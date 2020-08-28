Know The Truth About Whether You’re Building or Destroying…

You either build or destroy.

Every thought, word and action that comes from you is either making things better for you and others (and the world in general), or it’s making things worse.

There is no neutral.

Everything in life is always moving. Knowledge grows and evolves. Technology gets faster. Tastes change. Plants and animals are given birth to, live, and pass away.

All the while, time steadily marches on.

Nothing stays exactly the same. Anything that looks unchanged is actually getting worse: if the world is moving and you’re standing still, you lose by default.

Imagine someone standing still on a moving treadmill. It won’t end well for that person. That’s the person / idea / way of thinking that’s staying the same, maintaining the status quo.

The status quo of today will be a day older by this time tomorrow. It’s not the same anymore.

The Law Of Association states that you become the average of the people you spend the most time with.

The number of people doesn’t matter. It can be five, twenty, or two people. Whomever you listen to, watch, exchange energy with or are influenced by is an association. Some part of them rubs off on you.

If you listen to a podcast every day, that show’s host is an association. You don’t have to ever meet the guy / girl: they’re pumping their energy, ideas and words directly into your brain every day.

Same with your favorite music, YouTube channels, blogs, and in-person relationships.

Analyzing your virtual and physical associations, ask yourself: are these influences building me or destroying me?

Making me better, smarter, more focused, pulling me closer to my objectives, or making me worse,

dumber, breaking my focus, keeping me away from where I want to go?

The answers won’t be hard if you’re being honest.

There is no neutral. Everything matters.

By the way, I’ve made The Mirror Of Motivation FREE for a limited time so you can become a positive association for others — which means everyone will want to be around you.

Claim your copy here: http://MirrorOfMotivation.com

Be sure to check the following MasterClasses on this topic —

#1059: The Loser’s Question: “What Should I Do?“

#1058: Limiting Your Associations: 3 Levels Of People

#1057: Never Adjust Yourself Just to Fit In

#948: When It’s Time To Walk Away

#947: Are You Selling Yourself Short?

#946: The Power Of The Mind & Spirit Over Matter

How would you like to access not only these, but 1,507+ ADDITIONAL MasterClasses on every possible topic to advance your Mindset, Business and Life — without having to go searching for the best stuff on your own?

(Oh yeah: did I mention the EXCLUSIVE smartphone app that has EVERY MasterClass I’ve ever made?)

With the Game Group Membership, you’ll have unlimited access to the best daily teaching â€” which means it will be nearly impossible for your game to ever fall off like it did in the past.

When you become a Game Group Member, you get immediate access to ALL of the best material that Dre Baldwin (that’s me) has ever created, all organized and structured for youâ€” PLUS six exclusive bonus courses.

I’ve created a FREE 14-day trial for you to experience the Game Group for yourself, which includes over 1,500 hours of my BEST material since 2005.

Get started with your free trial here: http://WorkOnYourGameU.com