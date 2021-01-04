“Know who YOU must become to build it”, With Douglas Brown and Kareen Walsh of Revampologist

This is the step that is missed majority of the time. When I set my goal for 7-Figures, I realized I had to become a master of sales. Not fear selling our services and truly step into a CEO role and stop operating in my business as much as I did. I had to get my team together, and start to lead.

This is a critical step to the growth of your business, if you are not growing, your business will not grow.

As a part of my series called “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kareen Walsh.

Karee Walsh is a CEO of Revampologist and Clevr Services that focuses on the growth of conscious leaders and impact businesses through strategic growth coaching and consulting methods. She does not know how to turn her dynamic solution-based mind off and believes when you align what you love with what you do, the earnings follow. She has leveraged her 17 plus years as an entrepreneurial leader to help other business owners, corporate executives and entrepreneurs focus on their professional and business growth. She shares her leadership tips and how she built a 7-figure business with no full time staff through her Amazon bestselling book, Lead with Value, and is the host of the podcast, Your Badass Journey. She is a masterful interviewer and loves talking with other goal-getters to help her audience up-level with ease. When she is not designing business strategies and helping her team grow, you can find her traveling to connect with friends and family, working out, or cooking some amazing vegetarian meal in the kitchen.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

The decision to build and run my company came first from my self-assessment of how I can maximize my love for variety, control the pace at which I evolve, and maximize my time to do the things I love, daily. As a former executive in other people’s companies, whether it was a Fortune 500 or startup allowed me to learn the systems of people, process, and technology on their dime and grow as far as I could in each environment. What I realized about myself is that I wanted more of an impact through my work, and felt the only way I could do that was to start my own consulting company 8 years ago. Since then, I have been able to leverage all that I learned as a master of delivering complex technical projects/platforms, and realized I really have a love for helping people grow and achieve what they want in life and business. I became a Strategic Growth Coach and developed a coaching methodology that assists entrepreneur minded leaders on becoming the best version of themselves to lead their teams with ease and strategically spar with me on how they can achieve their business goals in an aligned way. I now have an amazing partner in my business who helps run our People Strategy and Services side of the business under our Clevr line of services, so that I can continue to expand past what I know already and extend our reach. My goal was to make sure each day I am aligning what I love with what I do, and find ways to monetize that. This level of consciousness around how I spend my team, impact others, and attract who it impacts has been scary at times, but overall satisfying to test my limits and continuously learn along the way.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began at your company?

The most interesting thing that happened to me since I began my company is that when I started it, I did not have a strategy other than to sell my services as a consultant to companies who needed my expertise. That was my model the first 5 years of my business, until I set a stretch goal to earn 7-figures in revenue. I realized when I set a goal that was way past what I could do on my own, a switch went off in me that made me an owner of my business, not just an operator. Up until this point, I only thought in 6 figures and each year I would earn exactly that. I never thought in 7-figures before. This mindset shift is what helped me realize I was sitting on a true service-based business that could scale, and all I needed to do was get out of my own way of having to control everything and expand past myself and lead. I set the goal in Jan of 2017 and hit 80% of that goal by June! It was so interesting to me that all I needed to do was stretch myself, be resourceful, consistent, and follow through. I lean into this practice each year and now show others how to stretch past themselves to achieve their goals leveraging these methods.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Each year I carve out a budget to invest in my up-leveling. Initially it started with 5000 dollars for a certification I wanted or program to join. Then each year I would up the amount knowing that if I got into certain rooms with people who have gone before me, I would accelerate my growth. Tony Robbins Unleash the Power Within and Date With Destiny immersive events were life changing for me. Being in a room with him and his team devoted to becoming your best version of yourself, I had immediate impact from applying what I learned from each seminar. It was after Date with Destiny that I decided to stretch myself into 7-figure earnings, build a deeper relationship with my husband, and start to take care of my health better. All of which impact the leader I am today.

