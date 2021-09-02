Kresten Juel Jensen of Motosumo: “Build something you would really want to use yourself”

I don’t think there’s a perfect recipe on how to build a perfect start-up, despite the hundreds of books written on the topic. It depends on a mix of externalities and your own unique set of circumstances. The core thing that I can recommend is to “build it to yourself”. Build something you would really want to use yourself. That’s where the passion comes from. Once you have that motivation, you need to build a great team. Patience and persistence are invaluable, but a bit of luck doesn’t hurt.

Startups have such a glamorous reputation. Companies like Facebook, Instagram, Youtube, Uber, and Airbnb once started as scrappy startups with huge dreams and huge obstacles.

Yet we of course know that most startups don’t end up as success stories. What does a founder or a founding team need to know to create a highly successful startup?

In this series, called “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup” we are talking to experienced and successful founders and business leaders who can share stories from their experience about what it takes to create a highly successful startup.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Kresten Juel Jensen.

Kresten and the Motosumo team built the only app in the world that uses the motion sensors inside smartphones to generate training metrics on indoor bikes, 100% independent of any branded equipment. Their goal is to revolutionize the cycling fitness category and they developed a new platform, where members can enjoy live, interactive classes from home, with a network of world-class instructors and a global community of riders, using just the Motosumo app and a bike. For Kresten, Motosumo sits at the intersection of his life’s passions and professional experience.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

I’m an engineer by trade, and, as a Dane, I’ve always been involved in sports clubs and community fitness; it’s definitely a big part of Danish culture. I used to be the president of the Copenhagen Triathlon Club, and that’s where I saw how people tend to live healthier, happier, more active lives when they’re having fun and feel included in a community.

That was a big inspiration for Motosumo. I co-founded Motosumo in 2015 with two PhD graduates in biomedical sciences and astrophysics, respectively, and an elite athlete. Together we wanted to create something high-tech and innovative, but for regular people. So we built the first, and to date, only app in the world that uses the built-in motion sensors in smartphones to generate live fitness metrics (like cadence, distance, and kcals) on indoor bikes, 100% independent of any branded equipment.

Since then, it has been used by gyms and cycling studios all over the world, with hundreds of thousands of users, as a way to instantly upgrade their equipment and run fun, connected group fitness classes. When Covid hit, we had to reposition ourselves to adapt to the new challenges, so we launched a platform for the at-home user. Now, thanks to Motosumo’s unique tech, anyone can enjoy a fully interactive at-home fitness experience — with a global team of instructors and over 160 live classes a month — without needing the latest bike or specialist equipment; just a bike and a phone. That’s it.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

The pandemic’s impact on the fitness industry really made us rethink everything. We quickly pivoted and adapted our app for gyms looking to provide at-home training for their members, now that their physical locations had closed. As the lockdowns continued, the next logical step was to build something that could be used directly by people at home looking for a convenient and affordable way to stay healthy and connect with others. And we realized that this fit in well with our vision to make fitness more inclusive and accessible.

Our goal is to revolutionize the cycling fitness category and we’ve opened up the category to nearly anyone who wants to participate. Motosumo is inviting all of you to the cycling category. It’s a lot of fun, it’s a great workout, and it’s a path toward a happier and healthier you.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

My cousin Jens is one of the co-founders. He was really the first one to propose the idea of building a company together. After finishing his PhD in astrophysics — which was focused on the mystery of black holes — he called me and a couple of friends together. At that time, we didn’t know exactly what we wanted to do, so we met for pizza and beers, and the rest is history.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our main differentiator is that Motosumo is the only service of its kind that taps smartphone motion sensors to measure and report a range of performance metrics (like cadence, distance, and kcals) on stationary bikes, independent of any branded equipment.

Another differentiator is our diverse team. We have the whole “value-chain.” From very specialized data researchers and developers, who develop and deal with complicated tech, to very extroverted and entertaining instructors around the world. It’s a fun dynamic. We work well together and like to have fun. That makes all the difference.

Additionally, Motosumo is uniquely positioned in the industry as we put our people, coaches, members, and philosophy at the forefront of our mission: to help people be happier and healthier. The live, interactive experience is what helps differentiate us and addresses our customers’ goals, whether to relieve stress, burn calories or connect with others from around the world who have joined the same class.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

It’s still in its early stages, but I do believe that our solution — an affordable/cost effective yet convenient solution to fitness gives more people access to this type of training. In a way, we’re trying to revolutionize the cycling fitness category as we feel it has become somewhat elitist in that only those who can afford expensive equipment or programming can enjoy the many physical and mental benefits indoor cycling has to offer. When it comes down to it, our real vision is to make people happier and healthier.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I would say persistence, persistence, and persistence. Never give up! It’s always been in my nature to be persistent, whether it’s in my personal or professional life, work or sports. If I had to name a couple more, I would say my ability to talk to and engage all kinds of people, and the fact that I’m very solutions oriented, focusing on the big-picture stuff, rather than the details. I think these traits have helped me build a strong and talented team, and everyone is passionate about our mission.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

Not to raise too much money too early. You can never raise too much money! The money you don’t raise early translates into more calendar years to get it right.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

It shouldn’t be all about money but raising money for the first time — especially as an engineer — was not easy. Not at all. And I have learned a lot in that regard.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

Persistence, humor, and team spirit.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

The boring answer is: it depends. Bootstrapping can be the right strategy if you can quickly start earning money, with an e-shop, for example. If your solution is more complex and the time to market is longer, then the venture option is probably the right path. Sometimes it’s a combination of the two.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

I don’t think there’s a perfect recipe on how to build a perfect start-up, despite the hundreds of books written on the topic. It depends on a mix of externalities and your own unique set of circumstances. The core thing that I can recommend is to “build it to yourself”. Build something you would really want to use yourself. That’s where the passion comes from. Once you have that motivation, you need to build a great team. Patience and persistence are invaluable, but a bit of luck doesn’t hurt.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Lack of focus and doing too much with too little money. As with other startups, we have been guilty of that too.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

It does not work the same for everyone, but one thing to try is to set rules for yourself. Force yourself to only work, say, 40 hours per week. Notice how much you actually get done. You’ll soon find that you prioritize the things that are most important. It helps you become more focused. It also gives you space to be a regular person. There is more to life than work. You can’t be on top of everything all the time. Learn to delegate and trust others to do a job.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Motosumo is a kind of movement! But joking aside, I would join an already existing movement, perhaps a philanthropic project/NGO founded in Denmark called humanpractise.org. They build schools around the world, particularly in developing countries. That’s a cause I believe in. Everyone deserves an education.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

It’s tough to know where to begin; there are so many people I find interesting and inspiring. One person I’d like to meet is John Foley, the CEO of Peloton, who’s been pioneering our category very successfully, so we’d probably have lots to talk about.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Motosumo is available on the Apple App and Google Play stores and via Motosumo.com. The first week of classes is on us. All you need is a bike and a phone. There’s also our website www.motosumo.com for more information. and Readers can also follow along via our social media channels as well via Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!