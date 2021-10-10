Kristen Bateman Leis of Parker Poe: “Use your empathetic skills that come so naturally to women”

Use your empathetic skills that come so naturally to women. Although I’m responsible for driving strategy, business development and marketing for a corporate law firm, I spend a lot of my time striving to understand what my colleagues and our clients are experiencing so that I can meet them where they are. Empathy is an important leadership quality and it leads to transparency, honesty, and a trusting relationship.

How does a successful, strong, and powerful woman navigate work, employee relationships, love, and life in a world that still feels uncomfortable with strong women? In this interview series, called “Power Women” we are talking to accomplished women leaders who share their stories and experiences navigating work, love and life as a powerful woman.

As a part of this series, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kristen Bateman Leis.

Kristen Bateman Leis is the chief marketing and business development officer at law firm Parker Poe. She was recently inducted as a member of Women Executives, a diverse group of business, educational, and nonprofit leaders in the Charlotte community, chosen for her accomplishments as a leader and her commitment to nurturing other women’s professional and personal growth. Kristen has more than 20 years of experience helping law firms provide superior client service, including the firm’s female attorneys. She is among fewer than 300 Fellows around the world in the College of Law Practice Management, which recognizes those who have made significant and sustained contributions to the business of practicing law.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I grew up in an old farmhouse on 200 acres in rural Southeastern Ohio, in a small river town along the West Virginia border. As a child, I was completely in awe of Mary Lou Retton. She was so strong, had tremendous grit, and always a radiant smile on her face. I remember asking my parents if they would gift me the uneven bars for Christmas so I could be like Mary Lou and when they said, “where would we store them?” I replied immediately with what I thought was the obvious place — “in the barn!” Santa didn’t bring me those uneven bars and I didn’t have access to gymnastics classes, but I spent hours and hours outside every day, among the animals on our farm, practicing my made-up floor routines parroting Mary Lou. I grew up playing any sport that was made available to my very small public school — baseball (the only girl!), basketball, cheerleading, track, and volleyball. Sports taught me not only how to win and work together on a team, but also how to lose with grace, and dust myself off with the grit necessary to win the next one.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I moved from my small hometown two hours away to attend Capital University in Columbus, Ohio. I left the country life for good and was captivated by the seemingly endless opportunities afforded with a 2-million-person metro-area. I worked toward degrees in sociology and marketing and started thinking about law school my junior year. That’s when working on the business operations side of a law firm presented itself to me as a career choice. Arter & Hadden hired me as an intern to work with its marketing manager. My female boss was smart, highly educated, polished, passionate, and well respected. I was fascinated by the environment. And, 23 year later, I continue to be captivated by why law firms function like they do (sociology) and how to leverage our social and intellectual capital to develop authentic relationships with clients and be trusted with their legal needs (marketing).

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Being in this industry has afforded me a life made for a wanderlust spirit. I started my career and got married in Columbus and eventually applied for a job as a Business Development and Marketing Manager for a corporate law firm in Portland, Oregon. Two weeks later, I said goodbye to my family and friends and moved 2,500 miles away for a new experience. I moved up in my career path quickly, and I had two children while working and living there. I’ll never forgot my Portland office managing partner’s response when I asked him for advice for advancement, particularly at my young age of 32. He said “in Portland, we don’t judge people’s value by how senior they are or what gender they happen to be. We judge people based on what they contribute to around them.” That resonated in me, and I felt that being raised with the traditional Midwest traits of hard work and resilience, I had a strong possibility of professional success. It genuinely felt like my gender was irrelevant. Being closer to my aging parents become increasingly important to me, which was the main driver for us to move once again. I’ve now been in Charlotte for 8 years. It’s been a fun ride to take some risks and experience living and working in the Midwest, Pacific Northwest, and Southeast cultures.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

1. First and foremost it’s humor for me. Humor is my coping mechanism. Often times, just laughing in a situation when I am frustrated helps me come to the solution. I think I have a reputation of taking my job very seriously but not myself. It’s not about me — it’s about contributing.

2. Grit is the next. To me, this is integrity, resilience, and determination. I was laser focused on earning my position in the C-Suite before the age of 40. At 35 I earned that responsibility, and I am certain grit and a collaborative mindset got me there.

3. Passion drives competitive advantage. I genuinely get excited when I start talking about the business of a law firm. In my “free time,” I read books on organizational behavior written by social scientists, and legal marketing books written by my peers.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

It is astonishing what a woman can accomplish in a single day, so I can see how a strong woman might make some uncomfortable! My personal belief that women are modern day superheroes aside, I believe it’s because we typically associate authority with a man. Think about it, even as children many of us experience decision making on matters of importance, order, and discipline from our fathers. They ARE the authority for much of our formative years.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I remember when I proactively asked for feedback on my performance from a senior partner in a law firm. I believe his intent was to be helpful, but he told me that I am somewhat bossy and that makes some uncomfortable. I looked him directly in the eyes and said “Well, that’s probably the trait that led me to this meeting and why I am quite literally the boss.” It wasn’t a combative experience because of our relationship, but it was a moment that I couldn’t let go without bringing awareness to an unconscious bias.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Look them directly in the eye when speaking, take up space, listen very carefully and pay attention to non-verbal cues, and strive to find commonalities. Don’t apologize unnecessarily, speak up when you have something to say, and always make others feel at ease with an authentic smile.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

