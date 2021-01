If you know your Core Values, you make better decisions.

If you know your priorities, you filter out distractions.

If you know what makes you tick, you have a chance at keeping that interest alive.

The more you know about who you are and what you want, the better you are at saying ‘no’ to the clutter that distorts your path.

Put the word ‘no’ back into your vocabulary by knowing where to say yes.

Knowing means no-ing in all the right places.