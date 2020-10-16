“Knowledge Is Power.” With Anna Peters

Knowledge Is Power. Educate yourself on what products and tools you’re using and what your hair actually needs. Not all hair is created equal and each has its own beautifully unique DNA. Find out what your hair type is and let it shine. Discover how to treat your hair with the proper hair care and styling routine.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Anna Peters, an educator on the Sam Villa ArTeam and owner of re:TREAT color and hair design studio (Clovis, CA). She specializes in color and finishing and has one of the best wedding teams in the country. Education is at the core of her success, she continues to learn and challenge herself, so she has the freedom to be creative with confidence. Whether teaching other stylists techniques, working on a photo shoot, backstage at the MTV VMA’s or behind her chair at the salon, her eye for style is always rooted in the harmony of a good cut, color and finish. The magic it creates fosters beauty on the inside and out.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thank you for your interest in interviewing me. I grew up always wanting to create and design in many ways. While in college, I had a few solid career choices I was pursuing, but none of them required a college degree. So, after a tragic loss of a dear friend, I dropped out of college, moved back home and decided to become a hairstylist because my friend always thought I would be great at. It was a rough start emotionally at that point in life, but I am so thankful I followed that path and stuck with it because I love what I do!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

This year has been the most interesting in my 16-year career by far. With our state shutting down salons twice and working less as a salon owner and stylist and more as a stay at home mom, it was very challenging. I joined our industry and stood up to use our voices on August 17th. I organized a peaceful protest in our town outside of our salon and had a good size group of salon owners, stylists, other business owners, loyal clients and friends on corners with signs asking to “open our salons” in 110-degree heat. We received tons of press and a couple of weeks later we were able to open up. People in our town thought it was because of our protest, ha-ha, but I knew it was our industry that joined together and used one voice! I felt very proud and now we are busier than ever.

Are you able to identify a “tipping point” in your career when you started to see success? Did you start doing anything different? Are there takeaways or lessons that others can learn from that?

I would say the tipping point was when I started to really invest in education. I was about 5 years in as a licensed cosmetologist when I went to New York to take my Redken Color Certification exam and was auditioning to become a Redken Artist. After achieving those two big goals, there was no stopping me. Being grounded in the knowledge of hair color, teaching/facilitating and a true taste of hard work and perseverance paying off, I felt like I cracked the code to success. If you want to be your best, you must never stop learning and stretching yourself…if you really want something you need to show up 100% ready.

In your experience what were the most effective ways for your business to generate leads and sales? Can you share a story or give an example?

For me, it’s always been about serving the client with the best experience. Think outside the box and about what the needs are of those around you. When you’re focused on a need, you can create new services and creative ways to connect with clients which naturally turns into more clients and more sales. I would constantly hear clients talk about how they could never get their hair to look as good at home as it does when they leave the salon. Our clients need and want education on how to style their hair, so I started hosting a How-to Hair Night in my salon. My team and I would sell tickets for the night, encourage guests to bring friends for a “girls night”, treat them to wine and appetizers and TEACH them how to style their hair in various ways. What not to do, what to do and we used the tools and products that we use in the salon. We then sold those tools and products and even booked some new clients that came with their friends. Now we are doing them virtually with more creative ways to give the same great experience!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person to whom you are grateful who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

There have been some really incredible people who have helped me and influenced me along the way, and one that introduced me to so many amazing artists that I had the privilege of working with at some point along my career. My first job after cosmetology school was assisting a man named George Garcia, an International Redken Artist and colorist. He really opened my eyes to what the industry had to offer. I loved his passion and dedication and I knew I found the place for me to grow. We worked together for many years and it was a constant collab and creative growth. He introduced to me to his mentor, long-time friend, living legend Sam Villa, who I am so thankful to now be a part of his Sam Villa ArTeam doing what I love with an amazing group of people.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I remember I had just finished cosmetology school and I was starting my new job assisting a big hair colorist in our industry. My sister-in-law introduced me to him, he was her hairdresser. He was traveling at the time so she thought it would be a good chance for me to do her hair. I did her highlights and then I put on the glaze just like I had seen him do for her before, but when I shampooed her, her hair turned a lovely shade of green! Thankfully it was an easy fix and he taught me about why that happened. I hadn’t fully understood the background colors of the hair color and how it needed to process longer. That is when I realized there was so much more to learn, I wanted to learn as much as I could to avoid making mistakes like that again. Mistakes are ok as long as you learn from them…and are able to fix your sister-in-law’s hair.

You have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

All the good in my life never came easily, birthing my three babies, parenting, marriage, building a salon, a team, a clientele, becoming the only female on the Sam Villa ArTeam, traveling and teaching. The good stuff deserves the hard work, the sacrifice and commitment. I don’t run away from hard work. I enjoy pouring myself into my dreams and working hard to create them. Anyone can create the life they want, you just need to keep showing up over and over, better and better, until you’re there. Give back what is given to you, share your knowledge and continue to learn more.

Ok super. Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Can you please share “Five Things Anyone Can Do To Have Fabulous Hair”. Please share a story or an example, for each.

Anyone, any ethnicity, economic status, any age can have fabulous hair when working with these 5 Core Values.

Knowledge Is Power

Educate yourself on what products and tools you’re using and what your hair actually needs. Not all hair is created equal and each has its own beautifully unique DNA. Find out what your hair type is and let it shine. Discover how to treat your hair with the proper hair care and styling routine.

Beauty Starts Within

Healthy diet + healthy mind = healthy hair. Educate yourself on what’s inside your products and what your putting in your body. Positive actions lead to positive results.

Professional Is Best

We reach out to professionals in life for various reasons…we know they have invested their careers in education and experience to be able to provide the best results. Hair color and cuts turn out best when you put your hair and trust in the hands of a licensed professional.

Never Skimp on Quality

The right tools and products make all the difference, but there are a lot that make big claims with little return. Invest in more quality professional products and tools and you will get the beautiful results you’re looking for. Professional styling tools with custom heat settings for color treated hair really make a difference in reducing fadage and making hair color last longer. And, light-weight ergonomic features on tools like Sam Villa has designed, make an enormous difference in how much easier it is to recreate what your stylist does at home!

Always Be Kind

Kindness will get you a long way in life…and on the road to fabulous hair. If you hit a bump along the way (aka a knot) take your time to work the tangles out gently. Shampoo and condition with a loving intent and purpose and always condition your ends. Be kind to your scalp with a daily scalp massage for better circulation or treat yourself to silk pillowcase or nice boar bristle brush. Never speak down about yourself or your hair.

Remember you are fabulous in so many ways and your hair can be to!

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Don’t compare yourself to others. It’s wonderful to admire others beauty, but it can cause damage when you start comparing it to yours. Your uniqueness is what makes you beautiful. Respect and take care of yourself. Be kind to yourself and honor your heart and body. Protect yourself from unhealthy foods, words and visuals. Find something that makes you laugh. There is nothing more beautiful than when someone lights up with laughter, it fills you with beauty inside and out.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I dream about a day when everyone in the world, all at once turns off their phones and we have conversations face-to-face, write letters to those in faraway places, travel, be active, read books and give each other the attention we all deserve. Then, we could realize that we can actually get by without our phones in our hands all the time and live a happier fuller life.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Change is inevitable, growth is optional” (John Maxwell). This is a constant in my life, especially this year with shutdowns and children at home online. The more fluid and flexible I try to remain, the easier it is to accept change and grow. With every limitation we are faced with, there is an opportunity to create something new.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this. 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Dolly Parton, I love her accent and she cracks me up, I just love her. She has so much life experience as a businesswoman and humanitarian, I would love to hear and learn from.

