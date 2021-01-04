Kris Gethin: “Prioritize and apply sacrifice before imagining success”

Expect disappointment, long workdays, no weekends off and doubt but keep a vision board to remind yourself of the commitment you made to reach your goal. Be prepared for a lot of doubt and voices of excuse. Things often don’t go our way in business but we have to stick the course. I like to prioritize and apply sacrifice before imagining success. Most people get it the wrong way around

As a part of our series about the work ethic lessons, we can learn from professional athletes, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kris Gethin of The Knowledge and Mileage Podcast. Kris Gethin is an internationally renowned businessman and physique transformation specialist. He is the founder of the DTP training method, the lead male spokesmodel of bodybuilding.com, as well as the director and co-founder of Gethin Gyms.

Kris has a true passion and determination for building a better, stronger, and healthier body and mind. Kris has helped millions of people transform their physiques thanks to his series of workout programs featured on bodybuilding.com.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is a great honor. Our readers would love to learn more about your personal background. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up on a farm in Wales. I enjoyed the adventure, working with my family, time alone, and racing motocross on weekends from the age of 7 until my early 20s. The weather isn’t the best in Wales so I soon become conditioned to the cold, rain and dark mornings

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as a high-level professional athlete?

I retired from motocross due to injuries and begun rehab to alleviate myself of back pain. As soon as I began to feel better from resistance training, I was hooked and studied everything about weight training. I went to college for 3 years to study more and become a Sports Therapist. I like to set goals so within 2 years of picking up a weight I competed on stage as a bodybuilder. This gave me a sense of urgency to bring out the best in myself so I competed every year for the next 10 years in Wales, Australia, Canada and the US.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that? I

In all honesty, no. I never did well in team sports as I didn’t like the pressure of encouragement of others. I am self-disciplined and motivated and like to run on instincts.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your sports career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I can’t think of anything that comes to mind

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you tell us the story of your transition from a professional athlete to a successful business person?

Whilst competing as a professional natural bodybuilder and working as a writer and personal trainer, I noticed a huge disconnect between health and performance in the supplement industry so I decided to launch a company that produced fermented, organic and patented ingredients without artificial colors and flavors. It took over 18 months of sourcing and testing ingredients before launching KAGED MUSCLE Supplements but I prefer to invest in R&D over marketing inferior products.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects new you are working on now?

I have a gym franchise in India that we continue to expand and now looking to expand internationally. I have also launched my own personal platform called HealthKik.com where I publish videos, ebooks, daily blogs and offer VIP online 1–2–1 coaching.

Do you think your experience as a professional athlete gave you skills that make you a better entrepreneur? Can you give a story or an example of what you mean?

Yes. As an athlete you have to be very disciplined in regards to meal timing, sleep and waking schedule, saying no to cravings and doing things you don’t necessarily want to do. Business in the same — you need to be disciplined, punctual and be comfortable being uncomfortable.

Ok. Here is the main question of our interview. Entrepreneurs and professional athletes share a common “hustle culture”. Can you share your “5 Work Ethic Lessons That Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Athletes”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Discipline: Punctuality: Controlling your environment: Pre-planning: Persistence

What would you advise a young person who aspires to follow your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

Expect disappointment, long workdays, no weekends off and doubt but keep a vision board to remind yourself of the commitment you made to reach your goal. Be prepared for a lot of doubt and voices of excuse. Things often don’t go our way in business but we have to stick the course. I like to prioritize and apply sacrifice before imagining success. Most people get it the wrong way around

You are by all accounts a very successful person. How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I publish video programs, magazine columns, daily blogs and books to help educate people. I also use my social platforms to inspire. I also do things such as feed veterans on Thanksgiving, complete IRONMAN triathlons and Ultramarathons for charity, I am actually sleeping outside in the snow this weekend to raise awareness for the homeless. I will happily publish these across my socials, not for praise but to raise funds and motivate others to put others before them. Now I help people 1–1 via my VIP Coaching program on www.healthkik.com to give back and help others navigate around the mistakes I made. I also teach people via my podcast — The Knowledge and Mileage Show, contribute to people’s health via my supplement company — KAGED MUSCLE, and my Gym Franchise — Kris Gethin Gyms.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to influence parents to prioritize their children’s health. I often see neighbors, parents, relatives and other adults constantly giving children unhealthy treats. This is essentially and potentially shortening their lifespan. We should be giving our children a helping hand, not hold them back.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Yes, knowledge without mileage is bullshit. I see so many teachers, experts, doctors, and influencers preaching and teaching without living their lifestyle they are promoting themselves

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them :-).

Henry Rollins because of versatility. He is a musician, actor, publisher, author, spoken word artist, comedian and has hosted many TV shows. Richard Branson is another for his philanthropy, positivity, encouragement, and willingness to work with people of all ages, cultures, and gender.