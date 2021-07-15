Kris Jerke of Ascend Financial: “Are there any management fees? If there are, you have other alternatives”

Serve rather than sell. I know we sell for a living, and I get that, but we need to try and always put the focus on serving others. The sooner you get out of a self-serving mindset in this industry, the quicker you will find success, I believe. You’ve probably heard the quote from Teddy Roosevelt, “people don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” And it’s so true. People sense when they’re being sold or when folks have an ulterior motive. Don’t be that person. Know that when you bless others with your advice and care, you will be blessed.

As part of our series about what one should look for when hiring a financial planner or adviser, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kris Jerke.

Kris Jerke, president of Ascend Financial in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, works with clients to develop plans that address their needs for retirement, mitigating risk, protecting assets and estate planning. Chris’ mission is to serve one another, humbly in love, as stated in Galatians 5:13. Chris has extensive experience working with businesses, farming operations and individuals in banking, insurance and investing. Every client is equally important to Chris, and his goal is to ensure a happy and successful retirement for everyone he works with.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know you’ a bit more. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

My dad was in financial services most of his career, so I had been exposed to it early on. My degree in college was business administration, as I wanted some flexibility with my future career options. After graduating, I didn’t quite know what I wanted to focus on for a career and beefily was in insurance sales before settling on banking. I moved up the ranks in the banking world, first as a teller, then a phone sales rep., business banking trainee and credit analyst. I finally attained the position I coveted within banking, which was a business banker/commercial lender.

I enjoyed this time in my career and eventually became a VP within this world, working for both a national and regional financial institution. I realized I could potentially find more fulfillment working for myself, especially in light of all of the long hours spent at work. This led me to seek out a career in insurance and investment planning.

Can you share a story about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting in the industry? Can you tell us what lesson or takeaway you learned from that?

Well, maybe not so funny after all, but when I first started working in insurance out of college, I did not plan well and was late for an appointment and decided to try to make up the time with my speed. I was traveling about as fast as I think I’ve ever driven before — hitting the three-digit mark — and I came over a large hill, only to see a highway patrolman planted at the bottom of the hill facing me. I knew I was toast and so I just pulled over right away. He didn’t even have to put his flashers on. I got a real earful, but the man was full of grace and thankfully let me off with a very large fine.

This was quite the experience for me, as I, for the most part, kept my nose clean and minded my p’s and q’s throughout my life, so I felt absolutely terrible. Lesson: Allow yourself enough time to get to your meeting on time!

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I sure am! I’ve found over the years that many people are uncomfortable meeting with a financial professional because they don’t want to feel the pressure to buy something or don’t want to be “sold” anything. But, they all should have access to basic financial advice, and s I decided to put a video series together to cover a dozen topics from managing your credit and budgeting to advice on life insurance and investing.

We’re in the final stages with putting the program together and will begin marketing the program soon. It’s called “My Finance Trainer” and we hope folks find it to be valuable! I also hope to have a book out in the coming year offering the same advice. We’re in the process of working on that right now.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Is there a takeaway or lesson that others can learn from that?

My faith in Chris is paramount to any success in whatever I do. I found when I place my faith and trust in Him, He took care of the rest. I’ve never sought great wealth in what I do, I just want to take care of my family and He has always provided what we need.

Before Ascend Financial, I had some ministry ideas on my heart that I wanted to pursue, but decided that ministry should be incorporated into anything we do professionally. And so Ascend Financial was started with a focus on ‘serving one another, humbly, in love,’ as stated in Galatians 5:13.

The focus is on serving others, not selling, and I believe that makes all the difference. I should note that the name ‘Ascend’ not only speaks to helping people ascend financially, but also hope that it points others towards Christ’s ascension and saving grace available to us all.

What three pieces of advice would you give to your colleagues in the finance field to thrive and avoid burnout? Can you give a story or example?

Find balance. Remember that your relationship with God and your family is most important and make them a priority. It’s hard, as there’s always something pulling at you, but work to find that balance. If I’m behind at work, I wait until after our bedtime routine with the kids and after my wife is asleep so I get that precious time with my family. Learn to delegate. Tough when it’s just yourself, but when you are able to, delegate. It takes so much pressure off yourself, lowers your stress levels and encourages growth in others. We have moved to having emails delegated automatically right away to our service inbox from clients so our staff determines what they can or can’t do, rather than me taking the time to delegate and determine. This was an important step for me to take, as I admit that I have a tough time delegating, but it has eliminated the temptation to ‘just do it yourself.’ Serve rather than sell. I know we sell for a living, and I get that, but we need to try and always put the focus on serving others. The sooner you get out of a self-serving mindset in this industry, the quicker you will find success, I believe. You’ve probably heard the quote from Teddy Roosevelt, “people don’t care how much you know, until they know how much you care.” And it’s so true. People sense when they’re being sold or when folks have an ulterior motive. Don’t be that person. Know that when you bless others with your advice and care, you will be blessed.

Ok. Thank you for all of that. Let’s now move to the core focus of our interview. As an “finance insider”, you know much more about the finance industry than most consumers. If your loved one wanted to hire a financial advisor (not you :-)), which 5 things would you advise them to find out about before committing? Can you give an example or story for each?

Are there any management fees? If there are, you have other alternatives. What services and products do they offer? Are they able to give you global advice on your finances and financial products? What is their experience level in the industry? Are they independent or affiliated or tied to a particular company/provider. Who are they as a person? Get to know them. Are you comfortable with them and how they will treat and serve you?

I think most people think that financial advisors are for very wealthy people. This is likely not actually true. Can you explain who would most benefit from hiring a financial advisor and why? Can you give an example?

I wouldn’t “hire” a financial advisor. A competent and experienced multiline financial professional that cares will be all you need. You don’t need to pay fees to anyone. That’s one big thing that really gets my goat in this industry, it has become so fee-laden.

Commissioned financial representatives have always been able to provide competent advice, and that hasn’t changed. And yes, anyone can and should seek out financial assistance from a professional!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’m thankful to all of the professional guidance I’ve had along the way and all of the people that have touched my life. I can’t really point to one major influence. I’d have to say God, honestly. That may sound cliché, but He really is the ultimate influence. I give Him all glory, honor and praise for all that I am and have yet to achieve in life. The moment you give control over your life up to Him, you find true freedom.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

My movement in financial services is to make sure people know that they don’t have to pay fees. There are so many folks that are paying for their investment management and don’ realize how much they are paying. They need to know how much they are paying and what their alternatives are.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.