In the past 3 years, I have invested in entrepreneurial masterminds to put myself in the room with other growth minded high revenue earning business owners. I believe who you surround yourself reflects who you are. I make it a point to elevate my exposure to new thought, new practices, and deeper connection to myself so I can continue to grow. If I am not growing, my business and my team will not grow. That is a philosophy I live by.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

In my book, Lead with Value, I share the impact in more depth of this life lesson quote I live by: “Don’t let the limitations of others become your own.” I learned this at 23 when I hit a glass ceiling working for a large bank right out of college. I had been doing my best to shine at my job and find a growth path, it was the start of my career. I was a systems analyst for the credit card services department of this bank. I helped establish front-line support, put together their business resumption plans, helped ensure escalation paths were executed properly, all with minimal guidance from my management team. Basically, trying to prove my worth and give it all I knew to be recognized and advanced for my efforts. I had transferred under a female manager that was new to the team and was excited that I would get to learn from another woman who had built her career at the company. When we met 1:1 a few weeks into her new role on our team, I shared with her my current workload, outlining the additional work I had been doing that was outside of the job I was hired for to show her my capabilities and asked if she saw a growth plan for me on the team and in the company. She said, “I don’t know what you are complaining about, what you are doing is your job, keep doing it.” I was dumbfounded. I then asked, “Well are their areas in my work that need improvement?” Just to have something to focus on to ensure I was growing in this role. She did not have an area for me to improve upon. I remember as I was leaving the small conference room for two we were sitting in feeling shocked and numb, asking myself, what was all this over-extension for if there isn’t a growth path my management can outline for me.

That meeting was on a Thursday, and I resigned that following Monday. I realized the sacrifice of my health, the extended hours, the push I was giving every day, was not worth it for the dead end limitations my manager had put on my potential. It was in that moment that I solidified that the limitations of others would never become my own. At 22, you have your whole world ahead of you, it is meant for exploration and growth to discover who you are and what you want to master. I knew I was not going to get any more from this role.

It took me a few months, but I eventually landed a Business Analyst job at a growing software company that had a female CTO and CEO at the helm (Rare to find in 1998). I knew that in this environment, my management team would work with me and help me grow in my career, which is exactly what happened. I went from Business Analysist to Director of Operations for Mergers and Acquisitions in a matter of 5 years, with a promotion almost every 6 months. I maximized the system and both parties won. This lesson learned helped shape my growing career, the way I built my business today, and how I lead and manage my team. I will always make sure that I am not the limitation for other people to achieve their goals, and act as their conduit and guide any chance I get. This growth mindset has served me well and has created an unbelievable value-exchange.

Ok super. Thank you for all that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview. We’d love to learn a bit about your company. What is the pain point that your company is helping to address?

As the CEO and Founder of Revampologist and Clevr Services, we hyper focus on helping people align what they love with what they do and learn how to monetize it through building a clear vision and mapping out the strategies to achieve it. Most of all, help the leadership team identify who they need to be to achieve it.

We work with leadership teams who are feeling stale in their practices, not seeing the performance goals met across their team, or in most cases just want to see a steady growth in their business, but not sure how to get out of their own way. As a coaching and consulting firm, we have the advantage of helping the leadership team grow in their roles, plus augment the delivery team with experts who can show them how to deliver what they desire, and then train their internal staff to fulfill the ongoing demand so the growth is sustained in house.

The most common pains I find is a disconnect between the business strategy and the requirement to be nimble internally to achieve it. Nimbleness requires consistent and clear communication across the firm, and in most cases, communication is segmented. We help bridge that gap by leveraging our assessment and as we identify these gaps, we propose how best to bridge them and build a more solid foundation across the firm.

Our formula for a successful growth model in your business is:

(Clarity on Your Vision + Growth Strategy) * (People Alignment + Continuous Process Development + Technology Efficiencies) = Strong Foundation for Continuous Growth

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Our team has an expansive and integrative view on how we approach everything. We are female owned, have been former executives in other people’s companies, and understand what it means to own and run a business. We believe in keeping things lean and letting go of anything that has been outgrown, feels stale, or not aligned with the future version of our business. We are iterative and agile. Most of all, we care. We care about the success of our clients and respond to each challenge, as if it were our own.

Our mastery is the ability to integrate EQ with IQ. Most breakdowns in firms are because of personal conflict, a lack of vision, and communication skills. We have a dynamic way of assessing the business in front of us and can identify where the breakdowns are. It is not a lack of strategy in most occasions. It is a lack of professional development and exposure to other methods. We approach of our engagements as if we were the owner and operator of that firm and had to make the tough decisions to lead the way. We lead with empathy, understanding, and a fierce focus on attainable growth strategies. We make sure our team is aligning their expertise, desired career growth path, and industry knowledge to each engagement.

