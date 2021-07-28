Kirsten Brown of KNEAD Bakehouse and Provisions: “Get in front of your customers and listen”

Get in front of your customers and listen. If something isn’t working you hear or see it, if it is working, they won’t stop talking about it either! Our customers rave about our Sourdough, claim “it is the best bread they have ever had!” and love the look and feel of our space. Those same customers have built relationships with us and are willing to let us know when we have gotten it wrong. I am grateful for both feedback. It allows us to improve.

As part of our series about “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Became a Restaurateur”, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kirsten Brown.

Kirsten Brown is the co-owner and Chief Operating Officer of KNEAD Bakehouse and Provisions. Her day-to-day tasks include overseeing administrative and operational functions to create the best experience for KNEAD’s employees and customers.

It may seem simple, but the dream that she and husband, AJ, share — to run a thriving retail and restaurant operation — is a complex vision that takes determination and passion, and an ability to juggle multiple balls (or should we say loaves) at once.

Kirsten has proved her ability to do just that, working a full time job in fashion, flipping a house, obtaining her real estate license, and giving birth to a baby girl, all while starting KNEAD and getting it off the ground.

She learned the intricacies of opening a restaurant when a fortuitous college internship with a Texas-based interior designer became a foreshadowing of her own life. During Brown’s tenure at the design firm, the interior maven opened a restaurant with her husband, in a move that would mirror Brown’s own life, some five years later.

“I didn’t realize how formative this short season of life would be,” she said. “I got to be behind the scenes of thinking how guests would dine in the restaurant, how they would place their orders, receive their food, and feel while doing it.”

Brown’s strength lies within this perceptiveness, a trait that lends itself well to hospitality. She loves making people feel included and welcomed, and uses her enthusiasm and warmth to set patrons at ease.

As a business owner and entrepreneur, Brown digs in deep on both the administrative and brand partnership work involved at KNEAD. But in true “make it happen” fashion, she has her hand in everything, aiming to make a difference through the food and experience guests have at KNEAD.

“I love St. Louis and this is my way of giving back,” she said. “I want our employees to have a positive and valuable experience, which pours out to our customers and then can extend to our community.”

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to ‘get to know’ you a bit. Can you share with our readers a story about what inspired you to become a restaurateur?

I never dreamed I would be a restaurateur. I knew I’d be an entrepreneur fairly early on in college. I enjoyed working for small businesses, but at the time wasn’t able to identify exactly what I wanted to do.

I met my now husband and co-owner, AJ, the summer he started KNEAD. He was a one man show at a local farmer’s market here in the St. Louis area. As our relationship developed, I began helping him sell at multiple markets throughout the week. I fell in love with our product, our customers, and working together with AJ to make KNEAD as successful as we could. We sold out week after week and couldn’t keep up with the demand for our loaves and pastries. We ran a Kickstarter campaign and began the process of opening our first brick and mortar.

What I loved about working for entrepreneurs early in my career was bringing the process and business to life- telling the story, selling the idea, product, etc. This is what I do for KNEAD Bakehouse + Provisions. I help bring the ideas, creativity, and systems to fruition so our customers and our team can enjoy them!

Do you have a specific type of food that you focus on? What was it that first drew you to cooking that type of food? Can you share a story about that with us?

Wildly fermented Midwestern Sourdough. We use our Sourdough Starter in all of our breads, buns, pastries, cakes, even our cookies! Not only does it add flavor, it adds nutritional value!

AJ was drawn to fermentation while studying Food-Science and began working in the beverage industry making wines + beer. He missed the kitchen and enrolled in a culinary program at the Institut Paul Bocuse in Ecully, France and was inspired by French culture, where fresh bread is bought daily from the boulangeries, and then shared amongst family and friends. After returning home to St. Louis in 2012, he worked at several restaurants while simultaneously baking breads and pastries for the area farmers markets. He poured his soul into a ceaseless quest to produce “the best bread you’ve ever tasted,” nursing his sourdough starter, adjusting conditions, tinkering with production time, and testing ingredients before perfecting his (now signature) Rustic Loaf.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey? How did you overcome this obstacle?

