Just like actual therapy, taking up knitting can be a powerful method to reduce stress. When we vocalize our feelings and thoughts through writing, we feel better and gain valuable insight into ourselves and our circumstances. Coupled with our desire for warmth, comfort, and beauty, the therapeutic impact of knitting is undeniable, says Georges Chahwan. The rhythmic motion involved in knitting is similar to other activities involving repetitive movement, such as drumming or rocking back and forth. This tactile sensory input can be very calming for people who are overstimulated by noise and activity. At the same time, the act of creating something tangible with our hands can give us a great sense of accomplishment that boosts self-esteem.

Knitting creates an inviting atmosphere that promotes relaxation through its bright colors and patterns, as well as through its pleasant sounds and scents from the yarn. By taking up this expressive hobby, you can relieve negative emotions while creating something beautiful you’ll be proud to display in your home.

Knitting is a lovely hobby that you’ll treasure for years to come, but it’s even more than just a way to pass the time and achieve serenity. Knitting can also be an incredibly helpful coping mechanism when we’re struggling with something emotionally or looking for ways to feel better about ourselves, adds Georges Chahwan. When we take up this craft, we learn how to make others happy through our handiwork and use these skills as a method of self-care and stress relief.