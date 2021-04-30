Kolten Kirschke: “It’s important to find balance creativity and flexibility are key”

It’s important to find balance creativity and flexibility are key. Time management is important and make sure to spend time with those you love. Managing your time allows you to focus on things you HAVE to work on and things you WANT to work on or do.

As a part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Became An Artist” I had the pleasure of interviewing Kolten Kirschke.

Kolten Kirschke is from Dallas, Texas and started his training at a very young age. After his first local commercial at age 4, he found a love for the camera and hasn’t slowed down since. You can see Kolten in Future Man, starring Josh Hutcherson and directed by Seth Rogen; Nickelodeon’s Drop That Seat with Nick Cannon; Lonestar Justice on ID Channel, and feature films like Magic Max starring Ivan Sergei and Barry Corbin. He is also in several major commercials, print campaigns, industrials, and works as an influencer as well.

Kolten is also an independent pop artist. He has starred in multiple music videos, and started the release of his second EP this fall. He works closely with UK/Los Angeles producer, Zak Lloyd and is excited about touring for the new year.

When not working, Kolten dances for a non-profit organization called Tru Crew and supports the anti-bullying campaign for youth today. He also works as an influencer with Texas Teen Models to inspire positive growth in teens through community service projects, assisting their peers, and public appearances to encourage others.

He loves soccer, gaming online with friends, and enjoys singing across Texas. Some of his favorite hobbies include remixing music, coding, dance, and working as a DJ at all the local hotspots.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/573b1784f2c5941eaff74f0d8200d524

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Acting and modeling began at the age of four just by chance. My family and I were eating at a local barbeque restaurant and ended up in a commercial they were shooting that day! Continued from there with an agent in print and commercials eventually leading into to television and film. Becoming a singer kind of happened the same way just by chance. While auditioning as a dancer for AMTC they asked me to sing in the audition as well which lead to the VIP Choice Award for child singer in Orlando, Florida. Shortly after I signed with an agent and artist developer and never looked back! Entertainment and the stage is where I belong and I’m enjoying the journey.

Can you share the most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your music career?

Not sure how interesting this story is but something I will always remember! Ties in with the question before, at a young age I was a dancer not a singer but was still selected to sing at a convention for AMTC. Knowing very little about stage performance and very little vocal training it never occurred to me the magnitude of it all till I was back stage in Orlando, Florida. In front of the largest crowd ever performed I cried backstage before going out on my first live performance. Somehow, I got out there sang my heart out and won! It was such an experience and something I will never forget.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

We are wrapping up a feature film I got to star in called “New Year’s Evil” directed by Fred Tee. This role was really exciting to play and if I told you my character it would give it all away! Another project I’m really excited about is the new music video we just released for my hit single “Medicine.”

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

Probably working on the set of Future Man and getting to work with Seth Rogen is pretty memorable so far. After watching him for years on television it was pretty surreal to have him as a director on set. Also, Howie Mandel was great for me to meet and take pictures with as long as you don’t get too close. ha-ha! His wife Terry Mandel was my agent at one time so she would ask Howie to come take a picture with me. I lifted my finger to point at him in the picture and he jumped a whole 5 feet because he thought I was going to touch him so funny but true.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

I’m not sure about people in history but my parents inspire me the most for so many reasons. There sacrifice, love, and faith inspires me to be the best person I can and much more.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Try my best to inspire others anyway I can. God gave us all gifts to share with the world and that’s my purpose in this industry is to be an inspiration and empower others. It feels good to give back and hear all the ways you have inspired others as a public figure. Currently I’m working as a model influencer with Texas Teen Models (TTMO) it’s an organization dedicated to encouraging the development of a positive lifestyle in our young adults. Their mission statement speaks volumes, “Through love, respect, and good will towards others, true beauty can be found in all of us.” Through TTMO I’m able to give back through community service projects, assist peers, and make public appearances to encourage this mission statement with others. Through love, respect, and good will towards others, true beauty can be found in all of us. Check them out www.texasteenmodelsofficial.com

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

#belikeable put yourself out there so people can see your true self. Your strengths, weakness, the good, the bad, the weird, the sad that you hide and the beauty undiscovered. People want to fall in love with YOU so #belikeable

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

1) Be Brave- it doesn’t have to be perfect and not everyone will like it so don’t be afraid just do it

2) 100’s of No’s Before a Yes- there will be lots of no’s don’t let it discourage you keep going

3) Be Yourself- there’s no one like you love you and just be yourself

4) You Can’t Do It All- you want to do it all but just do what you can and do it your best

5) Don’t Run Before You Walk- sometimes you want to be where others are at stay focused on your own journey and where you are at

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

It’s important to find balance creativity and flexibility are key. Time management is important and make sure to spend time with those you love. Managing your time allows you to focus on things you HAVE to work on and things you WANT to work on or do. Your voice will change as a teenager and you will have to work extra hard to get your range back. Luckily my voice coach Matt Berthot is very patient with me and over the last 2 years we have managed to stretch my vocal range. Being ok with music released in the present that’s from the past. As a recording artist a lot of music being released currently may have been written and recorded a while back. What we are doing now displays more growth and sometimes is better than content from the past but we must be ok with where we are now and fall in love with past content as well. Be the best version of yourself. As a young artist you want to be at a level where other artist are at but don’t worry you will get there and just be you. Stay focused on your own journey and where you are at, and when you do get there you will be ready to be the best version of you. Prepare to push yourself to do the small things you dislike. As an artist creating music is the best part but be prepared to do all the small things needed to get your music out there. There is so much behind the scenes that needs to get done for music to be released and pushed out so be prepared to do it all.

We are blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she just might see this, especially if we tag them 🙂

Will Ferrell, I’ve grown up watching him on the big screen and he’s one of my favorite actors so to meet him in person would be top!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

