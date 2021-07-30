Krish Subramanian of Chargebee: “Resourcefulness & Being Scrappy”

Resourcefulness & Being Scrappy: Being first time founders and having bootstrapped in our earlier days, perseverance to keep at it for a long time became part of our culture. In such a scenario, you are often pushed to develop your strengths more, and you focus on building ground-up everything you believe in. It taught us to shrink our means to our needs. Even the way we looked at VC funding was very different- Money as a resource and not as a constraint to continue building the company.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Krish Subramanian, Co-Founder & CEO of Chargebee.

Krish is an ex-consultant who believes everything comes down to service and experience. Krish has led Chargebee, a SaaS product company which builds subscription billing software, for over ten years. Prior to founding Chargebee, Krish was a Technology Specialist at Cognizant.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I started my career building products in the old ASP model, the application service provider model. It was almost like a precursor to SaaS. And my co-founders come from strong product engineering backgrounds from the network management system space with over 10 years of experience before starting Chargebee. But we dreamt of starting a company for a very long time, and the inspiration was the likes of Joel Spolsky. His very popular blog joelonsoftware.com was one of the inspirations from 2002 and they went on to eventually create Stack Overflow, which was all about bringing a very talented and smart set of people together into a room and allowing them to solve a problem. And similarly, my co-founders were part of the AdventNet journey, which later on morphed into Zoho, and that was also a part of our inspiration.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

By the time my co-founders and I had started working together in 2011, cloud and SaaS made sense. Or rather, I will say that installed software did nots make any sense at all. SaaS was where everything was happening, so, that is how we ended up heading the direction we did with Chargebee.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

I grew up in a middle-class, joint-family setup in India. I lived with my uncles, grandparents and everybody else together. I was born in 1980 so, I’m an ’80s kid through and through. Growing up there was a huge emphasis on education, especially English education, and I am grateful for that. Living in India, we have this joke that most people graduate with engineering and figure out what to do in life, so that’s what happened to me. Along the way, I think I also got some unique opportunities. When I was in the eighth grade, I was able to win the award of an old 386 Computer and started tinkering with it, and that’s how I developed in computer programming. From there, it was a natural choice for to want to take up my Bachelor’s in Computer Science, and as they say, the rest is history.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

I have always wanted Chargebee to be recognized for the value it brings to our customers. I recall a story that highlighted this and taught me something along the way. In 2012 a French company asked for a discount on a 79 dollars or 99 dollars product, and I agreed — a 20 dollars discount, and got them on board, and they implemented our product. One or two years later, I met Matt, the CEO in his office, and he said, “Krish, don’t charge me more because I’m going to tell you something that I shouldn’t be saying, but maybe you should have charged me 1,000 dollars a month because that’s how much value I’m able to see today in terms of effort that I don’t have to put in to maintain this.”

It was a very interesting observation coming from a customer who was teaching me something about perception.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am a volunteer and member of a pay-it-forward initiative called SaaSBooMi.com, which is an initiative by the founders for the founders to help build an ecosystem. We have been doing this for the last few years to share mistakes and teach founders to care for each other and build a healthy ecosystem of SaaS companies. Contributing to this has been an enriching experience.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I met with an accident 20 years back where both of my legs were crushed, and I recovered alone in the US with only friends around for support. My family was in India. And it took seven months for me to start walking all over again, but it definitely made me realize how short life is and also the value of relationships. I think that was a very important moment in my life, to take a look at life with a fresh perspective.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

As an engineer I looked for simpler solutions to crack sales remotely. One of the pieces of advice was to hire a commission based salesperson. What is the harm in having a sales person with a minimum retainer and earns mostly on commission? For an early stage startup we missed out on crucial customer feedback, objection handling lessons, and more importantly understanding of who the ideal customers are. Even if you have never sold in your life, it is important for a founder to learn to sell by just solving the problem for the customer. Trying to take shortcuts in the early days is too costly.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

