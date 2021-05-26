Know Different Types of Divider Walls before Buying

Whether you own a house or office, there is always a time when you look forward to dividing the existing space into two or multiple rooms/compartments. In offices, wall dividers are a must to segregate the area into different cabins. Moreover, in-home wall dividers are beneficial to use the available space smartly and fulfill your personal needs.

However, the big question arises when you are stuck in selecting the right wall divider. The reason being, the market has multiple buying options that make it tough to choose the right one. Interestingly, many of you don’t even know all of them.

Don’t worry, below are sharing the information about different types of divider walls that you can consider for your home/office.

1. Brick Partition Wall:

When it comes to brick partition walls, you have three options to choose from, i.e., plain brick partition wall, brick nogging partition wall, and reinforced brick partition wall. Among all, the plain brick partition wall is commonly used as it is cost-effective. If constructed properly, the plain brick partition can protect your essentials from fire calamities. This type of brick partition is fully capable of taking a superimposed load.

2. Clay Brick Partition Wall:

As the name mentioned, it uses clay or terracotta for partition. The blocks used in this partition wall are commonly hollow; however, they can also be solid. The hollow bricks are rigid and make your area soundproof. Above all, this partition makes your area fireproof as well. Here you should note that the size of hollow blocks varies with texture and material. With hollow blocks, the weight of the partition declines, and hence it gives you a lightweight partition without complete strength.

3. Glass Partition Walls:

Glass wall separator is now in trend, and its demand is nowadays increasing gradually. The glass separator walls are cheap and lightweight, making it a good to opt option over other alternatives. All you need is a glass sheet that can be easily installed in a wooden framework. Glass wall separators are highly recommended to provide complete transparency to entire the light across all rooms but maintain privacy for your personal usage. The glass wall separators are more often considered in office premises to build cabins.

4. Concrete Partition Wall:

In a concrete wall, the entire partition is made with a concrete slab. The concrete partition wall doesn’t have bigger width. Similar to a brick partition, it offers a rigid and stable frame. However, what distracts the customers from opting for this option is its high cost.

Compared to other divider wall alternatives, concrete partition wall costs high. However, it is installed with mild steel bars that make it a bit thick yet stronger than other options. So, if you plan for a permanent partition wall, the concrete partition is the best option to offer you the desired strength.

5. Plaster Slab Partition Wall:

Here the plasterboards are used to separate an open space into multiple rooms. The plasterboards are mainly built with gypsum or POP. They are used with grooves to make rigid joints and strengthen the partition wall. Similar to glass separator walls, these are also easy to install. However, its surface may be either smooth or rough.

Plaster slab divider walls are not often considered as they aren’t fire-resistant. Moreover, they need regular care as well, which is time-consuming and costly.

6. Wood-Wool Partition Wall:

Wood is a conventional way of dividing your open space. Wood wool consists of wood fibers that are coated together with plaster or cement. This way, it provides a sturdy partition that lasts for long. It is highly considered to get a heat-resistant and sound-resistant space in your house. However, they aren’t fire resistant and can get easily damaged by fire-mishappening.

7. Timber Partitions Wall:

Similar to Wood wool partition, timber partition walls are also commonly seen. This divider wall uses wooden frameworks that are entirely supported on the floor and sidewalls. Here the wooden plans are joined together to build a strong barrier for your space. However, similar to wood wool partition, this option isn’t good for fire safety. Wood isn’t fire resistant; hence it can cause issues to your assets.

These are the common types of wall partition options that you must know before making a decision. Every one of them has its pros and cons, which you must consider in decision making. So, before making your choice, do thorough research and find the right option that fits best for you.