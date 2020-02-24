Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Know your landscape – The stepping stone to entrepreneurship

There are endless tasks to look to before one moves on to start a venture. While it is necessary to evaluate your S.W.O.T. as an entrepreneur, one of the best things to do it assessing your landscape. Planning a competitive analysis and the construction of a sound business model is essential to good entrepreneurship. Often […]

By
entrepreneur

There are endless tasks to look to before one moves on to start a venture. While it is necessary to evaluate your S.W.O.T. as an entrepreneur, one of the best things to do it assessing your landscape. Planning a competitive analysis and the construction of a sound business model is essential to good entrepreneurship.

Often at times, the initial steps are the ones that differentiate you from the rest of the competition. Without knowing your landscape, the chances of you being unique in your offerings are slim to none.

Rajat Khare, founder of Boundary Holding and a European based entrepreneur, who invests budding A.I. start-up says “There are few essential things about entrepreneurship, and I’ll list out a few of them.”

1. Entrepreneurship is all about taking the first step and implementing them

2. Take Risks, evaluate and learn

3. One of the essential parts in assessing a business idea is its scalability

4. Focus on developing assets for the company, i.e.? Think long term

5. Provide quality products and services to the customer

The Founder of 10 Carat Creations? Nicole Faith says “Being an entrepreneur means having a plan and vision but still succeeding or trying to succeed when the plan falls apart, and you’re left with only your vision. It also means knowing when to give up, especially if your idea isn’t working due to forces outside of yourself.”

Also, doing something because someone “successful” did it won’t work every time. The filter is irrelevant and not enough of a differentiator upon which to build a successful company. For entrepreneurs who think they don’t need strategy or competence, and stress on following a tried-and-tested business model that promised wild profits in some distant, ill-defined future; buying this fantasy will most likely get them scorched.

That filter is irrelevant and not enough of a differentiator upon which to build a successful company. That is an extreme and obvious example of an entrepreneur getting it wrong, but many make the same mistake, just in a less obvious manner!

Therefore, if an entrepreneur is dedicated to making the business work, you’ll need to do a little bit of research and scope out the competition.

Rashmi Gupta

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Yoga as a Lifestyle and a Business
Community//

International Investors delve into Yoga as a Lifestyle and a Business

by Mark Jordi
Community//

Things to know about Entrepreneurship before you Establish a Startup

by Kandace W
This Is Your Sign Conscious Entrepreneurship and Succeed On Purpose
Community//

Conscious Entrepreneurship: The Time Has Come

by Terri Maxwell

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.