In 2002 when I was still a bachelor, I continued living with my parents (in the Indian society this is still normal) and I was able to save probably 250 dollars out of the 300 dollars per month. And that’s still a lot of money. Even post marriage this continued. We made sure we signed up all of that money into the similar 401K in the U.S and made sure that we were consciously saving and not spending the money. You only keep a small amount of money for yourself, and then you learn to use that. I did not buy a car for the first seven or eight years of my career. I bought a car only after my kid was born when we had a need. Till then, my wife and I traveled by bike, which is normal as well. So, deliberately having a frugal lifestyle generally was helpful. It was not a target, but at the time of quitting, there was some good advice available to us from other entrepreneurs. One person told me, “Make sure you have at least 36 months of runway.” But unfortunately, I did not have 36 months of runway, which, I figured out after quitting, because after you start spending, you realize that everything takes longer — double the time and everything costs you more. But that advice was, “Make sure you stay around for 36 months. By the end of 36 months, you’re likely to figure out what to do.” The advice was great but putting it into practice was hard.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

In May 2011, my co-founders and I quit our jobs and started working together. Just a couple of weeks before starting, we decided to research what to build. We were clear about a few things. One, it had to be SaaS because nobody else was building software any other way, and we could see the trend and where it was going. It had to be global because that’s what we understand better, and it had to be B2B. We come from a school of thought where we could build from assemblies and then continue to go to market was something that we thought. We looked at two or three spaces. The one that stuck with us was recurring payments. At that time, we did not know the complexity of the problem, but we were comfortable with picking any problem, as long as it was something that every company would need in the future. Or at least, every company would need if we were able to solve it elegantly through an abstraction of the idea, and make it so they don’t have to do it themselves. After that we figured we would just find more customers and build a business from there.

Thankfully, we did not plan on raising capital at all, so we did not have to justify a market size. We did not know any of that because we don’t have a media background. So, we started with what we knew well, which was solving a customer problem. We asked ourselves questions like: Does this problem exist for a lot of people? And, is there something we can bootstrap our way to success? So, we used that framework to pick a problem, and we fell in love with it.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

In this context I would like to share a story from our earlier days when a company evaluated Chargebee and did not choose to use our services. The company was called Recruiterbox. They did not tell us why they did not choose us, but over time we kept a tab on them and when we saw that they were doing well and had more customers as well as good market traction, I went and met the founders to ask them, “What changed in one year? How did you think about Chargebee’s proposition then, and why did you not choose us, and how do you think about it today?” Their answer was insightful.

At that point they were not paying for any SaaS products to help their business. They decided to build what we were proposing on their own and save the cost. But a year later, they realized that they could not scale with what they had built and also that they had put in too much time and effort unnecessarily, and now they think they would actually have been ok to pay more than what we had initially asked for. It was very insightful to understand their mindset of a very early-stage business where there is no money available and no customers available, and at that early stage, even 99 dollars looks like a lot of money. For me as a founder, the lows and highs from this anecdote brought a lot of learnings. Saving 99 dollars is not the most important problem. But they want the best solution. They don’t want the cheap solution. They want the best solution that would allow them to scale if everything works. Just trying to understand how an entrepreneur was thinking in the early stage versus somebody who is scaling would think was great learning.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

In my opinion, bootstrapping is a state of mind. It just makes you more resourceful. So, we bootstrapped through the first year and a half to two years, and I’m very thankful for that. We all start with a passion to want to see a particular problem solved with or without anyone’s support, right? And you also learn to treat money as a resource that can be used judiciously when it is available.

When you try to bootstrap your company through the initial days, it gives you the gestation period necessary to understand if you should really raise money for the product and the category, because raising capital gets you on a treadmill too soon. If you get on the treadmill too soon without enough thoughtfulness, it’s very hard to get off the treadmill.

I think that bootstrapping is definitely helpful to build a part of the muscle memory, especially for a first time founder. I think it is extremely important to understand the nuances of if you want to raise capital and all that later. And you should know that it’s a choice. It’s something that not everybody has to do or should. That’s why I think bootstrapping is very important.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

A Purpose : From the very beginning founders and team members need to find their purpose in what they are creating. In the early days, before we found the product-market-fit, it was very important to keep the team’s focus steady and not be distracted by what other companies are doing. There is always someone more successful than us and doing it faster. What worked for us is deliberately anchoring ourselves to customer wins and making sure the team understands that our progress is a function of the success of our customers. Money and revenue then becomes a by-product and our purpose will take the front stage.