Without the executive experience of running departments for companies of all sizes, I do not think we would be able to connect and serve our clients as well as we do. We have been there. The advantage of working with us is that we have the experience and exposure across companies of all sizes, a strong business growth acumen, without the political bureaucracy you may have internally. We are not afraid of saying no, raising the red flags, and ensuring the direction that your company moves in, is the best for all concerned. As a third-party coaching and consulting firm, you get to leverage our expertise, get clear on the next bold move you need to make, and have our support as we walk alongside you.

This approach has helped our clients increase their velocity of delivering complex projects, triple their revenue, and build solid high performing teams as a foundation to do it again and again. It has also assisted leaders in their exit strategy that is aligned with their personal goals. We believe you can generate whatever revenue and income you desire, and you can do it in an aligned way to your personal vision as well. They should be integrated in every action you take.

We have a dynamic, realistic, and honest approach to all that we do. We are always looking for new ways to serve our clients and exposing ourselves to new practices so we can find the best aligned methods for them.

When you first started the business, what drove you, what was your primary motivation?

When I first started, it was a self-employment play. I knew that I sat on a skill set that was sellable and I loved moving from company to company managing projects where I could get in and get out. This allowed me to sustain my 6 figure income with only working 30 hours a week. I had a great work/life integration. When I decided to hit 7-figures in business revenue, that was the primary motivation to stop playing small and look past myself. I wanted to build a consulting firm that treated each team member with respect, aligned them with stable project work in their expertise, and personally not be the doer anymore. I knew I was destined to be more than just an individual contributor.

The question I asked myself that changed the trajectory of my business model and revenue was “What can I do to maximize the business I already have to hit 1M dollars in revenue and not do all the work myself?” This was a key question that when I assessed my business, I realized if I asked my existing clients what else they are struggling with, where else do they need support, it would give me a potential pipeline of services to offer them, as long as I felt certain I could follow through on the offer. What I was a master at was identifying HOW a client could execute against a strategy or use augmented expertise to achieve their strategic initiatives, then I sold them my services to be that source for them, and repeated that process over and over again. This method established my true consultancy, and I hit 7 figures in the first year I shifted my mindset and leveraged my existing relationships and contracts that was in 2017. After 3 years of sustaining this business and allowing myself to step into the business strategy and leadership coach role, I have allowed myself to do the work I love, and source the rest through our firm.

What drives you now? Is it the same? Did it change? Can you explain what you mean?

My team and my clients motivate me daily to find new ways to service their needs and all grow together. We have partnered with other service firms to increase our ability to serve and allow us to stay in our lane of expertise. As we move into 2021, I am personally motivated to work with impact-based leaders of B Corps and do our best to create more of a ripple effect in leveraging our methods that help companies build cohesive, collaborative, and innovative teams to align with their mission. Each year I think bigger in order to lead my team to more expansive places and continue to help our clients thrive. The biggest change from when I started my company to now, is that it is not just about me anymore, it is bigger than me and allows me to play bigger in my role and have more of an impact by getting out of my own way.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

We have a plan to build out a marketplace for corporations to provide services to their employees that allow them to increase their performance by working with the support team they need. Imagine a place where you can have access to services and support you need that assists you with work/life integration. We all know by now that to perform well in your job, you need to perform well in all areas of your life. Your mind/body/spirit/financial health is what creates that leverage each day. We plan to build and launch a marketplace of vetted and masterful services with a concierge layer on top to help guide you to the right support team.

I personally am all about centralization and the ease of finding the help you need when you need it. I am motivated by creating ONE PLACE to find the personal and professional growth services needed to create a thriving life that allows employees to have what they need to perform well in their jobs. After 2020 showing businesses that their way of ensuring their employees are taken care of remotely, and the rise in mental health crisis without the insurance companies providing coverage for the care people truly need today, when we interview our C-Suite and Executive level clients and asked what challenges they are facing, the consistent response across all the conscious leaders we work with is how can we take care of our employees better so they can perform better at their jobs under these remote conditions. We plan to help solve that problem and so excited about sharing this with you, when it’s ready.

The topic of this series is ‘Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue’. Congratulations! Seven figures is really a huge milestone. In your experience what was the most difficult part of being able to hit your first million-dollars in sales revenue?

