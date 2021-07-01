Knowing and Being Able to Fulfill Your Desires

We all keep our deepest, most personal desires in the corners of our minds, afraid to share them with the people in our lives. We feel too vulnerable, discussing things that are so important and innate to us. In fact, we feel that desires are meant to be just that, never actually turning to reality, no matter how hard we work.



Different systems and cultures make it seem like pursuing and achieving desires is a pipedream. It’s not something that’s celebrated, and it’s surely not something that’s encouraged. Anet Janik experienced this firsthand, growing up poor in the GDR with her family. She shares that: “We did what we could to make ends meet, and that was all we had in us at the end of the day. Thinking about personal desires was not exactly at the top of our list, living in a surveillance-controlled, socialist society.”

Understanding the Desires Within Yourself

It wasn’t until later in her life when she realized that despite the hand she had been delt, she still had the power to take control of her destiny. That no amount of government surveillance could hold her back from her divine purpose. Coming to realize that Anet’s desires could become reality, and anything less than that inspired her to work harder and harder towards her goal.

As Anet worked into her true calling as a personal development and mindset coach, as well as a crypto investor, she began to realize that it’s not just people from poor backgrounds that struggle to fulfill their desires: it’s everyone. Sharing that she was around people who had achieved everything financially, yet they were still pondering the true meaning of their lives. They knew how to close a business sale, make tons of money, and travel the world – but they didn’t know how to make themselves happy.

“This very conundrum inspired me to become a professional and coach who can help people, by their side, to create purpose in their lives and fulfill their desires. Wanting to help connect people with their true intuition and subconscious, satisfying what it is inside of them that needs acknowledgment if they are to be totally happy. By aligning their mind, body, and spirit, these individuals are able to analyze and breathe life into their own desires.”

It Starts with Definition

The first part of the process is defining those desires and speaking them into existence. It’s saying them out loud to me so that the person finally understands what it is they need to be happy. Once the desires are acknowledged, it’s then proceeding to fulfill them and taking life in one’s own hands, not merely going through the motions as a spectator.

As someone who was able to do this, she shares that she is passionate about sharing what she has come to know is true with as many people as possible. Determined to break free from economic chains, Anet dove into cryptocurrency when no one else was considering it, and today she is a crypto millionaire.

“The first step is identifying those desires. Then you can fulfill them – I promise.”