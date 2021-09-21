Kristen Donnelly, PhD: “Humanity”

Humanity. People are tired of following bravado, and are craving the ideas and presence of authenticity. That word gets thrown around a lot, but it’s also backed up by tons of research. You have to be yourself.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristen Donnelly. Kristen Donnelly (MSW, M.Div, Ph.D.) is a TEDx speaker, international empathy educator, and researcher with two decades of experience in helping people understand the beauty in difference and the power in inclusivity. She is one of The Good Doctors of Abbey Research, COO of their parent company, and an unapologetic nerd for stories of change. Kristen lives outside of Philadelphia with her husband, where they are surrounded by piles of books and several video game consoles.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Honestly? I was born into it. I’m currently the co-owner and COO of Abbey Companies, which is the parent company of the one I founded, Abbey Research. Our family’s mission statement is to impact lives and create wealth and the network of companies we own has been doing that for over 30 years. When you combine that calling with my training as a researcher, educator, and speaker, founding Abbey Research was a natural outgrowth of those things.

I’ve spent over twenty years working with people — researching their patterns, listening to their stories, carrying their traumas, and more. The logical step after completing my PhD in 2015 was to work out a way to integrate my passion for investigating humanity with our mission of impacting lives. There were a few more steps along the way, of course, including a few detours into imposter syndrome and the key hiring of Dr. Erin Hinson as my intellectual partner, but since making the decision, I’ve never looked back.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

Because I have this fun position of being both a second-generation owner and a founder, I have so many interesting stories to share. Like when we were nominated for EY’s Entrepreneur of the Year in 2018, or when I had the privilege of giving a TEDx talk in May 2021. I think, however, the most interesting is the moment I realized that I could be a founder.

I was sitting in a cafe in Belfast, Northern Ireland, with my PhD supervisor, Dr. John Brewer and we were talking about how I could use my world class research training to serve companies. I offered that I could join a think tank and he scoffed. “No, you need to start your own shop. Hang a shingle, and teach people how to be curious.” I gaped at him, telling him that I wasn’t an entrepreneur, that I didn’t know what I was doing, and he laughed. “Maybe just ask your family. You all own a few companies already, what’s one more?” I immediately called my father, who agreed with John, and the rest — as they say — is history.

I had so many limiting beliefs around what it meant to start your own business, that I needed someone to look at me and say that I could. No matter what I thought about myself, or my role on the planet, other people saw this skill set in me. Once I investigated that myself, I realized they were right.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Oh, gosh, how much time do you have? I think the most consistent mistake I make is giving into shiny object syndrome — I get a new idea and it sounds SO GREAT and I’ll start chasing it without thinking about its place in our strategic plan. Which is why I’m intentional about working with people who can serve as my brakes!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have been insanely blessed that the list of people who have helped and encouraged me would be hundreds of names long. Consistently, however, what I always need is people who remember who I am and what my calling is on the days where I struggle to remember. If folks don’t have people that do that for them, cultivating those relationships are the ones I’d recommend hopping on quickly.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The United States (and most of the world) is built on using the default of everything as designed for white, married, males. The labor system, the technological innovations, venture capital decisions — all are built on that default. This means that anyone who isn’t those things is up against obstacles before we even get to their skill set or idea. So what’s holding women back? We’re the primary caregivers for our children and our parents. Our bodies are under-researched. The capital available to us is less since the networking required to attain that capital sometimes flows through places like fraternity ties. There are a host of societal reasons — and that’s even before we get into the societally programmed beliefs that many women hold that hold them back as individuals.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

First of all, empower girls to be in leadership roles in their schools as early as possible. Give them opportunities to learn about finance, economy, business ethics, teamwork, innovation, and curiosity early and often. Second, question the defaults. If something is designed in a way that will only work for someone who isn’t the primary caregiver in their homes, then ask if there is another way. Advocate for equity, agitate for change. Third, find mentoring opportunities for women to learn about business leadership, entrepreneurship, inventing, etc. Do this within existing organizations, do this on college campuses, do this in elementary schools, do this in families. Mentoring is a proven way to empower under-resourced individuals, and women founders are absolutely in that category.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

I have a lot of them, but they all boil down to this: why not?

Why shouldn’t there be more female founders? Why shouldn’t there be more worldviews, more variety of humans, more of all of it in the foundational and visionary business spaces? I can’t think of a single legitimate reason that doesn’t connect to the patriarchy, so I’m going to say that there isn’t one.

There’s a lot of research that says women make stronger leaders because of our culturally conditioned emotional intelligence. We’ve been taught to be nurturing, to consider others, to think collaboratively. This isn’t a genetic thing, this is how our culture raised us to be. This means that men can possess these attributes, and women can be missing them, but on the whole, women are conditioned to be holistic and collaborative. Conveniently, research also shows us that the strongest organizations are collaborative environments that honor the whole person, rather than expect their employees to be automatrons. So, again, I ask: why not?

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

That being a founder means having all the answers. That’s the one I think is the most damaging, because we idolize solo founders like Bill Gates and Steve Jobs, even though they weren’t alone, and could not have accomplished anything they did alone. Absolutely no one succeeds alone, and I would love to kill the myth of the solo founder with fire.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Yes and no. Do I think everyone has the potential? Yes. Do I think everyone is willing to put in the work — both internal and external — to accomplish it? No. To be a founder, you have to be a driven visionary, who can sell your vision, and have the right people in place to help you accomplish that vision. You have to be willing to sacrifice a lot of things — sleep, comfort, security — and there are folks who simply are not interested in making those choices. If they wanted to, could they? Absolutely. But is everyone willing? No. And there is no shame in that! Not everyone’s life priority is tied to their work output, and that’s completely okay, and just as wonderful as someone who wants to build a company from their living room.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, What are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

1. Humanity. People are tired of following bravado, and are craving the ideas and presence of authenticity. That word gets thrown around a lot, but it’s also backed up by tons of research. You have to be yourself.

2. Femininity. This is all about energy and nothing about bodies. Although, if you want to present traditionally feminine and wear skirts and heels and rock a bold lipstick, I love it. But what I really mean here is the feminine energy that is associated with nurture and collaboration. This is traditionally cultivated in women in our society, but many of us have also dipped deep into our masculine energy to rise in our industry. Make sure to bring the feminine as well.

3. Resiliency. Being a leader is hard, being a founder is harder. You’re going to need to be able to rise and bounce back and see the bigger picture and all of the other elements of resiliency.

4. Humor. Friend, you gotta laugh! The world is wild and weird and wonderful, lean into the joy and laughter that will come every day if you let them.

5. Curiosity. This is my ultimate tip for every human, but especially for founders. Remain voraciously curious — what does my ideal client think of this product? How are my employees handling their mental health? What is the marketplace demanding right now? How can I innovate or pivot in light of xyz global event? Voracious curiosity has never let me down, and it won’t let you down either.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

The answer to this goes back to our mission statement of impacting lives and creating wealth. For us, wealth is holistic — emotional, physical, economic, spiritual, relational, and so on. Since this has been the framework through which I’ve lived my life, I believe I’ve consistently done my part to make the world a better place. As I’m also human, I know I’ve been hurtful at times, and certainly gone against that mission with actions or attitudes. However, whenever someone shows up in service and love — which is my posture — I believe the world changes.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

We have arrived at this fractured point in history through ignorance and fear of difference. We can move towards cohesion by listening to others, understanding their worldview, and expanding our own.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Gosh, if I could take Dr. Brene Brown to lunch and thank her for her work, I’d be giddy.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.