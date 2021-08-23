Know What Dennis Begos Has To Say about Mental Well Being of People during the Endemic

Man is a social being. He loves to interact with other people. This interaction has a great impact on his mental health. But when he lacks the freedom to talk and socialize with others, it’s sure to exercise influence on his mind and his general behavior. Sadly, these are tough times where we have no other option other than restraining ourselves from going out. That’s what we need to do at this hour of crisis if we have to survive.

Effects of isolation on the human mind

Studies in the past have shown that this practice of isolation has led to an increase in distress among the people. Other psychological problems that were observed were aggravated levels of anxiety and anger. Loneliness was something that everyone feared. Even that has proven to be true in the present scenario. People are losing their interpersonal skills. The fear and anxiety of getting infected have increased the cases of panic attacks and insomnia. Patients suffering from OCD (i.e. obsessive-compulsive behavior) showed heightened symptoms of the disease as they were seen to be indulging more in washing hands or using the sanitizer too much. Depression also rose as an offshoot of this isolation and that in turn led to the initiation of suicidal thoughts in our minds.

Dennis Begos has pointed out that infodemics have a major role to play in controlling the mind

As we couldn’t go out and spend some time outside, our exposure to the web world increased. As a result, we came across an excessive amount of information about a certain problem, and believing it to be true also circulated it widely among our contacts without even trying to verify the truth. False information spread like wildfire creating confusion and fear in the minds of people. Most of the people became anxious due to the spread of such news.

Certain ways that can be used to sort out these problems

It’s not the end of the world. Humankind still has hope. Dennis Begos has talked of certain ways that can be used to control our mind and thereby take care of our mental health.

Family should be your support group: We might not be interacting with our friends but we get to stay with our family. If you feel that you facing some mental issues, discuss them with the most trusted member of your family. Maintain a healthy relationship among all the family members. They can keep you engaged and you won’t feel lonely. Talking to your partner and spending quality time will also drive away your loneliness.

Trust on information gathered from a reliable source only: Fake news triggers panic among the people. Stay away from them. Even if you come across a significant piece of information, please verify whether the source is genuine or not. This would help you to keep yourself mentally sound.

Develop your skills: Losing a job, feeding your family members, paying the educational fees of your child – all these add up to the stress level. To secure a better position in your career you should enhance your skills or learn new skills through various online courses. This will enable you to earn money one way or the other.

Prevention of suicidal thoughts: Numerous toll-free help-lines have been introduced to deal with this situation. Mental health care services have also been started to help the people in need of it.

Conclusion

A sound mind can only reside in a sound body. So, we need to take care of our bodies too to keep away mental illnesses. Regular exercise, yoga, and meditation can help us to cope up with this stressful situation and move ahead for a better tomorrow.