The most difficult part for me was getting out of my own way. My business was me. I was my business. In order for me to hit a million dollars in sales revenue, I had to either figure out a way to earn 500 dollars/hour and work 40 hours a week hustling to make that happen, which I did not want. Or I could think past myself and leverage my zone of genius, which is mobilizing teams and leaders to produce great products and services. I had to shift my mindset and get resourceful on how that earnings would be possible, then challenged myself to only work 20 hours a week for 40 weeks of the year AND earn seven figures in revenue.

Since I love a good challenge and thrive when I am solving complex problems, I had to create one that initiated a way to leverage my strategic mind. I learned I thrive in the process of achievement, and when I crossed the finish line of hitting 7 figures in revenue by September of my first year being focused this way, I was, frankly, unimpressed. Yes, it is a huge milestone, but I did not have a clear mission behind the achievement. What I realized is that if I align a clear why that has impact for others to achieve this goal, hitting this threshold year after year became easier. The main reason, it is not about me. I had to separate myself from the business and treat it as it’s own entity.

Hitting seven figures each year after the first year I accomplished it, was much more enjoyable because I aligned my values to how the earnings were generated, and the give-back model that allows us to impact others along the way. Not only am I helping other experts in the field earn what they are worth, provide solid solutions to my clients with ease, help leaders level up in their leadership stance and steer their teams with ease, I am able to give more to my favorite charities. If I did not get out of my own way, I do not think I would have achieved this goal in such a short period of time.

Could you share the number one sales strategy that you found helpful to help you reach this milestone?

My number one sales strategy is to ask yourself: “How can I maximize the services I provide my existing clients.” So many sales strategies are always about garnering the NEXT client, that there are potential opportunities left on the table when you don’t focus on the clients you already have.

I have bi-annual meetings with my clients that allow me to ask what is paining them, where are they trying to head to next, and what do they think they need to achieve it. I sit back and listen and think of ways I can further service their needs or guide them to the best way to achieve these goals.

This creates a potential funnel of opportunity that would not otherwise be known if I did not periodically ask these questions, get in front of them, and continue to build our relationship.

Before I end these sessions, I also ask if they know of any other company or leader that could use our services. This helps us create a relational database of leads to connect with and see how we can be of service to them. I am fortunate that majority of the business we have has been referral based and has not required any paid marketing or advertising to achieve it.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you or your team made during a sales process? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

What sales process? lol That is what we laugh at as a team, because we are so relational, we work with our clients to understand their needs, come up with simple proposals of service, and once the client says yes, we get contracts signed and start the work.

The lesson I learned from not overthinking and developing the process is that it is always best to keep things simple and easy for the whole team to execute against. I do not know, is that a mistake? Seems to be working well for us.

Does your company have a sales team? If yes, do you have any advice about how companies can create very high performing sales teams?

Be relational. Currently, the executive leaders of my company are the “sales team” because majority of our clients start with a relationship first. Since we work with C-Suite leaders, start up founders, and small business owners, our executive team is constantly networking and building relationships that has generated a referral network for our services.

When I have coached and helped my clients build their sales teams, because their business warrants a scaled large sales structure; my advice to them is to make sure their team is clear on the services the company provides, lean into being relational over salesy, focus on listening more than talking, and be clear on how you measure results of a successful sale.

We also have a way for clients to test our services by offering an assessment or strategy session. This allows both parties to work together under a smaller investment amount before engaging a full-service agreement. In all our engagements we start with an assessment that allows us to also make sure we are the best fit for their needs. This is much easier to sell, and gives both parties a way to gracefully exit, especially if it is not a fit. This approach has led to 6 figure deals by starting with a 5 figure initial investment.

Another tip: make sure EVERYONE on your staff understands your internal sales process. Your team reflects your brand and your business. You never know who they might know that needs your services. If your team understands the process, they can funnel leads into the business with ease. Oh, and if your staff does not feel energized by referring your company, you have an internal corporate culture problem you might want to check on.

Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “Five Strategies I Used To Grow My Business To Reach Seven Figures In Revenue”. Please share a story or an example for each.

The five pillars to building a 7 figure business is what I share in my Business Growth Mastery group coaching programs for entrepreneurs and start up founders.

Clarity on Your Vision

As I stated earlier, when I set out to build a 7 figure business, I first had to visualize it. It needed to be something that was clear to me in order to go after it. When I work with my clients and help them map out their 7-figure plans, it is the first step for us to truly understand their goals and then jump into how we can do that based on what they have already done, and start to outline what they need to do to achieve.

