Knowledge Is Power: One Must Always Stay Updated Says Harshvardhan Sharma of Newsopreneur

Newsopreneur, started as an experiment for a book might be what revolutionizes the news industry. The page was started by a 17 year old, Harsh Vardhan Sharma.

Harsh says, In a world that is constantly evolving, it’s now more important than ever for young people to be updated on the news and what’s going on. There are many places where people can find information and news. News is shared on many different things like the radio, television, social media, news websites and newspapers. Without journalism, the world would be ignorant. Journalism is important because it gives current and relevant information and news to the public. Benjamin Franklin said, “Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by judging the freeness of speech.”

Harsh Vardhan says the purpose of journalism is to provide citizens with the information they need to make the best possible decisions about their lives and more. Journalism is there to shed light on what someone wants to keep in the dark, to challenge postulates from those given or seeking power, to inform the citizens about whether the management of our common resources are good or bad, or to put it precisely: to empower the informed. One of the simplest things that happens when people keep updated on news is they start to become more engaged in meaningful conversations. When you’re becoming aware of what’s happening in the news, you can start talking about all different types of topics and can learn about peoples’ opinions on a variety of issues. If you start having more meaningful conversations, more people will want to talk to you.

If you think that news does not provide you with any help in your personal or your professional life, then this is a big misconception you are living with. Life now has become more complicated and is not the same as it was in the old times. Hence, if you miss out on latest news updates, then you are probably losing out on knowing something significant in life. If you are well aware of the current world happenings, then you can actively take part in debates with your friends, family, co-workers. Hence, you will be easily sharing your thoughts and also get to know other personal opinions says Harshvardhan Sharma.

News also helps you to gain knowledge. In today’s world without education and the power of knowledge, it is not possible to succeed in life or even keep up with the fast-paced life. It is not just enough to have knowledge on a particular subject to succeed but it is also important to have knowledge about how to use it effectively to succeed. One should have knowledge about various aspects of a subject he quoted.