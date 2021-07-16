Kobina Ansha of COVERR: “Time is your most valuable asset ”

Time is your most valuable asset — Starting a business is a long-haul endeavor. If you’re not able to commit time to growing and developing it, you’ll never be able to get things off the ground. Money comes and goes, but time, you will never get back. I recently experienced this with a business partnership we were working on. We were told that we would move from initial discussions to closing within one to two months. In the end, the partnership took over nine months to close and many of the promises our partner made at the beginning were never met. As a result, the initial growth trajectory of our business was stifled and caused unnecessary spending as we stayed idle waiting to close the partnership. Because of the delay and spending, we now have to explain our limited performance during that time period to other investors. While we were fortunate to survive the long wait, not every company is.

As part of our interview series called “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became A Founder”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kobina Ansah.

Kobina Ansah is the CEO and Founder of COVERR, a financial services platform purpose-built for gig economy workers. With over 10 years of financial services experience, Ansah is passionate about serving overlooked market segments that have historically not been adequately served by traditional banks. Currently that focus lies with gig-economy workers — a market segment that is in dire need of financial products tailored to meet their unique needs.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Being an entrepreneur is in my blood; my family is full of entrepreneurs, going all the way back to my grandmother. She opened the first daycare center in Ghana that was actually visited by Queen Elizabeth years ago. That spirit of entrepreneurship was also passed down to my mother, who runs her own spa in Ithaca, New York.

For me, the path to becoming an entrepreneur was less clear-cut. After finishing my undergraduate degree, I had planned to work for the biggest banks in the country. I joined a division of Wells Fargo that provided high-value credit facilities, but I quickly found they had little diversity, both in clientele and staff. My experience as the only black member of the bank’s national practice inspired me to create financial products to better serve underrepresented groups and communities.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

The entrepreneurial experience is a rollercoaster. There are many highs and lows throughout the journey. When I initially started COVERR, based on our market testing we thought the biggest demand would be from Uber and Lyft drivers in the New York area needing auto loans. But after months of begging potential customers to meet with us, people not showing up to appointments or bailing on auto loan signings, I needed to take a step back and reflect on what I was hearing for drivers and pivot to better serve our market.

I quickly realized that most of them did not have the money for the 500 dollars loan deposit we required. However, we were able to leverage a set of alternative data that we could use to evaluate drivers. With that in mind, we were able to restructure the business and began experimenting with providing business advances to a select number of drivers.

And the COVERR you see today was born.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard?

In addition to opening the first daycare center in Ghana, my grandmother also raised six children by herself. Raising kids on your own is no small feat, and the grit, determination and tenacity that my grandmother showed has been passed down to all her children and grandchildren. When things get tough, I find myself thinking about what my grandmother accomplished and that keeps me going.

While I’m thankful to my grandmother for instilling in me the toughness to make it as a founder, it was really getting those unsolicited thank yous from our customers and hearing how much our services have helped improve their lives that keep our whole team motivated on the challenging days.

So, how are things going today? How did grit and resilience lead to your eventual success?

Since we started, we’ve had the opportunity to serve hundreds of deserving customers in New York state. And, hearing first hand the difference we are making in the lives of our customers is how we measure success at COVERR, and we’re fortunate to say things are going well today. We were even able to raise funds last year and now we have some company announcements coming up in the future that I’m really excited about and look forward to sharing. As happy as we are with what we’ve achieved, we also want to keep growing and targeting new milestones every day.

Grit and resilience have to be part of your DNA if you’re thinking about starting a business. Every day, I’m fighting an uphill battle to help a group of people who have historically been underserved by both traditional fin services companies and predatory lenders. If not for the tenacity of my team, it would have been easy to settle for the status quo. But it’s just not good enough.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

In the early days of COVERR, we weren’t initially able to provide funds to drivers electronically, and we wanted to ensure that we were able to serve them right away — so we gave them cash. For several months, I would go to the bank in person to take out tens of thousands of dollars in cash and travel back with it to the office using public transportation. In hindsight — a very risky move!