Your visioning stage should include why you want to earn the 7 figures. For me in the first year, I basically hit 7-figures and I was not really impressed with myself afterwards because I did not have a why attached. So the method at which I achieved this revenue goals was not truly sustainable. It was ad hoc and haphazard to cross a threshold and prove to myself I could. For the following year, I attached a “why” to it. In doing that, I was able to stabilize how we did it and make sure it was repeatable year after year for a foundation of earnings to then grow upon.

Once you have outlined the vision and why you want to produce 7 figures in revenue, when judgement arises and you start to doubt the possibility, make sure steps 2–5 are fulfilled to squash that fear. It is what helped me achieve my goal with ease.

2. Build a Strategic Growth Plan

This part may require some outside assistance. If you have taken your business as far as you can with the skills and exposure you have, enlist in assistance to map out the gap between where you are today and where you want to go next to hit that 7 or even 8 figure goal with ease.

For me, because I am a strategic thinker and can build out the strategies to achieve these goals, all I needed was step 1 to flip a switch on how I looked at my business. I then mapped out the growth strategies to get there.

To build a Strategic Growth Plan for your business you have to look at the intersection of People, Process, and Technology of your business with leadership in the middle. This is how we assess each company we work with that seeks us out for growth plans.

Here are some of the questions to ask in order to build your strategic growth plan:

Where is my business today? What can I maximize in my existing business to inch me towards this goal with ease? What do I need to add as additional services, products, or experiences to achieve this goal? When I look at my pricing of existing products and services, what do I need to sell in order to achieve this goal? What would my operating costs be at this level of revenue? Who is the team I need in place to achieve it? Is there technology that can help me automate parts of my operations that will lower my expenses to make a larger margin?

Now that you have mapped out how you plan to achieve these goals. Step 3 is critical to achieving it.

3. Know who YOU must become to build it

This is the step that is missed majority of the time. When I set my goal for 7-Figures, I realized I had to become a master of sales. Not fear selling our services and truly step into a CEO role and stop operating in my business as much as I did. I had to get my team together, and start to lead.

This is a critical step to the growth of your business, if you are not growing, your business will not grow. Take an hour or two out of your day and ask yourself,

Who do I need to be in order to lead a 7 figure business? What is my zone of genius when it comes to building this business? What C-Suite role am I best suited for? Am I aligning my strengths with what is needed to achieve this goal?

Most entrepreneurs and start up founders believe they have to do it all when they build their business, and that will hinder the company’s performance every single time. Why do you think you should do it all? What does that control get you? What is your actual capacity to achieve it all? Does it light you up to do it all? Who are you underutilizing on your team because you are doing it all? This is why it is critical to work with an Executive Coach. I immediately hired mine to make sure I would have a sounding board and guide to help me remove these blockers from hitting my goals, and why I am a Strategic Growth Coach for business owners today.

4. Set Stretch Goals with By When Dates

For most, hitting 7 Figures is a stretch goal, now that you have a strategic plan of what it will take, who you need to be in order to build and lead it, what are the stretch goals you plan to achieve and by when? I learned the Rapid Planning Method from Tony Robbins. To this day, I set a stretch goal in all areas I want to focus on with a “by when” date, then ask myself “what are the top three tasks I can do in the next 5 days to inch me towards this goal?” Once the tasks are complete, I create the next sheet and add the next 3 tasks in the next 5 days. Inch by inch, I am intentional with my actions towards this goal.

Most people set a large stretch goal, and then don’t know what to do and it overwhelms them to even start. Or they don’t prioritize their time and their actions to allow for the focus on this new goal. Make sure you set your goals in smaller action steps and increments to inch towards it daily. It makes it so much easier to achieve and when you do you monthly check in on how you are performing against these goals, you will see the progress.

5. Build Your Accountability Method

Accountability is everything! When you are held accountable to others to achieving your goals, you are more likely to achieve it because there is an outside commitment to someone else. We tend to not want to disappoint others more than we are willing to disappoint ourselves. For me, I had accountability with other entrepreneurs who were looking to grow in their business, and I used the goal setting method in step 4 to declare and share what my intentions where. My accountability partners and coaches along the way. We would have a weekly check in and get the support from each other if we were blocked on achieving these goals. It makes you feel less alone in your journey and get the support you need.

