Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kris Reynolds.

Kris Reynolds is the Founder and Managing Partner of Arrowhead Consulting. His areas of client focus include leading large, strategic programs for companies, consulting on project management best practices, providing hands-on coaching to executives/new business owners, performing project audits, and conducting tailored learning events in a variety of industries. Kris is a Six-Sigma Black Belt and Project Management Professional (PMP). He earned two Bachelor’s degrees in Economics and Business Administration from Centenary College in Louisiana, and a Master’s degree in Marketing from Oklahoma City University. Kris has served as an Adjunct Professor of Project Management at the University of Tulsa and in his spare time, serves as a volunteer soccer coach and Scout leader.HARO-ARROWHEAD FINAL

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I left my previous company at the end of 2016 and started the next year in a contemplative state, trying to determine what direction I wanted to take my career. I had a couple of offers to be a Project Manager back in Corporate America, but that idea wasn’t energizing me. I was feeling the itch to make a decision, when in the span of 24 hours, I received two phone calls and an email from three former clients asking if I could do some work for them. They represented different industries and were asking for different things, but I remember getting excited about the variety of work.

When I talked to my wife about delaying jumping back into a corporate job, while I worked through these small consulting/training projects, she said, “why don’t you just start your own company?” It was that support, mixed with the excitement of helping people and the daily variety consulting brings, that was the “Aha moment” I needed to start building Arrowhead Consulting.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My wife was a big part of that “Aha moment” when she said, “Why don’t you start your own company?” However, I’ve had several people who supported me on this journey. From family to friends, to those former clients, all of them are who encouraged me to pursue this dream. It was those first few phone calls from clients who wanted to work with me specifically that gave me the push down the path and what I hope is a long path of success.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

To describe Arrowhead Consulting, how it started and how it stands out, I immediately think of the word “relationships”. The company had little to no marketing budget in the early years and we didn’t get our first sales and business development person until last year. The first three years of business were built on the foundation of relationships that I have cultivated over the years.

I have worked for companies where only the highest paying customers received attention, but I believe everyone should be considered a valued client. I work to make each of my clients feel important and this has become one of the core values at Arrowhead Consulting, “Own Your Relationships”. All of our consultants are empowered to do this.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I believe that journey has only just begun. Another Arrowhead Consulting core value is “To Move Forward, You Have to Give Back,” so we certainly subscribe to that theory. Our company has a matching non-profit donation program, and we have special pricing for the work we do with non-profit organizations. Our team members individually volunteer at local charities and several of them hold positions on non-profit boards.

One thing I’m most proud of in my career is creating the PM4Y™ (Project Management for Youth) program which “Prepares Today’s Students for Tomorrow’s Opportunities”. This is a free program built for middle school and high school students to teach them valuable life skills such as time management, public speaking, team collaboration, diversity, etc. It’s rewarding to watch the evolution of these students as they work through the program and apply what they’ve learned while becoming more successful in their academic and personal lives.

I created PM4Y for my oldest daughter, Emily, when she was a 5th grader after she asked me why she had to learn the state capitals since she could just look them up on Google. I realized that maybe there needed to be more emphasis placed on life skills vs. just traditional school subject skills. Three years later, when Emily and her classmates were tasked with planning their 8th grade graduation day, it was great to watch her apply what she learned through PM4Y and then help lead her school project. This continued when Emily and I were asked to speak at a project management conference in Salt Lake City. She applied what she learned in the public speaking module and absolutely crushed it. This was definitely another “proud Papa” moment.