: From the very beginning founders and team members need to find their purpose in what they are creating. In the early days, before we found the product-market-fit, it was very important to keep the team’s focus steady and not be distracted by what other companies are doing. There is always someone more successful than us and doing it faster. What worked for us is deliberately anchoring ourselves to customer wins and making sure the team understands that our progress is a function of the success of our customers. Money and revenue then becomes a by-product and our purpose will take the front stage. Resourcefulness & Being Scrappy : Being first time founders and having bootstrapped in our earlier days, perseverance to keep at it for a long time became part of our culture. In such a scenario, you are often pushed to develop your strengths more, and you focus on building ground-up everything you believe in. It taught us to shrink our means to our needs. Even the way we looked at VC funding was very different- Money as a resource and not as a constraint to continue building the company.

: Being first time founders and having bootstrapped in our earlier days, perseverance to keep at it for a long time became part of our culture. In such a scenario, you are often pushed to develop your strengths more, and you focus on building ground-up everything you believe in. It taught us to shrink our means to our needs. Even the way we looked at VC funding was very different- Money as a resource and not as a constraint to continue building the company. Picking a Market Problem that will Stay Relevant : It sure is not easy to pick a problem that’s not just relevant today, but will continue to be relevant in the future. It has to be a mountain that continues to have more summits to climb, so as you climb it it’s continuing to lead a path forward. You either get lucky with finding a growing pain in the market or be methodical about identifying such a problem space. Most first time founders treat this as an art, but many second time founders know that it is a science.

: It sure is not easy to pick a problem that’s not just relevant today, but will continue to be relevant in the future. It has to be a mountain that continues to have more summits to climb, so as you climb it it’s continuing to lead a path forward. You either get lucky with finding a growing pain in the market or be methodical about identifying such a problem space. Most first time founders treat this as an art, but many second time founders know that it is a science. Achieving Product-Market-Fit : Ultimately for any startup to get closer to success, it means recognizing your PMF and it took us 5 years to find ours. While for second time founders, this is something they might arrive at faster, we did invest a lot of our time on this front and we have always believed that the PMF has to be iterative because of solving for customers’ challenges and not because you have a roadmap to follow.

: Ultimately for any startup to get closer to success, it means recognizing your PMF and it took us 5 years to find ours. While for second time founders, this is something they might arrive at faster, we did invest a lot of our time on this front and we have always believed that the PMF has to be iterative because of solving for customers’ challenges and not because you have a roadmap to follow. Remaining Authentic: Creating a safe space for the team starts with being authentic. The lines of communication remain open and transparent at Chargebee as they were when we were a 4 member team. We believe in openly sharing our wins and failures and ensuring we create a safe space for our team members to be able to share too. This open communication has helped us remain authentic to our purpose of solving for the customer.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Two common mistakes I have seen are not having alignment in your business and not focusing on finding the product market fit.

I think that is extremely important to have. You have to build the belief that you as a team are signing up to go on to build a transformational business. And it is also aligned with the right kind of venture fund that can help you build that kind of team, as well as the product, to dominate that category.

You build a machine where you’re able to go where the customer demands more from you. You want to align the product for a customer who wants more from you. And they will also be willing to pay more. But along the way you need to understand that you cannot be something for everybody, but you can be everything for somebody; it’s very important to find out who those people are and focus on finding your product-market fit.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

There are times when I get frustrated and can’t think of one item to focus on. Those times I chuck everything and just do customer support for a couple of days. I don’t do anything else mostly except reading emails and responding to customers. It’s a beautiful thing that just helps me reset my perspective and reconnects me with why I am doing what I am doing. This is what I enjoy the most — to solve customer problems. Also, the nature of that function is very transactional. You don’t have time to think about tactics etc.; You have a question, you answer that. No tactical decision making necessary. That’s why I love customer support. Then I get back to my happy space again. My advice from personal experience would be to do what is important with passion and make time for your family. Playing with my two rowdy boys helps. They don’t care about the problems I deal with.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Better digital education in all the rural places. During these COVID times teachers and students in a number of villages remain technologically disadvantaged in knowledge and access. We talk about this period as an age of technology and cloud transformation, yet there are millions who are not getting basic access to education and progress because of the digital divide. I wish we could change that drastically by helping them get access to quality education in the best way possible. That’s the movement I would start.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Tobi Lutke, Founder and CEO of Shopify. Tobi continues to remain a geek and yet operates one of the coolest tech companies in the world.

