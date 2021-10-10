Kris Orticello: “Kindness”

Kindness. Always lead with kindness. It can be especially hard to be kind when we are suffering through our own pain or rejection, or when we are being tested or challenged. But you would be surprised by the grace you receive by showing grace to others. My kindness has brought me opportunities. By being kind and friendly to everyone on set, not just people in positions of authority, I have gotten lead roles via recommendations from the make-up artist who happened to suggest me in a production meeting.

As a part of this series I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kris Orticello

Kris Orticello is an actress, and celebrity social media influencer. Her savvy extends far beyond the world of entertainment, as she is a dynamo at sales and marketing. She has harnessed the power of her brand and the media to leverage her voice to empower herself and other women. Motivated by her values, she continues to use her talents to entertain, educate and inspire.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood “backstory”?

I have a lot of great memories of my childhood. My parents were married quite young and I wasn’t a planned pregnancy for them, so there were a lot of challenges, especially in the early years. I often felt like they were growing up with me. They really did their best.

My father is Italian, so I grew up with a lot of tradition and customs from his side. Some of my favorite times were at my Nanny and Papa’s house. They are my mother’s parents. I always felt so loved and wanted there, and they always had the best toys and dress up clothes for me.

As I grew up, I expressed to my parents that I wanted to get into acting, modeling and singing, and they sacrificed a lot to facilitate that for me, especially because lessons were so expensive. I always appreciated that. I grew up in a fairly busy family where I was the first of four children. There was a lot of love in my home, and there was also a lot of chaos.

Can you tell us the story about what led you to this particular career path?

I discovered one day as a child that if I put on performances, it would make my parents laugh and bring them together. I would go into the closet and come out as the presenter and say “Introducing” then I would say my name and my act. Then I would go back into the closet and come back out as the performer and perform my skit. It was a crowd pleaser! I loved the feeling of taking people’s minds off whatever was bothering them, and making them smile. I also loved all the attention and being the source of their happiness.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

It’s an interesting story, but also a sad story. I met Brittany Murphy at the Avalon in LA. I was in LA to attend the Grammy Awards, I was singing at that time. She was really sweet and telling me about how she was engaged, and some other small talk. She was full of energy, and really happy! Fast forward to a few years later and I found out that she died… on my birthday…. December 20th. It still spooks me quite a bit.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Faith. I think it’s very important to have faith. My faith is in the Lord. It’s very important in my opinion not to put too much trust in people, but to trust my creator and the purpose on my life. Without this trust in a higher power leading me, guiding me, and directing my footsteps, I would lack the confidence to step into my power, and to pursue my vision. My faith was really tested when I was first hit by a car in 2005. The things that I could once do I had to re-learn. I lost a lot, but eventually I gained more in return. It forced me to really surrender and give it all back to God. Tenacity. It takes true tenacity and endurance to be successful. So many circumstances have knocked me out and knocked me down, but I have had the courage to get back up every time. Things are not always going to go the way we hope; people are not always going to be fair. It gets hard. You have to get back up every time you get knocked down, and come back up swinging.

Auditions are a prime example of requiring true tenacity. As an actor you audition more than you get work often times, especially in the beginning. You have to accept that it’s a numbers game, and that the right roles will be for you, and no one else. Most actors give up after not getting a few auditions. You have to stick it out! Kindness. Always lead with kindness. It can be especially hard to be kind when we are suffering through our own pain or rejection, or when we are being tested or challenged. But you would be surprised by the grace you receive by showing grace to others.

My kindness has brought me opportunities. By being kind and friendly to everyone on set, not just people in positions of authority, I have gotten lead roles via recommendations from the make-up artist who happened to suggest me in a production meeting.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. The premise of this series assumes that our society still feels uncomfortable with strong women. Why do you think this is so?

I think it’s uncomfortable for some because they may have been raised in a household where they were taught to believe that only men can lead. Others may also be projecting their own insecurities about their own inability to lead.

Without saying any names, can you share a story from your own experience that illustrates this idea?

I hired a director who I didn’t know at the time, but quickly found out was very uncomfortable taking directions from a woman. I was the producer, and he was given the plan to follow. Rather than following the plan, he began creating his own plan, and attempted overriding my decisions with team members. Ultimately, he was removed from the project.

What should a powerful woman do in a context where she feels that people are uneasy around her?

Look into what may be making someone feel uncomfortable. People come with their own insecurities. A great way to disarm someone is to be a person who takes a genuine interest in others. Ask them about themselves. Find out who they are and highlight ways that their strengths can be of value to the team. You will find their interest and respect for you will increase. The best way to be interesting is to be interested. I also never assume that the reason people are uneasy is because I’m a woman. I generally accept that people will sometimes be uncomfortable with anyone in a position of influence and authority regardless of gender.

