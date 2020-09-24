Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Knowing Me-Shana Quirk

 Shana Quirk Hi, my name is Shana Quirk. I’m an inspiring author as well as a first time entrepreneur. I learned to start investing in my dreams and to start supporting myself as I do others. Sometimes it can be challenging because I’m learning as I go. I also have limited finances. Yet I’m sharing […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

 Shana Quirk

Hi, my name is Shana Quirk. I’m an inspiring author as well as a first time entrepreneur.

I learned to start investing in my dreams and to start supporting myself as I do others. Sometimes it can be challenging because I’m learning as I go. I also have limited finances. Yet I’m sharing this part of it because I desire to inspire someone waiting to have the money, the time to invest and leap into your dreams. That time might never come. So pray, plan, prepare and go for it. I have a beautiful daughter who is learning from me. I am big on the motto do not tell me but show me. So setting a positive, prosperous example and life is important to me. I am in my mid to late 30s starting on the dreams of writing and building businesses that God has given me in my late 20s. It’s not too late to start; but please start.

You can Find Shana Quirk at

Fill In The Gap Childcare Services, LLC.

fillinthegapchildcareservicesl.godaddysites.com

[email protected]

BIO

I am the owner and founder of ‘Fill In The Gap’ Childcare Services LLC. Our mission is to provide high quality care, whether it is in a classroom as a substitute preschool teacher or in your home as a nanny. We want to relive some of the pressure of families and businesses in the communities that serve families. Making the world a little better; one day at a time! I’m an inspiring author as well as a first time entrepreneur.

I learned to start investing in my dreams and to start supporting myself as I do others. Sometimes it can be challenging because I’m learning as I go. I also have limited finances. Yet I’m sharing this part of it because I desire to inspire someone waiting to have the money, the time to invest and leap into your dreams. That time might never come. So pray, plan, prepare and go for it. I have a beautiful daughter who is learning from me. I am big on the motto do not tell me but show me. So setting a positive, prosperous example and life is important to me. I am in my mid to late 30s starting on the dreams of writing and building businesses that God has given me in my late 20s. It’s not too late to start; but please start.

    Teresa Hawley Howard, Publisher, Life Coach, Writing Coach, DV Advocate, Survivor

    Teresa Hawley-Howard is an international best-selling author and publisher. Her mission in life is to help others find their voices and share their stories! She also wants to help them walk through their pain, limitations, and their own doubt to live the life they deserve. She knows their words, stories, scars, and their pain can inspire, heal and give hope to another person. She is an empowerment/writing coach, publisher, speaker, #1 international best-selling author, radio host, and CASA volunteer. She is also Co-Founder of Tribute Magazine, spotlighting women. Founder of Women On A Mission, inspiring and uplifting women to live the life they desire. Radio Host of WOM Radio show, and host of Modern Day Woman and Words Have Power Podcasts available on ITunes! Teresa’s goal is to help 10k people share their stories! Reach out and let Teresa help you share your story!
    She is also the founder of WOM Enterprises. WOM Enterprises offers complete publishing packages for authors! The company offers several ways to become an author! You can write in one of many anthologies or you can write your own book! Either way you will become a published author! Share your story, promote your business and create your legacy! WOM Enterprises will help you make your dream become a reality. So, stop procrastinating and become an author today with WOM Enterprises!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Pursuing a Dream for 60 Days: An Artists Lessons Learned

    by Kirsten Trammell
    Community//

    “You are just as smart as any man at the table” With Shana Lydle

    by Len Giancola
    Community//

    “Please don’t avoid communicating, even when you know it might not be a fun conversation; Communicate in a timely manner” With Author Lisa Rehurek

    by Akemi Sue Fisher

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.