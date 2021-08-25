Kristen Jacobsen of Cathartic Space Counseling: “Take time for self-care: Complete the following activity ”

Take time for self-care: Complete the following activity — draw a cup on a piece of paper. Outside of the cup, write down everything that depletes you of energy. This can include work related things, in addition to personal things. Inside the cup, write down everything you find restorative to your mental, emotional, or physical energy. This can include working out, spending time with friends/family, cooking, etc. All of the things outside of the cup are the things that are depleting you of energy and contributing to the burnout. All of the things inside of the cup are the things you need to prioritize in an effort to reverse the effects of burnout.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristen Jacobsen.

Kristen Jacobsen, LCPC, is a psychotherapist practicing outside of Chicago. She has worked in the mental health field for 12 years and established her own practice in 2013. She has a Master’s Degree in Counseling Psychology and is an adjunct professor of Psychology at a local university. Kristen specializes in working with issues relating to high-functioning anxiety, perfectionism, and burn-out. You can learn more at www.catharticspacecounseling.com.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I was born and raised outside of Philadelphia, where most of my family still resides. I am the oldest child and have 3 younger brothers. From there, I attended Vanderbilt University in Nashville and lived in Australia for a semester abroad. I moved to Chicago for grad school in 2004 and have been here ever since. I’ve always had an interest in human behavior, which eventually led me to pursue a career in Psychology.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I entered college wanting to pursue a teaching career in Elementary Education because I had always loved kids. At Vanderbilt, I needed a second major, so I decided on Psychology. Once I took Abnormal Psychology, I was so intrigued that I decided to make that my focus. I graduated with a double major in Psychology and Educational Studies. This all came full circle when I started teaching Abnormal Psychology at a local university here in Chicago.

In addition to that, I have struggled with anxiety myself since I was a kid and have always been an empath. I have also known a few people in my life who have completed suicide, and the thought of them suffering really got to me at my core. I felt drawn to helping others with similar challenges.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I think each of my parents were both quite influential, but in different ways. My mom is also an empath and has made it her life’s mission to help others, so that was instilled in me from an early age. My dad is a very successful attorney and law professor who has had his hand in multiple business ventures throughout the years, so he taught me how to have the mindset of an entrepreneur.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I originally wanted to be a Forensic Psychologist and interned at a couple of prisons. My experience in a juvenile detention center got me interested in working with adolescents, so when I first started my practice, that’s what I specialized in. I soon realized their parents were like having 1–2 additional clients, and I was getting extremely burnt out. From there, I decided I would only work with adults.

I think the biggest lesson I learned was that you might think you know exactly what you want to do, but experiences along the way might shift that for you. Enjoy the process and have flexibility.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Everything is about belief. Whatever we believe rules our existence, rules our lives. The belief system we create is like a little box we put ourselves inside of; we cannot escape because we believe we cannot escape. That is our situation. Humans create their own boundaries, their own limitations. We say what is humanly possible, and what is not possible. Then just because we believe it, it becomes truth for us.” — Don Miguel Ruiz (Toltec Wisdom)

This resonates with me because I truly believe we create a lot of our own reality through the ways in which we think about ourselves, others, and the world. There are obviously things that are out of our control, in fact a lot of things are, however we can choose how we allow those things to affect us.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I just started a YouTube channel entitled “The Anxiety Therapist” where I provide information and tips for coping with and managing anxiety. There are a lot of things I wish I’d known about anxiety when I was younger and experiencing it for myself, so I’m hoping this will be a good resource for others. I also think it’s important to make mental health part of the larger conversation so we can continue working toward eliminating stigma.

