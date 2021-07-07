Krisha Davies of Super Mumma: “Perinatal mental health should have a bigger focus as it impacts a whole family”

For me, perinatal mental health should have a bigger focus as it impacts a whole family. This isn’t just about the mother’s mental health but also the father and the children. Parents need more support to cope with the massive change that comes from having a child. Resources should be more readily available, discussions about other perinatal mental health illness should be more frequent and more focus needs to be given to the mothers mental health in the perinatal checks carried out.

As a part of our series about Mental Health Champions helping to promote mental wellness, I had the pleasure to interview Krisha Davies.

Krisha Davies is the founder and designer of Super Mumma. Super Mumma is a brand that empowers mothers to nurture their mental wellbeing. It was launched after Krisha suffered with Post Natal Anxiety after her 2nd child.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit how you grew up?

I grew up in England as an only child. My parents had always inspired me with a good work ethic and with my dad working with charities and my mum being a pediatric nurse, helping others was a value I grew up with.

My career started in retail at the age of 16 and it is something I have always enjoyed, but I have always wanted to do something for myself especially after having children. Once my children came along I knew I needed to find something that allowed me to work around them and be present for all their little milestones.

You are currently leading a social impact organization that is helping to promote mental wellness. Can you tell us a bit about what you or your organization are trying to address?

Super Mumma was born to raise awareness of perinatal mental illness and empower mothers to nurture then mental health through the challenges of motherhood.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

After having my 2nd child I suffered with Post Natal Anxiety but I didn’t know this until nearly 18 months later after reading about it online. It was then that I realized the shortage in support for mothers after giving birth to be supported with their mental health at such a vulnerable time.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest it. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

I had talked about wanting to help other mums in similar situations like me for a while and was coming up with different ideas. My husband gave me the encouragement to stop talking and start doing.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

The brand launched just as the pandemic hit and my mental health was impacted by it and didn’t know where to turn for support. I was struggling and had mums telling me they were feeling the same. I wanted to find ways for Super Mumma to help them and discovered some great experts, resources and techniques like hypnotherapy and yoga. The surprise for me was I was starting to take my own advice and work on my own mental wellbeing for the first time. A year on I still struggle but I have in a much better mental state and more informed on how I can help myself when I am struggling.

None of us can be successful without some help along the way. Did you have mentors or cheerleaders who helped you to succeed? Can you tell us a story about their influence?

Working in your own business, especially when it is something so personal brings up lots of emotions. I really lacked in confidence of my own abilities and ideas. Luckily for me I had a great support from my family and friends who encouraged me every step of the way. I was also really lucky to find a great mentor at the beginning of my journey who took the time to talk through my fears and worries and work on building a stronger mindset. In one of the conversations she made a small innocent comment that stuck with me. I couldn’t shake it and so the next day I stepped out of my comfort zone and questioned her about it. Her response changed the whole look and feel of the business and I will be eternally grateful to her for that.

According to Mental Health America’s report, over 44 million Americans have a mental health condition. Yet there’s still a stigma about mental illness. Can you share a few reasons you think this is so?

I think the stigma is historic, years ago if you admitted to suffering mentally you were looked upon negatively and treated differently. Luckily, I think the conversations are building and that stigma is slowly being broken down to a place where we can feel at ease talking about our struggles.

Mental Health also is invisible to the outside, it is all mental, which means you can look ok but inside still be struggling. People can’t see the struggles or hear the internal conversations and so it is hard to have compassion or empathy for something that isn’t visible especially if you haven’t experienced it yourself.

The last main reason I feel there is a stigma is because the brain is good at controlling our narrative. We believe what it tells us and so it is easy for us to become consumed by those conversations and create a stigma around ourselves that we are ‘crazy’ for thinking this or we are at risk if we behave a certain way. Because you can’t see others who may be struggling mentally you believe you are the only one and therefore shy away speaking out for fear of judgement or ridicule.

In your experience, what should a) individuals b) society, and c) the government do to better support people suffering from mental illness?

For me, perinatal mental health should have a bigger focus as it impacts a whole family. This isn’t just about the mother’s mental health but also the father and the children. Parents need more support to cope with the massive change that comes from having a child. Resources should be more readily available, discussions about other perinatal mental health illness should be more frequent and more focus needs to be given to the mothers mental health in the perinatal checks carried out.

What are your 6 strategies you use to promote your own wellbeing and mental wellness? Can you please give a story or example for each?

Self Care is my passion, it is more than having a spa day and a pamper. It is about taking the time everyday for you to really look after your mental wellness just like you would with your physical health.

Sleep — It is hard to get this when you are a mum and for me lack of sleep is a real trigger. Sometimes I know I have to just leave chores etc. for another day to ensure I can go to bed early and bank some valuable hours of really rest. Affirmations — Affirmations are something I have newly discovered but have really felt the benefits from. They are such a simple way to change how you are feeling and you can do them when you want and use different ones depending on your mood at the time Therapy — It is so important for those who are struggling to reach out for support. Therapy isn’t just talking to a counselor. It may be Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Hypnotherapy (which I discovered this year and has really helped me), EMDR (Eye Movement Desensitization Reprocessing). There are many different types of support and different ones will work for different people and different times on their life. It is important to try and find ones that work for you.

What are your favorite books, podcasts, or resources that inspire you to be a mental health champion?

As a mum I am time poor, so I have created my own resources that I use and can help others. I have on my Instagram and website 10 minute wellbeing videos with guided relaxations or breathing exercises that mean I can use them around my kids and when I need them most. I hope these videos will also help other mums struggling too.

If you could tell other people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

Sometimes when we talk about making an impact in society it is about helping others which is rewarding and mood boosting in itself. For me it goes beyond that, you will be surprised at how much you benefit from it yourself. I know if I hadn’t of started this journey with Super Mumma my own mental health would not be in the place it is now. Me trying to help others and make a difference as also helped me feel stronger mentally.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!