Another particular story comes to mind when thinking about the benefits of PM4Y™. There was a very shy girl enrolled in the program, who didn’t have the confidence to share her voice or ideas on project responsibilities. To help bring her out of her shell, we gave her the task of going to her school principal to get approval for the project that the student-team wanted to do. She was very nervous, but her peers encouraged her. At our next meeting, she came into the room and slammed the signed project charter on the table and said, “I did it! I got him to sign our plan!” That was the moment that this shy girl turned from a passive participant to an active leader. This positive metamorphosis continued to help in her day-to-day schoolwork and interaction with other students and teachers.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Authenticity. For me, the first character trait to be successful is being “authentic”. Nothing frustrates me more when people say one thing and then turn around and do something different. I try to remain my authentic self in every situation. Authenticity is what helped me build those strong relationships, is what secured me Arrowhead Consulting’s first official client, and is still the foundation of this company. Humility. I remember a phone call from an HR Director, who said that he had been visited by consultants from a well-known company who came in wearing suits and ties and preaching company mantra and cookie cutter approaches. This HR Director remembered conversations he and I had in the past and preferred to do business with someone he could relate to. Humility comes in when listening to your client is the best approach rather than talking too much and trying to be the smartest person in the room. Here’s another example of humility I had early on after starting Arrowhead Consulting. I had a client referred to me after he had visited a competitor consulting group whose leader got up in the middle of the meeting, grabbed a marker, and started writing out solutions up on a whiteboard to a problem that hadn’t been clearly explained yet. My meeting with this client when like this. I asked a lot of questions. I had the client explain in more detail certain aspects of his business that I wasn’t familiar with. This was the opportunity to understand my client’s business, the situation, and to seek out the company’s needs. The outcome was Arrowhead Consulting’s first long-term and consistent work client. Honesty. This is another key trait and goes hand in hand with authenticity and humility. While teaching an MBA course at the University of Tulsa, I had a student who was in the C-Suite of a major local company. While grading final papers, let me say that he missed the mark on this one. I was cautioned by a couple of different people to not give him a bad grade, but I had to be honest in my assessment and on the grade that I gave him. A few weeks later, my phone rang and I saw that it was him. I was worried that he was calling to yell at me for the grade I gave him, even though the course had ended weeks ago. To my surprise, he said he learned a lot in my class and appreciated me being honest with him about his work. He told me he couldn’t think of anyone else he wanted to train his team on project management. That encounter led to another great Arrowhead client, but more importantly, I also gained a mentor and a friend.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about the advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Well, I never should have dumped my Facebook stock shortly after acquiring it at 15 dollars per share!

Some advice that I now regret taking is when completing my graduate education. I had the option to complete the MBA/JD program at the University of Tulsa in three years or get just complete an MBA in two years. I don’t remember who gave me the advice, and ultimately the decision is on me, but I chose to not stay in school that extra year. I have regretted not getting my Juris Doctorate while I was still in school. Several years later I studied, tested, and applied to a 3-year law school, but then life goes on and I had a family and a job. At that point, I realized that I had waited too long, and it wasn’t the right time for me to go back and pursue that.

Here is another example that I actually think was bad advice that I gave myself. Multiple times during my career, I told myself to “Don’t take the risk. You’re in a comfortable position, so just stay where you are.” Starting and building Arrowhead Consulting was certainly a big break away from the norm that had governed many years of my career. While I’m not sure I would have been ready any sooner, due to the life and business experience I gained along the way, if I had a time machine, there are a few points in my life where I would have taken that risk that I originally didn’t.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The hard times are truly felt when the unknown-unknowns come up with a start-up company and can create doubt. When the phone doesn’t ring for a few days, your confidence erodes. When that used printer/copier/scanner, that was sitting in our dining room because I had no other place for it, breaks just before a class I had to teach, it made me wonder if I could sustain the daily grind. The moment you change an employee status from a 10–99 form to a W2 which covers benefits, you may start wondering if there is going to be enough work to make that switch financially the right decision.

I like to say, “If variety is the spice of life, then consulting will give you heartburn every day.” The stress that came when I first started my journey to being a business owner was magnified once I brought on employees. Now my concern had moved beyond just me and my family, but for them and their families as well.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

I’m reminded of the quote, “Dedication is what gets you through when motivation is lacking.” I’m generally very motivated to reach a goal that I’ve set for myself, but there are times when that doesn’t push you enough. It’s then when I turn to the overall reason why I do what I do, which is the dedication to my family, coworkers, and clients. In some way, shape, or form, they are dependent on me for something. I’m a very loyal person who runs on exceeding people’s expectations. Knowing that the work I’m doing helps make their lives better or easier, gives me that extra push the self-motivation tank is running low.

