have a positive social impact will run into substantial backlash at times. People will disagree with you, feel threatened by your suggestion that change occurs, and try to maintain the status quo. Because of this, you must have a firm grasp on precisely what your vision and mission are, and no matter what pushes against you, be willing and able to stand firm in what you believe. That, however, does not mean you should remain rigid in how you present the product. As you learn your audience, you might find that they relate to a different way of receiving information than you initially assumed. Be willing to adjust. Or perhaps the social climate changes and your original method of presenting the data is less relevant. Be ready to become relevant by tweaking your product. The most significant example of this was the global shutdown of COVID-19. Our original model of bringing classes to schools overnight became irrelevant. We still believed sincerely in the original mission but had to completely adjust how we got the product into the hands of users. Spend time with the community you are serving to understand better their unique needs and how they will be using your product: The more you know the daily struggle of your target audience, the better you will understand how you bring your product to life for them. It is essential to not only know who your target audience is but to spend time getting to know their daily lives, struggles, and culture. That way, you are in a position to meet their needs in a much more valuable and authentic way. We spent countless hours talking to parents and young kids as we designed the content of our app. We watched young kids do the activities, taking close notes on what words they didn’t recognize, if the pacing was too slow or fast, or if any other adjustments would make the content come to life. We also interviewed parents, asking what worked and didn’t and seeking specific feedback on how and when they used our product. We sent surveys, held focus groups, conducted private interviews, and sought out any and all ways to talk to and with our audience. Build giving feedback into the experience of your product and make it easy for users to stay in touch or reach out for help: It goes a long way in building trust with your user if you openly encourage feedback. By creating a place that users can easily reach you to get assistance or offer advice, you invite them into the experience and help them feel supported and seen. With Wondergrade, we encourage feedback by building a feedback form into the app itself. Users can easily send thoughts from the very place they are using the product without changing platforms. Encouraging open feedback communicates to our community that we value them and want to serve them better. We also listen to and take to heart all feedback we receive, even if that means recommending a competitor’s product that could better meet their needs. We strive to lift our community as a whole and believe we can only do that through listening to and serving each individual. Assure the culture of your company embodies the values of your business. Assure you lead with a purpose that permeates the culture: A company’s culture trickles down from the top, so ensure that you lead with purpose. If the culture inside your company doesn’t match the values you are trying to impart to society, change will never occur. Therefore, put effort into practicing the changes you hope to see your product making. At Wondergrade, we place great value on the family. Consequently, we make sure that boundaries are firmly set with those who work for and with us. We hold conversations upfront about the best times to be contacted and off-limits times and make it a point to know those working with us on a personal level to ensure a safe line of communication if the workload is threatening family values.

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

We each possess natural talents that can be either used to move our society positively or not. Listen to the calling of your heart and lean hard into the tasks or skills that bring you the most joy. Once you have found the activity or skill set that brings you to life, step back and see how your unique skill set can serve the greater good. It doesn’t matter what that skill set is, if it brings you joy, pursue it.

It is easy to think that only certain skills can be used to make an impact. We often see the person out on the front line as the only one making a difference, but in reality, a host of moving pieces had to come into place to get that person in the place where they had the opportunity to help. Someone had to fund them, and someone had to teach them. Someone had to make the clothes they wear and the food they eat. Someone had to write the code to bring their website to life. Don’t ever underestimate the role you can play, even if you find yourself working behind the scenes. And in particular regard to technology, recognize the immense gift that technology plays in bringing society together. It is through technology that information spreads to the masses. Consider carefully what message you are sending and use the immense impact you have to send messages encouraging unity, not division.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Brene Brown. Brene Brown has been a personal hero since I began my work of rewiring the way I respond to my anxiety. As I worked through my shame, her words gave me insight and encouragement to continue the hard work and then inspired me to bring that work alive for our future generations. I have often yearned to show her my work to gain further insight into how we can encourage our youngest generation to live with courage and strength while remaining soft and open. She is a true hero to me, and I hope to share in the positive impact she has brought to our world one day.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.wondergrade.com Or find us on the

App Store (https://apps.apple.com/us/app/wondergrade/id1529200729?ign-itsct=apps_box&ign-itscg=30200)

Or Google Play (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wondergrade.app&pcampaignid=pcampaignidMKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1)

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational, and we wish you continued success in your important work.