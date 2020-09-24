Knowing Me-Shana Quirk

Shana Quirk

You can Find Shana Quirk at

Fill In The Gap Childcare Services, LLC.

fillinthegapchildcareservicesl.godaddysites.com

[email protected]

I am the owner and founder of ‘Fill In The Gap’ Childcare Services LLC. Our mission is to provide high quality care, whether it is in a classroom as a substitute preschool teacher or in your home as a nanny. We want to relive some of the pressure of families and businesses in the communities that serve families. Making the world a little better; one day at a time! I’m an inspiring author as well as a first time entrepreneur.

I learned to start investing in my dreams and to start supporting myself as I do others. Sometimes it can be challenging because I’m learning as I go. I also have limited finances. Yet I’m sharing this part of it because I desire to inspire someone waiting to have the money, the time to invest and leap into your dreams. That time might never come. So pray, plan, prepare and go for it. I have a beautiful daughter who is learning from me. I am big on the motto do not tell me but show me. So setting a positive, prosperous example and life is important to me. I am in my mid to late 30s starting on the dreams of writing and building businesses that God has given me in my late 20s. It’s not too late to start; but please start.