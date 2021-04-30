Korey Neal of ‘K.Neal Truck and Bus Center’: “Eat to Live. Don’t Live to Eat”

Eat to Live. Don’t Live to Eat. What are you eating? I’ve learned over the years and throughout my fitness journey that what I put into my diet is what I get out of my body. A cleaner diet means more efficiency. Foods high in sugar, overflowing with preservatives, or too many carbs can have the opposite effect food should have and decrease your energy instead of improving it. Food is fuel. If it’s not fueling your energy, it’s depleting it.

Often when we refer to wellness, we assume that we are talking about physical wellbeing. But one can be physically very healthy but still be unwell, emotionally or mentally. What are the steps we can take to cultivate optimal wellness in all areas of our life; to develop Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing?

As a part of our series about “How We Can Do To Cultivate Our Mental, Physical, Emotional, & Spiritual Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewingKorey Neal.

Korey Neal Sr. is a NFL Training Camp Invitee, son of a former Giant Foods executive, and President of one of only two minority-owned full-service, commercial truck and bus dealerships in the country, K.Neal Truck and Bus Center. Korey is a 2020 Washington Business Journal 40 Under 40 Awardee, Eastern Michigan and American University graduate, and emerging thought leader in the transportation industry.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in the Washington Metropolitan area. I’m pretty sure that I was born a sports fanatic, leaning heavily into basketball and then football once I became a junior in high school. Everything I’ve learned in my journey as an athlete has supported my growth and development as a leader. I use some of the same skills I used on the field or court to lead and develop teams, stay disciplined and challenge my organization to go after the goal.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Everything I do is grounded in my faith. I believe that God is in control of my destiny. I lean into my natural leadership skills, and I’m open to where faith and hard work take me. I’m a few months away from turning 31 so my idea of a “career” is going to change as I progress in my personal journey, and I’m totally okay with that.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My parents are always top of mind, but another mentor who sticks out to me is from my college years.

Kurt Anderson, or as many including myself know him, Coach Anderson, was an Offensive Line Coach at Eastern Michigan University and now supports the North Western University (IL) football team.

“Its always bigger than football,” was his mantra, and it always stuck with me. He would tell anyone who asked that his goal was raising and developing men not football players.

He’s always taught us to lead by this principle, “Give me a place to stand, and I will move the world,” and I’ve integrated that into my own leadership philosophy. I love the idea of a challenge. Give me a shot, and I promise I’ll surprise you.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I have a great team who continually entertain my jokes and Peloton competition banter, but I’d have to say that one of the more interesting stories is my gradual rise to leadership as President of K.Neal Truck and Bus Center.

My path to leading the family business was methodical and strategic. My dad laid a solid foundation and this was my opportunity to earn my place in leadership. I knew it wasn’t going to be easy to build trust without first proving myself as a capable doer and results oriented leader inside the organization. I worked every job in the organization to a gain a comprehensive understanding of what it would take to lead a 9-figure business, and after seven years, I passed the test. In my short time as president (starting in 2018), our organization has achieved over 315 million dollars in sales and it’s nowhere to go but up from here. Hard work pays off!

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One book that I continue to reference throughout my professional career is The Leadership Secrets of Colin Powell, by Oren Harari. I use this book, especially the chapter entitled, Know When to Piss People Off, to remind my leadership team and myself, that change is hard, but the push is necessary for growth. Whether it was losing hundreds of pounds or restructuring an organization, it all requires change and pushing ourselves and our teams out of our comfort zones. Powell summarizes this point in his leadership philosophy, “Consider the possibility that if nobody’s pissed off, you may not be pushing hard enough.”

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

One of my favorite quotes is from a poem by Rudyard Kipling called, “IF.”

“If you can dream — and not make dreams your master;

If you can think — and not make thoughts your aim;

If you can meet with Triumph and Disaster

And treat those two impostors just the same;

If you can bear to hear the truth you’ve spoken

Twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools,

Or watch the things you gave your life to, broken,

And stoop and build ’em up with worn-out tools…”

The entire poem resonates with me, but this section of the poem speaks directly to what I’ve experienced as an athlete, leader and entrepreneur in more ways than one. Being a dreamer as Rudyard puts it, is a critical part of becoming your best self, but dreams without plans or hard work remain just dreams. When I reread the line about triumph and defeat, it speaks to my inner competitor, the athlete and entrepreneur who has learned that life is more than just wins and losses. There are lessons in both the successes and the failures, and it’s up to each of us to find the gold nuggets in challenging times.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I’m focusing on growth planning for my organization. We’re trying new strategies, pushing ourselves beyond our comfort zones and taking a 100-day plan approach to how we strategize and conquest new business. It’s worked well in the 4th quarter and now, we have a fresh momentum for 2021! We’ve also implemented taskforces for several internal initiatives to help create more opportunities for associates at every level to contribute and share their ideas with executive leadership. Teaching growth mindset, developing people and products creates a great synergy that we are experiencing in my organization despite the pandemic and related market fluctuations. When we grow, our people grow and the better opportunity we all have to give back to the world more than we take from it.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Based on your research or experience, can you share with our readers three good habits that can lead to optimum mental wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Train Your Motivation: What you repeatedly hear is what you believe. Are you fueling your mind and spirit with the right information to continually revitalize your motivation, feed your desire for growth and stretch the way you think? Train yourself to stay motivated with a routine of motivating yourself with positive and empowering content in the form of music, books, and podcasts. Train Your Body to Work (exercise): When you discipline your body, you also discipline your mind. It’s one of those things you can’t wait for someone else to tell you to do. It’s one of the most important aspects of optimal mental wellness and self-preservation. Physical activity is a catalyst for healthy brain activity. In addition to physical training, don’t forget to sleep. When you sleep, your body has a chance to recover and reset from your physical workout. Not getting enough sleep can derail your entire day. You are your biggest asset so treat your body and your mind like you need them. Train Your Brain to Focus: You need to figure out what helps you become the most healthy and productive version of yourself. Take notes during your times of peak productivity. Are you alone without distractions? Are you eating an orange or a cookie? Knowing what fuels your brain is just as important as knowing what doesn’t. Take an inventory of your optimal productivity habits and environment and start operating and thinking from your best self.

Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Not so much a formal meditation practice, but ever since childhood, I’ve practiced a morning ritual of sitting on the edge of my bed, with my feet on the ground in silence to collect my thoughts for the first 3–5 minutes of the day with no phone or other devices. I have this quiet time every single day to center my mind and get mentally prepared for the work ahead.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Eat to Live. Don’t Live to Eat. What are you eating? I’ve learned over the years and throughout my fitness journey that what I put into my diet is what I get out of my body. A cleaner diet means more efficiency. Foods high in sugar, overflowing with preservatives, or too many carbs can have the opposite effect food should have and decrease your energy instead of improving it. Food is fuel. If it’s not fueling your energy, it’s depleting it. Get an Accountability Partner: Having someone to be accountable to is so important for your physcial wellness and development. My wife is that person always checking in on me and making sure I’m still pushing through even on days when I’m just not feeling another round of burpees. She motivates me and I motivate her. Whether you get a personal trainer, join a group training program or start your own group amongst your friends, its really important to have people around you to hold you accountable and have fun while doing it. Recover Well: When I was a college athlete, we followed a comprehensive training plan that inclued pre- and post-workout training routines. Yoga, stretching, massages, hypnotherapy, acupuncture, and physical therapy are all good options for ensuring that you’re not overworking any part of your body and that you are recovering well from the strain that training may be putting on your body. It can also be helpful for identifying any potential problem areas that may affect you physically later on. Pre- and post-work out routines are preventative care for your body.

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

When I think about my diet today compared to five years ago, it wasn’t a one-day process to get to where I am today. Eight years ago, I was 320lbs. Today I am 217lbs. The moral of the story is: just keep it simple. A lot of diets and eating plans are so over complimented. Instead of taking a new habit one bite at a time, we usually try to shake the whole apple tree. Start small. Start simple and Stay consistent. Going step by step will help us do exactly what we said we would do.

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Find or Create Your Tribe. Finding a group of people/person to maintain a safe space with otherwise you’ll try to process everything alone. Finding a safe space where you can truly open up and be honest is important to developing emotional wellness in community. Understand vulnerability and humility: You must be able to share and listen to others. These are critical behaviors for developing optimal emotional wellness. Develop Emotional Intelligence for Yourself and Others. Understanding and empathy are critical for developing your emotional health. Though the tendency is to develop these traits externally towards other people, the greatest service we can do for ourselves is to be understanding and empathetic of our own journey. This is not an easy process, but it’s worth the temporary discomfort that soon turns into the process of developing optimal emotional wellness.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Smiling and practicing positivity are important. I’m a big smiler, it’s infectious. Keep in mind, a smile doesn’t always mean that person is doing well. Ask people how they feel verses how they are doing to get a honest response. As you may have heard before, it takes more muscles to frown than it does to smile. Give your face muscles a break and smile. We all have a lot to be grateful for.

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Having a belief that’s bigger than yourself. My spirituality begins and ends with Jesus Christ. My worldview is drawn from that relationship and my destiny is tied to what I believe I was created to do — make an impact. Real Community: There’s a big value that can be experienced by being a part of a community and talking about your faith with other people. Be curious and ask questions even when you have a difference in opinion or belief systems. It can be an eye-opening experience and spur you to dig deeper into your own belief system. Practice what you preach to the best of your ability: Don’t just talk about your faith, practice it. Live it out and when you make a mistake, own it. Be human, but try to practice what you preach. People are watching you whether you know it or not and most people just want to know if you what you say and what you do are authentically the same.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

I’ve never been a real outdoors person until COVID hit. I picked up running outside, and I now have a greater sense of appreciation for working out in the elements. There’s an euphoric feeling that comes from breathing in fresh air, taking in the ever changing scenery and switching up your normal environment. Being more in tune with what’s happening outside of our normal routine is key for being able to decipher when we are not functioning in an optimal way when it comes to spiritual wellness. Sometimes it takes seeing the leaves change from vibrant reds and greens to shriveled debris to remember that just as growth is a cycle, spiritual wellness is also a cycle.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My mission in life is to give back more to the world than I take from it. Because of that, I’d love to see a movement of individual business leaders committed to serving their employees and the surrounding community better. As leaders, we have the ability to model service from a higher platform that enables a wider reach in terms of what we can offer, what we can do and what we can change. Activating service-oriented company cultures and communities should start from the top. Servitude in our personal lives, businesses and in our communities can easily become the next leadership trend.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I’ve always been a fan of Magic Johnson. Every few years, he found a way to reinvent himself, redefine success and to keep going for the win time and time again. He not only left a legacy in the NBA, but he also has a distinct footprint in business and in his community. He inspires me to keep going and keep reinventing myself with every opportunity and closed door. His persistence and strategic decisions have enabled him to continue to be successful as a former athlete, health advocate and savvy business leader — definitely one of my top ten inspirational former athletes and leaders.