Unsurprisingly, my weekly visits and large withdrawals quickly made me one of the bank’s favorite customers. More importantly, however, the experience taught me that risks are an important part of early stage companies. Sometimes you have to roll up your sleeves and take steps that more established businesses would never (and could never) do. But it’s all in the spirit of the greater good and building a business that will have a tangible impact on peoples’ lives.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

At COVERR, we really take the time to listen to the problems and challenges our customers are facing. When we’re able to understand what they’re going through on a daily basis, it helps us go the extra mile and provide the best quality of service. And, in my opinion, it’s one of the biggest things that separates us from the competition. We’re not just providing financial support, but also advising clients on better business practices so they can optimize their earnings across the board and provide a better life for themselves and their families.

We once received a voicemail on Christmas from one of our clients thanking us for everything we did for him. Of course, unsolicited thanks is always nice to hear, but what stood out to me was when he said there was no one else who was supporting him the way COVERR did. We don’t often receive this level of thanks from our customers, and the moment really emphasized for our team that our business was making a real difference for the people we serve.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Making time in my week for exercise (cycling is my go to these days) and my faith are two of the things that helped me through my journey.

More importantly, however, it’s really the people in my life that push me to do great things and prevent me from burning out. I have a strong group of friends that really keep me grounded. Some are entrepreneurs themselves who can fully understand the grind, empathize, and provide advice for obstacles I’m facing. Others are just great, supportive people. Either way I can’t say enough about the importance of a robust network — both personally and professionally — to lean on in difficult times.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

While I am thankful for many people, there are two in particular who have made all the difference: my mom and my first mentor from Wells Fargo, Bill Jordan.

When I watched my mother build her day spa, she showed me the entrepreneurial drive it takes to start your own business. She also taught me that if I wanted something, I should feel empowered to chase it.

With that spirit, I entered the working world! But during my early days in corporate America, I used to take everything literally. Bill Jordan helped me understand how to read between the lines and better predict risk. But, more importantly, he showed me how to have faith in my own abilities.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

While 2020 was a challenging year for all of us, COVERR was lucky enough to be in a position where we were still able to raise funds. So, knowing the struggles that many drivers were facing even before the pandemic, we decided to take extra care of our customers and offered them a grant to supplement the business financing they were already receiving. It’s important to us to always go the extra mile for our customers, so I’m really glad we were in a position to offer additional support when so many of us needed it.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

My 5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my company are:

You will have to make significant relationship and financial sacrifices — The idea of being an entrepreneur is one of hope and promise. In reality, however, the journey was much harder than I had prepared for, and there were sacrifices that I had to make along the way. Before I started down this path, I definitely saw the startup world through rose colored glasses. Entrepreneurship is all about making difficult decisions and sometimes you have to choose between prioritizing your business and spending time with close friends and family. A few years ago, one of my ventures made it to the final round of a global fintech competition where the winners would be announced on the same weekend as a close friend’s bachelor party. Not thinking that we actually had a chance of winning, I assured him that while I would miss the party, there was no way I would miss his wedding. Then the improbable happened and we won the competition. In addition to a cash prize, we also won an all expenses paid trip to the sponsoring company’s offices in London, Spain and Mexico, where we would get to meet with the bank’s senior leadership and discuss pilot opportunities. Of course, the trip dates overlapped with the dates of my friend’s wedding. That put me in a position where I was forced to decide between supporting a close friend on one of the most important days of his life or taking advantage of a once in a lifetime business opportunity. I ended up choosing the business trip and have paid the consequences for it. My friend and I are sadly no longer as close as we were (this is particularly painful given we had been friends since grade school), but on the other hand, I continue to benefit from the relationships built on the business trip. Based on this experience, I try to be better about balancing spending time on work and with friends so that I don’t lose track of either. It is still definitely a work in progress, however! Be comfortable with being uncomfortable when it comes to fundraising — Asking people for money is never easy, especially if you’re asking your friends or family. But if you want to get your business off the ground, it’s a very normal, very expected part of the process. I like to think of myself as an honest and genuine person, but those characteristics are often challenged in the venture fundraising process. To build a minimally viable product, or MVP, you need to raise capital to get your vision off the ground. When raising capital from angel investors and venture funds, you have to build relationships with the investors for the sole purpose of accessing funds. As a result, founders have to show that they are uniquely interested in the background of the fund even though both parties know everyone is there for one reason. Additionally, you’re required to have a “thick skin”, because you will often receive many investment rejections before someone believes in your vision and is willing to capitalize it. As a result, to successfully raise funds, an entrepreneur must be willing to be a bit inauthentic and get very comfortable with rejection. Transparently, these are two areas of my entrepreneurial personality that I am still working on. Time is your most valuable asset — Starting a business is a long-haul endeavor. If you’re not able to commit time to growing and developing it, you’ll never be able to get things off the ground. Money comes and goes, but time, you will never get back. I recently experienced this with a business partnership we were working on. We were told that we would move from initial discussions to closing within one to two months. In the end, the partnership took over nine months to close and many of the promises our partner made at the beginning were never met. As a result, the initial growth trajectory of our business was stifled and caused unnecessary spending as we stayed idle waiting to close the partnership. Because of the delay and spending, we now have to explain our limited performance during that time period to other investors. While we were fortunate to survive the long wait, not every company is. Make sure you have a strong support network — My friends, family and greater network have helped keep me grounded throughout this journey. Without having them to talk to and lean on for support, I wouldn’t be where I am today. During the entrepreneurial journey, every entrepreneur experiences highs and lows and it can be difficult to manage it all if you don’t have a network to lean on. A few years ago, I had to let go of an associate who was underperforming. Having to let go of a senior team member is a difficult task in itself, but having to do it alone can be very jarring. Fortunately, I was able to reach out to my network who helped me ensure that I was letting the person go for the right reasons, use the best practices in the termination process and be as ethical as possible. By leveraging my personal network, I made a very difficult situation bearable. Be careful who you partner with, whether a co-founder or business partner — Who you partner with can make or break your business, so it’s particularly important to take the time to do your due diligence and make sure you’re partnering with the best possible person. When launching my first venture, I decided to partner with a classmate from business school. While I didn’t know much about him personally, I knew he was well educated, accomplished in his career, and most importantly, he was excited about the pain point we were addressing. As novice entrepreneurs, we avoided asking ourselves difficult questions like what are our specific roles (ex. Who will be CEO?) and performance expectations would be. Two years later, we found ourselves with a clear point and the capital to address that pain point, but a toxic work experience because we avoided taking the time to align on goals and expectations. This misalignment ultimately had a significant negative impact on our productivity. I think we could have done great things together, had we spent more time getting to know each other and been more transparent with our personal goals. I have kept these lessons in mind as I have moved on to build other businesses.

Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

We’re often groomed to say everything is great, we’re continuing to grow, and have no risks. But in reality, every business has challenges and things that keep you up at night. I’ve learned to manage these ups and downs by connecting with a group of founders, including people who are at different points of the business growth journey. As a fellow founder, I can be brutally honest with them about what I’m going through because someone in the group has likely experienced that very thing and can share the lessons they’ve learned.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

There’s long been talk about the need for more equity in terms of access to funding, so it’s no surprise that minority entrepreneurs have to go far above and beyond non-minority entrepreneurs to access key networks and secure pre-seed funding. Illustrating this point, a report released from Crunchbase last summer found that Black and LatinX entrepreneurs only received 2.6% of all funding that was given through August. With that said, I’d like to start a movement that provides mentorship, network access and increasing funding opportunities for underrepresented founders and break some of the barriers that have existed for so long.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

Readers can connect with me and follow COVERR on LinkedIn:

Kobina Ansah

COVERR