I have also built or revised several Psychology courses for my university, so I’m hoping students will find these interesting and be encouraged to join me in the field. After all, that’s what did it for me.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Persistence — I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve been discouraged throughout my journey, but I had to keep going if I wanted to reach my goals. This also meant modifying or establishing new goals along the way. Healthy Boundaries — Whenever you say “yes” to something, you are saying “no” to something else (and vice versa). This is a surefire way to burn yourself out. You have to tap into your values and prioritize what’s most important. Generosity — I’m a firm believer that the energy you put out there is what you get in return. I’m always willing to help others without expecting something in return because I trust that positivity will come back to me at some point in the future. I believe in the law of attraction (but you also have to take action).

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

Burnout is a common topic in the mental health field because we as clinicians can get burnt out very quickly, given the nature of our work. I have to be very careful about my self-care because I can’t be a support for my clients if I’m not mentally, emotionally, and physically well myself. I also work with a lot of high-achieving perfectionistic clients who are struggling to find a work/life balance and often suffer from burnout. I assist them in setting boundaries, identifying self-care strategies, and alleviating the stress & anxiety in their lives.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

I would define burnout as a combination of chronic fatigue/exhaustion, loss of interest in work, a decrease in ambition/motivation, a sense of apathy in regard to work, difficulty managing stress, and negativity/irritability toward work. It can also show up physically as frequent headaches, a more fragile immune system, muscle tension, etc. It is a result of chronic workplace stress that makes it difficult to function at work and in other areas of life.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

The opposite of burnout would be a person who has clearly defined boundaries when it comes to work. They work to live, as opposed to living to work. They have important relationships and hobbies outside of work that bring them joy, and they allow themselves to engage in various self-care activities. They don’t dread going to work each day and are efficient and effective with the time they spend there.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some skeptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

A minor annoyance might by a tough day at work, or even several days/weeks that feel more challenging than others. Burnout is much larger than that. It typically persists for several months (or more) and doesn’t simply improve on its own, or with a vacation (even though this may offer some temporary relief). It takes a concerted effort to reverse the effects of burnout, and if it’s not taken seriously, it may develop into a more severe psychological disorder, such as depression or suicidal ideation. On a societal level, burnout can impact the culture of a workplace and create a negative environment for others. This depletes morale at a company and leads to decreased productivity.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

There are a several causes of burnout:

Unrealistic expectations, such as a quick turnaround time for projects or an unmanageable workload Feeling unappreciated or unsupported by superiors A negative work environment, such as constant complaining from colleagues Lack of clear boundaries between work & personal life (this has been especially challenging for folks working from home during the pandemic) Difficulty saying no to things Lack of self-care outside of work (we all need to replenish our mental/emotional bank account) Internalized capitalism, which includes:

a. Feeling guilty for resting

b. Placing productivity before health

c. Feeling lazy, even if you’re sick, in pain, etc.

d. Basing all of your self-worth on doing well in your career

e. Believing hard work is equivalent to happiness

f. Using busyness as a way to avoid tending to your needs

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Prioritize: Create a “gold, silver, and bronze” to do list in order to get clear on what needs to be done today versus what can be put off or delegated. If it’s time sensitive or extremely important, it should go on the gold list. If it’s important but doesn’t need to be done immediately, it should go on the silver list. If it’s not important or time-sensitive, it should go on the bronze list or be delegated. This is an effective way to manage your time. Take time for self-care: Complete the following activity — draw a cup on a piece of paper. Outside of the cup, write down everything that depletes you of energy. This can include work related things, in addition to personal things. Inside the cup, write down everything you find restorative to your mental, emotional, or physical energy. This can include working out, spending time with friends/family, cooking, etc. All of the things outside of the cup are the things that are depleting you of energy and contributing to the burnout. All of the things inside of the cup are the things you need to prioritize in an effort to reverse the effects of burnout. Set boundaries: I recognize this needs to be done within the confines of the reality of one’s job, but it’s extremely important. Ask yourself if there are things you can say no to or hand off to someone else. Have a conversation with your boss or HR and give them some insight into what you’re struggling with. When you leave work for the day, refrain from constantly checking your email for the rest of the evening, especially right before bed. If you’re working from home, set up a designated space from which to work…..don’t bring your computer into your bed or work from your couch. Drive your day, don’t let your day drive you: I heard this saying in a podcast I recently listed to, and it really resonated with me. I often tell my clients not to check their email first thing in the morning. This causes you to start your day in a very reactive state of mind. Instead, set a morning routine that will allow you to ease into your day and be very intentional about how you will spend your time. Humans are not meant to multitask; our brains don’t function that way. We think we’re good at doing a lot of things at the same time, but we’re really just shifting our attention from one thing to another so quickly that we don’t even realize it. Map out your day with designated times to complete various tasks, including checking email. If you have your email open while you’re doing other things, the urge to check or respond to messages will become too distracting. Get clear about what you value in life: What is it that you feel is most important in life? What’s the reason you’re working yourself to the bone? Is there a family of origin story there about what work is “supposed” to be/feel like? Are you constantly comparing yourself to your coworkers who seem to be working at all hours of the night? Are you trying to get promoted? Really be clear with yourself about what all of this means for you and why you’re doing this. When we’re not living in alignment with our values, it creates a lot of distress and lack of contentment in life.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

