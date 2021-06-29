Krista Betcher: “Don’t be afraid to dream!”

Focus on one day at a time! Grief is a journey to be taken one moment and one day at a time. There are good moments and not-so-good moments. There are good days and not-so-good days. With time, a new life is built around the loss but grief never completely goes away.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Krista Betcher.

Krista Betcher is a mom, a teacher, and an award-winning author. After taking a leave of absence from her teaching job, Krista was launched into the author world by a dream! Her books are written to help others process their own grief journeys and life challenges. You can learn more about Krista at www.kristabetcher.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in a family of educators; my dad was a professor and my mom was a teacher. I followed in their footsteps and landed in the world of teaching, but writing was always a passion. I remember when my 3rd grade teacher gave my poetry booklet rave reviews and how that formed my vision of myself as a writer. I didn’t envision myself as a published author, but sometimes life throws us unexpected curve balls.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Not all of us can do great things. But we can do small things with great love.”

-Mother Teresa

I think of each of my books as seeds. When I gift or sell one, I’m planting a seed. Sometimes, the book’s message resonates and the seed blooms. Other seeds lie dormant until the receiver is ready for the message. Thinking of my books in this way gives me hope that I’m doing something small, with great love, to help others process their own grief journey.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

I practice an attitude of gratitude. That started by keeping a grief journal where I wrote three things I was grateful for at the end of each day. Now, I don’t write it down but every night I think about my many blessings that happened that day.

I’m a dreamer and am not afraid to chase my dreams! When I took a leave of absence from my teaching job five years before retirement, that decision was met with many questions and concerns from people close to me. I trusted my decision and my dreams led me down an amazing path of self-discovery.

I pause and notice and appreciate small moments. Seeing a butterfly, hearing a cardinal sing, watching my puppy run in the back yard, or having a conversation with a trusted soul are among the many moments in time that give me a moment to pause. Yes, I pause and smell the roses, too!

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Healing after Loss’. Do you feel comfortable sharing with our readers about your dramatic loss or life change?

Yes

To provide context to my answers, my husband was killed on a family farm. He was found under a tractor. I thought he did not have a phone signal so was in the car on my way to meet him at the farm when I found out about his accident via a police notification phone call.

What was the scariest part of that event? What did you think was the worst thing that could happen to you?

The scariest part was the immediate reality of being a single parent and breadwinner for my family. At that time, the worst thing that could have happened would have been for my sons to lose me as their only living parent.

How did you react in the short term?

My total focus in the short term became planning a memorial service. I immersed myself in every detail, including creating a movie and ordering seedlings to distribute at the service.

After the dust settled, what coping mechanisms did you use?

I’ve learned to acknowledge and breathe through my feelings. If something triggers me, I recognize it as such and take a breath. Owning my feelings and validating that it’s a stressful moment in time helps me move forward with the day.

Can you share with us how you were eventually able to heal and “let go” of the negative aspects of that event?

I don’t think one ever truly “lets go” of a devastating loss. Instead, a new life is built around the loss. Time has changed my grief after seven years. I still have rough moments, but I don’t feel as if I’m drowning like I did in the days and months after my husband’s death.

Aside from letting go, what did you do to create an internal, emotional shift to feel better?

When I need an emotional shift, I focus on self care. Maybe it’s a bubble bath or spending time with my dog. Maybe it’s doing something for someone else. Sometimes I go for a drive and listen to my favorite music. I shift the focus off what I’m feeling and on to something that I know will lighten my mood.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to cope and heal? Can you share a story about that?

I worked with a life coach who helped me to see my life beyond the immediacy of my overwhelming grief. Together, we established goals and that helped me to continue moving forward. I remember my first goal was to be sure each of my sons had a vehicle that would be safe year-round. They were both young drivers, and I knew there was so much out of my control. However, I felt I could control the vehicles they were driving. Given the nature of my husband’s death, it does not surprise me that vehicle safety was at the top of my list of worries.

Were you able to eventually reframe the consequences and turn it into a positive situation? Can you explain how you did that?

I take pictures of moments in time that resonate for various reasons, and for a period of time, those pictures focused on moments when I felt my husband’s presence. Sunsets… butterflies… rainbows… water… wildlife… most were nature-related pictures. About three years after my husband’s death, I had a dream in which I saw a silver star followed by a purple comet. I also saw my “moments in time” pictures assembled into a book. I woke myself up from the dream by saying, “I Know You’re Here,” grabbed my phone with the photos, grabbed my computer, and started typing. Creating the book was such an inspirational and healing process, and my illustrator transformed my pictures into beautiful, meditative watercolors. The words I wrote that night of my dream changed very little in the book. Since publishing I Know You’re Here in late 2018, I’ve had many experiences with people as they saw the book for the first time and it resonated with their journey. Every time my book brings a tear to someone’s eye and they tell me a story about “when they saw…” something that’s in the book, my heart smiles because I know I’m doing something small with great love!

What did you learn about yourself from this very difficult experience? Can you please explain with a story or example?

I love this quote, and the first part perfectly describes what I remind myself every day!

“You are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think. But the most important thing is, even if we’re apart…I’ll always be with you.”

-A.A. Milne (from the Winnie the Pooh Library)

I’m constantly reminding myself that I’m brave, strong, and smart. :o)

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your experiences and knowledge, what advice would you give others to help them get through a difficult life challenge? What are your “5 Things You Need To Heal After a Dramatic Loss Or Life Change? Please share a story or example for each.

Focus on one day at a time! Grief is a journey to be taken one moment and one day at a time. There are good moments and not-so-good moments. There are good days and not-so-good days. With time, a new life is built around the loss but grief never completely goes away.

Don’t be afraid to dream! It was hard for me to learn to dream my own dreams. My dreams as a widow were different from my dreams as a wife. It took some work to give myself permission to pursue dreams for my new self.

Each grief journey is unique. Recognize that your journey is yours alone, and no one else has walked the exact same path. Losing my husband has been a different journey than losing each of my parents. Each is a journey with it’s own set of emotions and experiences.

Be gentle with yourself and your feelings. Your feelings are yours alone. No one can invalidate your feelings without your permission. Own your experience give yourself permission to feel whatever you’re feeling. I’ve learned that being gentle with myself takes the harshness away from tough days.

Plan ahead for special days. If you know there’s a day coming up that might trigger some intense feelings, what can you plan that will help you manage that moment in time? I take flowers to the cemetery on the anniversary of my husband’s death and also on our wedding anniversary each year. It helps me to feel, in a small way, that I’m honoring his legacy on those days. Some years, we have planted a tree on Memorial Day weekend. Planning in advance helps me navigate my feelings that day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would inspire more open conversations about how we as a society are supporting grief.

Recently, I’ve been thinking about how loved ones are honored in the months and years after the funeral. When I go into stores and see the retail buzz around holiday time, I wonder how grieving people are managing those days. Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, Memorial Day, Veteran’s Day, the anniversary of the death, birthdays… those days don’t disappear. Are we as a society acknowledging and honoring that those days of celebration for many will bring forward moments of grief for others?

I also think a great deal about grieving children, youth, and young adults. How are children supported when they lose someone they love? Are schools and colleges providing support and resources for grieving children, youth, and young adults?

Whenever I hear that a very public person has lost someone they love, I feel a tug at my heart strings. I watch book reviews on Today with Hoda & Jenna, and the books are often children’s books. I’d love to see a segment that features children’s grief books like I Know You’re Here and Flutter, Bye.

With the number of people lost to CoVid, I appreciate hearing the honest truth from very public people about all the families in our country who are grieving right now. Not shying away from those conversations is critical to the grief journey.

