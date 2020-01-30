Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Kobe Bryant: Tributes and Inspirations for Us

(Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images) Everyone knows Kobe was a legendary basketballer but he was more than basketball. The reaction of the world to his death is proof. He’s been on every social media feed and many of those who even feel more pained by the news are no Basketball fans. My attention was drawn […]

By
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant smiles at halftime as both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: Kobe Bryant smiles at halftime as both his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys are retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
(Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Everyone knows Kobe was a legendary basketballer but he was more than basketball. The reaction of the world to his death is proof. He’s been on every social media feed and many of those who even feel more pained by the news are no Basketball fans. My attention was drawn to the tragic news by a friend who started seeing his face ‘everywhere’ and asked: “Who’s this Kobe?”. I retorted, “you don’t know Kobe!” I checked on Twitter only to find out what had happened. It was really tragic.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It was in 2009 or so when I first heard of the name ‘Kobe Bryant’. That year was my first introduction to basketball. Kobe’s name was everywhere as the coach or other players were either wearing his Number-24 jersey or talking about the Los Angeles Lakers in some way. I no longer play Basketball but I knew Kobe, and that’s more than enough.

In the last few days, I have watched some very touching videos of interviews. A quick observation is his consistency of message to the younger generation: ‘put in the work; seize the moment; do what you’re passionate about’. Only two nights (while watching a Books Club programme on TV) ago did I learn that he had authored other books apart from his autobiography – “The Mamba Mentality: How I Play”. A good number of these books are children’s books. So many have also been written about him. That is truly legendary. There are no doubts that Kobe’s legacies will be known to many across the world.

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

At just 41, we can learn a lot from the work he put into his craft and the inspiration he’ll continue to be for generations to come, in sports and life. It again confirms that the years in life do not count as much as the life in the years. It is going to be very tough to live with the memory of the loss of an icon like Kobe. As exceptional as he was, he was human with the tendency to commit errors like every one of us. But he left a mark.

I’ll like to extend my deepest condolences to everyone who lost a family member in that crash. I pray they find the strength and light to go through these very dark times. And may those who’ve been so privileged to be around, find the strength to pursue their dreams.

    Samuel Akinnuga, Samuel Akinnuga

    Idealist. Optimist. Nigerian.

    We must always remember that the jar of life cannot be fooled.

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Athletic Prowess of Kobe Bryant Remembered

    by Jared Feldschreiber
    Community//

    Gone Too Soon: Kobe Bryant and What He Taught Us

    by Kelly Gores
    Amy Dickerson/The New York Times
    Thrive News//

    Kobe Bryant Was More Than an N.B.A. Superstar

    by Arianna Huffington

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.