They can encourage their friend/colleague/partner to take a break. The American culture views resting as a reward, as opposed to a right. It’s almost as though we need permission to take a break. Being a “workaholic” or working in a toxic environment isn’t sustainable, and it occasionally leads to unhealthy ways of coping, such as excessive alcohol or drug use. Help them identify things that are restorative and will refuel their tank, so to speak. If they’re really struggling, encourage them to seek help from a mental health professional.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

I think the best thing employers can do is establish a healthy workplace culture. Self-care should be encouraged, and employees should not be expected to work if they’re on vacation or took the day off. Expectations should be realistic in terms of workload and turnaround time. There should also be fun events planned with the intent to boost company morale. They can also include things like gym memberships, massages, etc. in their benefits packages.

There should be clear policies in place in regard to what an employee should do if they’re experiencing burnout or a workload that’s unmanageable. I recently had a client tell me she went to her HR department several times over the course of a year, and they kept telling her to “hang in there.” That’s just unacceptable and a great way to lead employees to a competitor.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

I think articles such as this one is a great start. Let’s make it part of the conversation and normalize the fact that we’re not robots who can work around the clock. I think the pandemic helped spark these conversations more, however my concern is that employers will go back to their old ways and what’s familiar. I think educating employers about the fact that their employees and companies will actually be more efficient, bring in more revenue, and thrive when everyone is mentally well is extremely important. More hours spent working doesn’t necessarily yield better results.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

I often see people engage in activities that will allow them to “check out” for awhile, such as watching tv, playing video/phone games, etc. This is a nice distraction, but it’s not necessarily restorative. We want to look at energy going in and energy coming out. If work is consuming a lot of your energy, you need to replenish that with something that will restore that energy in some way. This involves being fully present and immersed in the experience, not scrolling through social media while Netflix is on in the background. People also need to be careful about other unhealthy avoidant behaviors, such as alcohol/drug use, using food for comfort, retail therapy, etc.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

As a society, we’ve gotten so caught up in this comparison game. We’re constantly comparing ourselves to others and coming up short in some way (even if that’s just feeling content in life). My movement would focus on building each other up and celebrating others’ accomplishments instead of seeing them as a competition. In most cases, someone else’s success does not diminish your own, but we often perceive it in that way. This is a scarcity mindset. We need to shift toward an abundance mindset and recognize there’s enough success, money, etc (whatever it may be that you want) to go around.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to meet Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard. They’re not only wonderful at their craft, which is acting, but they’ve both been very transparent about their struggles with mental health and addiction. They seem like a really fun couple who are real and down to earth, and they use their respective platforms (podcasting, social media, etc.) for the greater good.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

They can access more information on my website, which is www.catharticspacecounseling.com. They can also subscribe to my YouTube channel, The Anxiety Therapist, or follow my social media accounts (also linked on my website & YouTube).

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!