Continue talking to powerful women and sharing our stories so that the image of what someone in power looks like is different than what they might expect.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Earlier in my career, I was frequently asked to close the door after the last person came into a meeting room, to take notes, or to assume responsibility for most of the action items after a meeting. I haven’t experienced those situations in a while. But I do make it a point to be intentional with asking the last person to join a meeting to close the door, I take my own notes, and I assign action items based on who makes the most sense given their experience.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

We tend to shrink ourselves, so we don’t appear intimidating or labeled as “too much”. Men take up space and speak freely. We allow ourselves to be interrupted, occupy a small space in group meetings, and suffer from imposter syndrome. Instead, we need to remember that there is a reason why we are in the roles we are in, and we should contribute and lead in that space.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I lived 2500 miles away from my family and best friends when I had my children in my 30s. I was extremely focused on my career and getting to the C-suite. I was also extremely focused on giving my two children the best possible beginning. I found a daycare within walking distance from my office, I blocked my calendar for an hour mid-day to nurse them for the first year of their lives, and my social circle was predominately other working moms that lent their support. I had firm boundaries in place while still being extremely generous and dedicated to my career. It was challenging. But I’m a big believer that how you do anything is how you do everything, and I’m not wired to be mediocre at anything I do.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

Time is our most valuable asset, so I am very protective of how and where I spend my time. My daughter just started her freshman year in high school and my son started his first year of middle school. I think I’m at my tipping point in this moment, whereas before I was just in survival mode trying to “have it all.” Now I make it a conscious effort to close the laptop at night and give them my undivided attention when they are around me. I read something recently that said, “one day you won’t have anyone to take to soccer practice…” and that really hit me. I say no to things so that I can take my son to soccer practice, and I say no to things so my daughter can have a sleepover with her best friends. I can say yes to things for me some other day.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean? How is this similar or different for men?

The television personality Steve Harvey said that he believes that husbands and wives should have a joint bank account, and also individual bank accounts, but the wife’s individual account should have twice as much in it as the man’s. I felt that in my core. It is very expensive to be a professional woman. Hair, make-up, dry cleaning, suits that require tailoring, and manicured nails. And I am not a frivolous person, I haven’t had a facial or massage in years, but it is simply more expensive to be a professional woman and that fact makes the wage gap between men and women even more frustrating. At the end of the day, my perspective on beauty is that happiness and passion are the most appealing traits to see and if a leader has those and others feel it, that’s where beauty shines.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

I’m in the professional services industry so my experience is based on typically being one of the only women in the room, if not the only. Legal has traditionally been a male-dominated working environment but I’m proof that it is possible to build alliances, manage office politics, and navigate a complex environment.

1. Work hard, very hard. Getting to, and staying in, a top leadership position requires an investment that doesn’t end at 5pm. It’s the kind of commitment that you’re dedicated to all days of the week and at unusual times of the day and night. If that sounds draining, leadership might not be for you, and that’s okay. But to me, it gives me a seat at the table that is important to me. And there isn’t a single person, man or woman, who sits at that proverbial table who isn’t committed to doing the same thing.

2. Continue to build and improve. One of the best parts of my position is that I am given the opportunity, and expected to, design and develop strategies and the supporting programs and initiatives to see those strategies succeed. I am always thinking about “what’s next.” Each Sunday, I either go for a trail run or ride my mountain bike and most of that time is spent either working through a challenge in my mind or searching for ideas of inspiration.

3. Check your ego at the door. I’m a lifelong SNL fan and I recall Lorne Michaels saying, “If you are the smartest person in the room, you are in the wrong room.” This takes a certain level of self-awareness to fully appreciate, but it’s important to hire people that fill in knowledge and skill-set gaps on the team. I intentionally hire people who are strong in a skill set that is currently lacking on my teams. Perhaps it’s a personality trait — like active listening skills — and I need that perspective to make the team more successful, so I’ll screen candidates with that lens. It’s all right to not be the smartest in everything, and that’s why it’s important to find and surround ourselves with the people who fill in those gaps. Be resilient. Not everyone is going to like you or appreciate your value, and it’s okay. Feedback and criticism are important considerations, and they sometimes result in a temporary sense of failure and disappointment. But you stand up tall and move on from it after you understand why it happened and adapt to help avoid the same scenario in the future.

4. Find champions — both men and women — who have your back, even behind closed doors. Most of my champions throughout my career all started in the same way. I was intellectually curious about how they earned success in their careers and in their personal lives and I asked a nauseating amount of questions. They are people I respect tremendously. In turn, an authentic relationship was developed, and they became invested in helping to guide and advocate for me.

5. Use your empathetic skills that come so naturally to women. Although I’m responsible for driving strategy, business development and marketing for a corporate law firm, I spend a lot of my time striving to understand what my colleagues and our clients are experiencing so that I can meet them where they are. Empathy is an important leadership quality and it leads to transparency, honesty, and a trusting relationship.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.