What do we need to do as a society to change the unease around powerful women?

We need to continue to lead by example and with kindness. I think the basic idea of power most people have is of control, and control can come across as self-serving and demanding. Power is simply energy. We are catalysts transforming that energy for its intended use. Every person on this planet has power; some of us are just more aware of how to cultivate and utilize it effectively.

In my own experience, I have observed that often women have to endure ridiculous or uncomfortable situations to achieve success that men don’t have to endure. Do you have a story like this from your own experience? Can you share it with us?

Yes, early in my career I was very aware of this, and I played it wrong. I became very submissive, to a fault. I would put men in positions of power on a pedestal, and see myself as very small in comparison. I wouldn’t stand up to some sexual advances or put downs, I would laugh it off to not make THEM feel uncomfortable or rejected… ironically. All the while I felt very uncomfortable.

There was a mindset change when I started owning my authority and realized that I had value and that I wanted more. I stepped out into my own, and started calling the shots. I started correcting men that tried to rob me of my dignity. I stopped going places where women were not respected. I didn’t back down. I went where I was celebrated, appreciated, and respected. It felt good. It worked. So, I continued.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women leaders that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

We have the benefit of the experience and miracle of carrying life, which is wonderful. That does however put woman at a disadvantage in terms of the workforce. Without mincing words, we get our periods, we get pregnant. Both can affect our mood and our physical ability to work. This can be looked at by some as a risk to leadership and productivity.

Let’s now shift our discussion to a slightly different direction. This is a question that nearly everyone with a job has to contend with. Was it difficult to fit your personal and family life into your business and career? For the benefit of our readers, can you articulate precisely what the struggle was?

I wish to one day be married and have children, but I’m not there yet. I see it as being a big challenge to my career. In fact, it is the primary reason I have put it off. I know when the time comes, that having a supportive team and a supportive husband in place will be essential to my success. I will also have to re-create the vision to adapt to the new role. I will be making very realistic expectations, while setting attainable goals that make me feel like I’m winning.

Ultimately every new challenge and place of growth in life and business requires a period of assessment and adaptation. You need to be able to give yourself grace as you step into new territories, until you get the lay of the land.

What was a tipping point that helped you achieve a greater balance or greater equilibrium between your work life and personal life? What did you do to reach this equilibrium?

I started to say no to things that were not in alignment with my goals. I started saying no to people who constantly wanted and needed things from me, and drained me without pouring back in. It was hard. It was uncomfortable. It got easier. I took account of the things that bring me joy, and the things that don’t. I leaned into the joy.

I work in the beauty tech industry, so I am very interested to hear your philosophy or perspective about beauty. In your role as a powerful woman and leader, how much of an emphasis do you place on your appearance? Do you see beauty as something that is superficial, or is it something that has inherent value for a leader in a public context? Can you explain what you mean?

As an actress I can say wholeheartedly I am very affected by image. It is very important for me to maintain my image. Brands and productions hire me based on my look, but it’s also based on my message. I would say that values are incredibly important in business, as is confidence.

I don’t think it’s necessary to be a top model to do well in life or be a leader in business. Sometimes people can misjudge your intelligence when you’re very attractive, so it can be a double-edged sword.

I do think self-care is important, and to have a polished image. If you look well put together, confident, and you have a good nature and intelligent mind to back it up then you will always be well received.

How is this similar or different for men?

I think self-care is equally as important for men in business. Being well groomed and well dressed is key. While men may not spend hours doing their hair and make-up, emphasis is often put on men to acquire and show off material possessions as an attractive attribute of success. I’m sure that this comes with its own set of pressures.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Powerful Woman?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Confidence: you need to be so firm in your purpose and who you are that you are unshakable. Vision: you need to be able to see the vision, articulate it to others, and create a plan to follow through. Values: some of my values include having empathy and kindness for others while still maintaining boundaries. Once you know what you stand for, you will attract the things that are meant for you. Resourcefulness- you need to be able to see multiple ways to do anything. This will help you overcome obstacles. Multiple streams of income- money is energy, and energy equals power. Money can help you extend your influence and reach. You can create both passive and active income by leveraging your talent to expand your brand.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would love to brunch with Francesca Scorsese. She is so confident and talented. As the daughter of such a big-name director, Martin Scorsese, she seems to be very sure of her own talents and doesn’t hide behind her father. I also love her positive body image. For someone so young, I think she’s an excellent role model for her generation. She has also overcome a lot in regards to her mother’s health, and she seems to be a very empathetic soul. I think she’s brilliant, strong and talented. I’d love to pick her brain!

