Knitting in the Air

Now that people are beginning to fly again, the question of traveling with knitting needles is raising its head. After all, it’s been a whole year since most of us have gone anywhere and things change, often overnight. The good news is that, for domestic US flights, properly covered needles (think point protectors) are allowed in both carry-on and checked bags. International carriers (and countries) have their own rules and regulations and should be checked before taking your project along for the ride. I often bring KnittersPride Dreamz needles on a flight since they don’t announce themselves as metal which is something that can easily be detected in your checked or carry-on luggage.

Another thing to keep in mind is that the rules and their enforcement are up to the discretion of the security screening officer. Heaven forbid you to encounter someone who has a knitting bias. Though it’s never happened to me, my motto is “never say never”. So, just in case: Consider taking a padded mailing envelope and sheet of stamps with you when you travel. On the odd chance, your needles will be confiscated, you can mail your package home to yourself!

But let’s say, all goes well and there you are – comfortably seated in your seat and biding your time for take-off: Certain “common sense” rules should be considered. Here are a few basics that make sense.

1. In order to minimize disturbance (or any lost stitches), it is best to work on smaller projects while in flight. Items such as socks, hats, or cowls are easily worked on in limited elbow space. You can always pack the bigger projects, such as a favorite shawl, in your checked bags.

2. Personally, I find that using a circular needles makes the most sense while traveling. That way, I never have to worry about dropping a needle between the seats. Believe me, I’ve done it, and it’s a huge pain to fish it out. It is impossible to do without annoying your neighbor’s seating arrangement. You can easily work your back and forth projects on a circular knitting needle. Even if you are a confirmed “straight needle” person, I think you will grow to appreciate the ease of working on a circular when on the road.

3. Keep it simple. There’s no need to take a whole set of knitting needles in your carry-on luggage. Just take the ones you know you will need for the flight.

4. Put together a small accessory pouch that can be carried in your purse. Items such as stitch markers, measuring tapes, yarn cutters (not scissors) can easily be toted along with a folded version of your pattern. (I always send myself an email with my pattern attached for an easy consult while on the road.)

Most importantly, enjoy your knitting while in flight. I have found it to be a neat way of meeting nice people. If I had a nickel for every time someone asked me what I was working on, I’d be richer than I am at the moment. I once had a man ask me to knit him a pair of red socks when he saw me knitting on the subway. It turned out that he was a red sox fan from Boston. Since I am a Yankee fan, I had to decline, but at least we both laughed about it.