While I give credit to my very supportive family to help me through challenges, I also find a way to self-recharge through playing and coaching soccer. Very rarely the stress of business finds its way into my thoughts when I’m on the soccer field. Generally, a full weekend of coaching games for my kids and playing with my team is enough to clear my head and get me ready to face challenges when the new work week begins.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills, and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

In my experience as an entrepreneur, I encourage anyone in business to share both the highs and the lows with your team through honesty and transparency. When anyone in the company gets a sale, we gather everyone together and ring the sales bell. This is a way for us to know of new business coming in and celebrate together. When the company is doing well, we let everyone know and collaboratively work together to plan celebrations, retreats, team building activities, or even play a new game in our gaming systems. Everyone in the company shares in a team bonus pool. Regardless of whether you are a salesperson, project manager, executive coach, trainer, HR, or admin assistant, everyone gets the same bonus amount since every role is important.

This past year and a half during the COVID pandemic when things got tough, the Arrowhead Consulting team members were transparent about their situation and the steps to bring that team back together safely. I’m proud to say that our team rallied around that emotional low and kept everyone motivated and focused on the job at hand.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

I think that this is situational, based on the product or service and where you are in your career and life. Bootstrapping was the way I went, using funds from a recently sold rental property to fund the start-up of Arrowhead Consulting. My business also has significantly less overhead and start-up costs versus a new product that needs materials, production of a prototype, and a launch into the marketplace.

On the other hand, some people are exceptionally good at networking, but perhaps not so great at running a business. For them, fundraising and giving up a bit of the company to gain both financial and business assistance is a good plan.

For advice, I’ve always believed that no one is going to work as hard as you are to build your dream, so believe and invest in yourself!

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

As Abraham Lincoln said, “Give me six hours to chop down a tree and I will spend the first four sharpening the ax.”

In other words, it’s very important to spend time upfront planning, researching, and getting all your ducks in a row. Here are my “5 Things You Need To Create A For A Highly Successful Startup”:

MAKE IT LEGAL: PART 1 — NAMING YOUR BUSINESS:

Determine the legal structure of your business. Common types are LLC, Partnerships or, Corporations. This designation impacts your liability protection, how business taxes are paid, and can sometimes influence financing options.

Do your homework before establishing your company name or purchasing your website domain. I’ve seen issues arise on both sides of this coin. Sometimes someone will get excited and purchase their website domain and then find out that name is already established as a business in their state. I’ve also seen where people establish their company name with the Secretary of State or Department of Licensing, but then find that someone already owns the website domain name that they wanted to build their brand around.

Often these website “squatters” sit on popular web domain names in the hopes that you will want that URL for your business and pay them big money for it. A little research up front will eliminate frustration down the road.

2. MAKE IT LEGAL: PART 2 — LICENSES & PERMITS:

No way around this one! Almost every company type will need to obtain an EIN (Employee Identification Number) from the IRS. Then depending on the product or service, you are selling, you’ll have additional licenses or permits you’ll need to obtain.

If you are selling a product, you have to collect sales tax and you will need a sales tax permit.

If you are starting a restaurant or food truck, you will need a food handlers permit and perhaps a liquor license.

Will you have employees working for you? You will need to register for employer withholding.

3. INSURANCE — MAKE SURE YOU’RE COVERED:

It’s hard to plan for the unknown unknowns in business. That’s where insurance comes in. Fire, flood, lawsuits — several unexpected disasters can hit a business at any time.

While incorporating your business can keep your personal assets safe, if anything happens to the company, insurance provides additional protection for you and the business itself.

There are both mandatory and optional types of insurance you can have and having both will help minimize the risk of catastrophe. Don’t forget to review your coverage as your business grows. While incorporating your business can keep your personal assets safe, if anything happens to the company, insurance provides additional protection for you and the business itself.

There is both mandatory and optional types of insurance you can have and having both will help minimize the risk of catastrophe. Don’t forget to review your coverage as your business grows.

4. BANKING — IT’S NOT PERSONAL, IT’S BUSINESS:

It’s an accounting nightmare waiting to happen if you mix business sales and expenses with personal finances. Keep. Them. Separate. Most banks offer free checking for small businesses. Believe me, at the end of the year your accountant will thank you!