What would you advise to another business leader who initially went through years of successive growth, but has now reached a standstill. From your experience do you have any general advice about how to boost growth or sales and “restart their engines”?

If you haven’t included your team in your growth strategy sessions and generated innovative thinking to assist you with building new growth models, that would be the first thing I would recommend. I facilitate a retrospective exercise with all of my clients who are feeling stale or looking to hit the next level of their business to flush out opportunity and action to “restart their engines”. You can also go through the 5 strategic steps I just shared and be more inclusive on who is in the room to answer the questions and align the strategy together from their perspective.

Survey your clients to see how else you can be of service. See what comes up and then assess if that is the business you want to be in. It can create new revenue streams of growth that you have an immediate buyer for.

In your specific industry what methods have you found to be most effective in order to find and attract the right customers? Can you share any stories or examples?

Clarity on the business we are in, and who our ideal clients are makes the most effective sales and marketing process. We internally know exactly who we want to attract, so we cater our communication, connections, and services to meet their needs. Knowing your ideal client is the most effective way to attract them to buy from you.

I learned this the hard way, saying yes to clients that were not aligned with our value system or who we wanted to attract, and it created a lot of tension internally for us. I did not allow that client relationship to last very long and my team appreciated the release of the contracts so they could focus on the clients that were aligned. It made our qualification and selection process better going through these types of pains.

Based on your experience, can you share a few strategies to give your customers the best possible user experience and customer service?

Talk to them and engage with your customers are much as possible. When there is disappointment or a missed deliverable, face it. Don’t run from the challenges you face with your customer and see it as a learning opportunity to do and be better. If you don’t understand their needs and you are constantly building from a place of “I think they need” vs. “they told me, they need” then you are wasting a lot of time and resources and will not have the most satisfied customer in the end.

Escalation procedures and follow through on ALL requests is key for stellar customer service. Think about the best service you have ever received, and then think about the worst. What was the difference? How you were treated and if they followed through on your request. Your teams need to know what guidelines to follow based on certain circumstances, and their attitude and ability to take action and serve your client base is critical.

Periodically enhance and evaluate with your team, how you can be the best customer service team. It is critical to your brand and should align with your brand values.

As you likely know, this HBR article demonstrates that studies have shown that retaining customers can be far more lucrative than finding new ones. Do you use any specific initiatives to limit customer attrition or customer churn? Can you share some of your advice from your experience about how to limit customer churn?

As I have stated through majority of this interview, we are a relational team. We retain our clients by connecting to them and making sure we understand their current needs and see where there are opportunities for us to grow with them. We also believe our clients are lifetime clients and will leave us for a period, then come back when they require another growth spurt. We have lean operations and processes, so we can be nimble with demand. We are selective of who we work with, so the churn is minimal.

Wonderful. We are nearly done. Here are the final “meaty” questions of our discussion. You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The movement I would love to inspire is to help leaders of all industries focus on what it means to have a conscious leadership team that is inclusive in their practices by being transparent and honest in their leadership stance. The crux of most issues in any company is based on how it is being led. When we come across companies who have conscious leaders at the helm, they understand the power of seeing their teams as people, not just spokes in a wheel. They understand the value of providing systems and support for personal and professional growth. And most of all, they have built leadership growth paths to groom leaders of the future that will take care of their teams and clients that aligns with their value system.

Social media platforms, minimal human connection, and lack of a common vision has created more of a divide than a union in our society. We need a focus on integrative leadership in the workplace to give individuals a place they can thrive in all areas of their life, knowing that 5/7ths of it is dedicated to their work and income producing activities. I think if we could generate a stronger movement around conscious leadership it is the most impactful way to affect a larger amount of people. I believe in order to do this, we need more holistic methods from the inside out and the outside in to groom and build a solid leadership infrastructure that can focus on the whole, not just the parts. This is the movement I plan to inspire in the next decade. We have some ideas already brewing on how we plan to initiate it. I will share it once it is ready.

We are very blessed that very prominent leaders read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

I would love to have lunch with Rachel Hollis. We have a similar approach to growth and a heart of service to others. Would be cool to swap stories over lunch and get to know each other better.

Thank you so much for this. This was very inspirational, and we wish you only continued success!