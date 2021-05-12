Kirsty Sharman of Referral Factory: “Because we’re great at starting and running companies”

Because we’re great at starting and running companies. It is that simple. Really. I think women possess all the characteristics, and then some, to be excellent entrepreneurs as we’re driven by an innate sense of empathy as well as the ability to be compassionate.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kirsty Sharman.

Serial entrepreneur Kirsty Sharman is Founder of Referral Factory, her third company. She boasts a stellar career with over a decade of experience within technology and marketing, having consistently identified the latest consumer trends and built companies to address these needs.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

My career path has really been driven by focusing on trends within marketing, spotting a gap in the market, and building a service or product to fill this emerging need. For example, I founded my first company in 2012 with a focus on helping brands shift their budgets from traditional media channels to digital ones. I then co-founded Webfluential in 2014, an influencer marketing platform, back when influencers were only just developing as a viable marketing channel.

My most recent venture in this space is Referral Factory, a platform that offers easy-to-use software to empower any business to build and run their own referral program, without needing a developer and without requiring any referral marketing experience. With Referral Factory you can turn your customers into your biggest marketing channel with just a few clicks.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

In 2018 a girl with the same name as me did something in the UK that generated a lot of media attention. I was, of course, oblivious to this at the time but noticed that people were replying to my tweets with rude replies, and started declining meeting requests on my trip to London. I was dumbfounded until one contact asked me if I was ‘the’ Kirsty Sharman. Very proudly I said ‘Yes, I am!”, to which they replied you should be ashamed of yourself. I went and Googled my name to see what on earth they could have found…

Lesson? Always know what comes up on Google when people search your name.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I would not describe this as funny, as the mistakes I learned the most from were usually painful ones!

In 2018 I tried to launch a product in a completely new industry — outside of the advertising space. It was, frankly, a complete bomb, and I had to eat some serious humble pie. But I learned not to underestimate what you don’t know.

The hardest thing as an entrepreneur is saying no to all the shiny things that pass your way so that you can focus on the ideas and products you are most likely to succeed with. This often means leveraging your network, experience, team, and work to date and giving all this time to compound.

Breaking into a new field, with no experience and a small budget is one of the riskiest things I ever did — and I did it because I totally underestimated what I didn’t know.

I won’t make that mistake again.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I’d say my business partner from my last venture — Murray Legg. I didn’t have quite as much confidence in my early 20s to think big, take risks, and swing for the fences — but working with Murray was a great partnership for me as he’s one of the best long-term thinkers I know. He taught me to slow down and work on longer timeframes to ultimately achieve more.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

The Hard Thing About Hard Things by Ben Horowitz — this is my most impactful book.

The reason is that it was the first book I read that made me feel like it was ok to admit things were hard and scary and that I wasn’t the only entrepreneur that feels unsure of herself/himself at times. This book reminded me of the incredible power of resilience and that it’s ok to be vulnerable at times as an entrepreneur.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Success comes from knowing what you don’t know, more than coming from what you do know”, Ray Dalio. As mentioned just now, in entrepreneurship, you will encounter a lot of roadblocks and potholes that make you question yourself because you don’t have all the answers, and guess what? That’s totally ok and every other entrepreneur has gone through the same thing too.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

Giving back is something I believe in and put into practice through Co-Founding Johannesburg’s first Girl Geek Dinners female networking events. I leveraged my time, my connections, and my experience in marketing to grow the largest network of female entrepreneurs in the southern hemisphere when I still lived in South Africa. Many women found work, won business, and felt more empowered by the support of that community and I feel incredibly proud to have been involved in that initiative.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The facts of everyday life for women in business are clear. Females are more than two-thirds less likely to secure the funding they need to start a new business from venture capital (VC) funds than their male counterparts. This inequality is slowly changing however, especially as VCs are now mandating and committing to investing in more and more female-founded companies. With changes like this, I really feel that women can be hopeful for a better future and that the next decade really could be made for women.

Can you share with our readers what you are doing to help empower women to become founders?

I’m a firm believer in the power of networking as a way to help others and as mentioned, I previously Co-Founded Johannesburg’s first Girl Geek Dinners female networking events. Even today, I spend a lot of time and effort networking with other women, at all stages of their careers. It is important to lead by example, but also to help others where you can.

This might be intuitive to you but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

Because we’re great at starting and running companies. It is that simple. Really. I think women possess all the characteristics, and then some, to be excellent entrepreneurs as we’re driven by an innate sense of empathy as well as the ability to be compassionate.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Can you please share 5 things that can be done or should be done to help empower more women to become founders? If you can, please share an example or story for each.

1. Lead by example: More female-led success and achievement creates ever-increasing numbers of role models who are helping to inspire both current and future generations. It’s simple — women who have broken through the glass ceiling are the examples that prove that anything is possible. Yet the most important thing to remember when we look at specific examples is that we should focus on the achievements and not just the gender.

2. Talking about equality shouldn’t happen once a year: International Women’s Day is obviously a significant, and positive milestone each year. It’s always been a good time to reflect on issues of gender, diversity, inclusion, and equality. But the discussion on equality shouldn’t begin and end on just one day. Only through continually highlighting and discussing gender inequalities can meaningful change actually happen.

3. Be open and help others: The simple fact is that not every woman has the means or right environment, or even the confidence to change the equality dynamic in the working world. However, founders do. And as a founder of a few companies to date, I strongly believe we have a duty to help elevate other women and female-led organizations. Be open to new connections. Be open to acting as a matchmaker to connect talented women with each other. My ethos is simple, be kind and help others. The more we support and help each other, the faster we’ll progress.

4. Get involved: Founding or participating in events is a simple, but very powerful way to affect change. Such events show women different career options, highlight female role models and create a place for women to network. Thinking about starting your own event? Do it! As mentioned, from my involvement in Johannesburg’s first Girl Geek Dinners female networking events, I saw first-hand the positive impact such an encouraging environment can have. Women feel comfortable at such events and to females far down the career ladder, they really can make a difference.

5. Challenging ‘conventional’ thinking: Beyond leading by example, female leaders also have the power to take on outdated ideas about women in business due to their stature. Take the recent example of Ashley Sumner, Founder, and CEO of Quilt. In an iconic LinkedIn post, she simply said, “I am a founder” on International Women’s Day 2021. Her point is that she doesn’t want to be known as a ‘female founder’. Forget about gender — she is simply a ‘founder’. We need more leaders like Ashley to confront long-held ideas about women in business.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

A problem that I often think about, that I don’t think I have all the answers to solve (just yet) is that too many women are not even given the chance to succeed. We’ve seen huge shifts in empowering women in first-world markets, but third-world countries don’t offer quite the same luxuries and encouragement for girls in school and women starting out their careers. Warren Buffet once said “wait until women realize they are the real slaves of the world” and he was right. If we can do more to educate women, empower women to work and succeed, and celebrate women for doing great things I think we’ll see the most powerful revolution this world has ever seen.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Ray Dalio for sure. He is one of the most insightful people I follow online, I and many others get an incredible amount of value from the content he publishes weekly on Instagram and LinkedIn. He’s the only person I know that can be a realist and an optimist at the same time.