5. SPECIAL FUNDING — A BOOST TO GET YOU STARTED:

Don’t miss out on opportunities for special funding. Do a little research. Numerous entities provide no-cost grants or low-interest loans to help small businesses.

There is also funding that can assist you based on your ownership structure. Being a Native American, Disabled Veteran, or a woman-owned business opens the door to money not available in traditional lending circles.

BONUS TIP!

You likely started your own business because you were excited about a great idea for a product or service, but when saddled with things like legal, accounting, and marketing tasks, that desire can quickly fade. Expand your network to find experts to do the things you might struggle with. Surround yourself with knowledgeable people, a trusted friend who is a banker, a lawyer, or an accountant. Seek out a business coach, mentor, or fellow business owners to bounce ideas off of.

This will allow you to focus your efforts on launching that “Next Big Thing!”

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

One of the most common mistakes I’ve seen new CEOs and company founders make is not adequately preparing for the biggest shift in their role. Making the jump from traditional employee or free-lancer, to business owner is a huge one that you need to make sure you are well-equipped for. You may be surprised by just how expansive your job as a business owner will be. Fortunately, there are plenty of tools and services out there that can make your job a lot easier from getting organized, managing finances, project planning, and more.

Another mistake is not assessing your financial situation. When you work a traditional job, you most likely have guaranteed income. You know exactly how much you’ll be paid and when which puts you in a strong position for planning your finances. Business ownership comes with far fewer guarantees, so budgeting and planning ahead become that much more important.

For example, you’ll need to have a substantial emergency fund. You should shoot for more padding than you had with your traditional employment to give you wiggle room during leaner months. I highly encourage a financial advisor to help you figure out how much you need to set aside for taxes, as well as learning whether or not you need to be paying taxes every quarter. You’re taking on a lot more financial responsibility but in turn, you get far more control over where your money goes and why.

One final mistake that I’ve seen from new business owners is when they can’t seem to develop and commit to a clear brand. Once you’re working for yourself, you’ll need to be able to convince potential clients to pick you over larger, more established businesses. Branding can and will be one of your best allies. It establishes the tone customers can expect when working with you and presents a polished, professional face for the public as a whole. If you’re not a branding pro, consider working with a marketing agency to nail this part of your start-up company.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

I’m probably not the best person to advise on this one as I put in long hours and can be found at my computer a majority of a 24-hour day. I do try to make a conscious effort to leave my laptop in the bag when I get home so that I can spend time with the family. Once my family either goes to bed or has their downtime, I can get back online.

I also get up fairly early each weekday morning for some strength training with my teenage son or get in 30 minutes on the treadmill before getting ready for work. I’m also preparing for a summer hiking trip with my son to Philmont. While I’ve been doing a lot more hiking, I have found some good mental clarity on those treks.

As mentioned before, soccer is my stress reliever and great physical activity when both playing and coaching. My wife is a great cook and keeps our family eating healthy meals. For lunch, I have switched to bringing my own healthier meal so I don’t fall into the trap of eating empty calories from our snack bar.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

There are so many great causes that already have a lot of support and financial backers, so I’m going to use a line from Whitney Houston’s song lyrics “I believe the children are the future. Teach them well and let them lead the way,” to further promote the PM4Y™ program. Let’s provide educational opportunities for all students to learn skills that will help them succeed in their next phase in life. There were 56 million students in the U.S. last year. If we prepared them with a solid life skills foundation that goes beyond just school subjects (I’m looking at you Algebra), just imagine how prepared our next generation of leaders would be.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

This is my favorite question, but probably the most difficult one to answer. The first name that comes to mind is Michael Jordan. Like so many others, I respected his basketball skill but his focus, drive, and dedication to be the best, is inspirational. I also appreciate his business acumen and how he managed the Jordan brand across so many different product lines in countries around the world in route to becoming the most recognized and well-known person on the planet.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I invite readers to follow our team at Arrowhead Consulting by subscribing to our newsletter at https://arrowheadconsulting.com/contact-us/ . Also, learn more about the Project Management, Leadership Development, Organizational Effectiveness Solutions, and training classes that we offer. Our blogs and case studies written by our staff will give you more insight into the great people that make up Arrowhead Consulting.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!