It is easy to create systems and processes around anything, but add people and things can get messy. AJ + I struggled and still struggle at times with leading our team. When we first started, we were trying to keep all the balls in the air ourselves. We had employees that had vague responsibilities and wanted to help make us successful, but we didn’t have the leadership skill to be as successful as we could. AJ + I in the last year have worked tirelessly to improve our leadership skills so we can communicate well with our team, understand how each individual team member works, and be able to have healthy conflict that can lead to lasting solutions. We now have a team that trusts one another and us. It’s true what they say, we are only as good as the people we surround ourselves with.

In your experience, what is the key to creating a dish that customers are crazy about?

The story. Customers will come and try your food. But when those customers hear the story of our almost 9 years old Sourdough or our Tea Cakes that is a family recipe, we recently found from the late 1800’s, those customers then have a relationship not only with us but the food they’re enjoying.

Personally, what is the ‘perfect meal for you’?

Start with oysters + champagne, bread bowl with whipped honey butter, local cheeses and charcuterie, rack of lamb and buttery mashed potatoes for the main, and lots of dessert- my grandmother’s chocolate mousse, my father-in-law’s custard recipe, chocolate covered fruit, my mom’s, Milktart, a South African dessert

Where does your inspiration for creating come from? Is there something that you turn to for a daily creativity boost?

I have to have other outlets of creativity to be healthy at work. Right now, I am taking a lot of creativity from our home garden. I have grown a love for flowers, growing fruits and vegetables, even pulling weeds. Taking something chaotic and creating order gives me peace and joy which bleeds into other aspects of my life, specifically work.

Are you working on any new or exciting projects now? What impact do you think this will have?

We are at a tipping point of new and exciting projects. Right now, we are praying through what is the best avenue, but we are excited about what the next year holds for our business + family!

We promise to keep you updated as we can tell you more! 😉

What advice would you give to other restaurateurs to thrive and avoid burnout?

Schedule days off from the beginning. Work from home if you have to.

Speaking from experience, you will do more and better if you take time for yourself.

Don’t forget to live your life. Enjoy the small things as you can- morning coffee on your back porch, taking a walk around the neighborhood after dinner, grabbing a drink with a friend for a few minutes to catch up.

Thank you for all that. Now we are ready for the main question of the interview. What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me When I First Started as a Restaurateur” and why? Please share a story or an example for each.

Culture. AJ + I wanted to create the best restaurant in St. Louis, while having the best team that loved each other and worked together to serve our customers, who would obviously understand our product and business model. We were naive. These all take work and it starts with CULTURE. Culture isn’t created overnight. It takes a lot of communication, training, change, and retraining for a team to understand how to be the best team and work well together. We had to create core values, short and long-term goals, and our mission and purpose. These things take energy and time but are well worth investing in. You want to work somewhere you look forward to going to everyday! Get in front of your customers and listen. If something isn’t working you hear or see it, if it is working, they won’t stop talking about it either! Our customers rave about our Sourdough, claim “it is the best bread they have ever had!” and love the look and feel of our space. Those same customers have built relationships with us and are willing to let us know when we have gotten it wrong. I am grateful for both feedback. It allows us to improve. Hire people that will help you where you lack. People are essential and the hardest part of our business. We have found the places we need help; this has changed as we have grown. Understanding yourself will allow you to do this. Hold out for the right hire. If you’re working hard to create a great culture, you will work hard to protect it once you have it. One bad egg can unfortunately tear down the best of teams. Our team right now would rather work harder and longer to protect the team than hire the wrong person. As an owner, to have a team think this way gives me freedom. I don’t feel rushed to find a warm body. REST. Work life balance is not a priority in our industry. We wanted to make it a priority at KNEAD however we made it for our team, but forgot about ourselves. In the last year and a half we have had every Sunday off as a family. It has kept us from burnout, resentment, bitterness and I am sure a lot more. We have scheduled time that our restaurant will be closed so our team can have vacation and necessary time off. It also allows us to be off and not be stressed about how our team is doing. We break and take time together.

What’s the one dish people have to try if they visit your establishment?

Our mother loaf- the Rustic Sourdough! It ships too!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

If I could inspire a movement it would be to love others by giving them more grace. When you give grace to another human you extend kindness, gentleness, generosity, compassion, you listen + hear them, and in turn they feel valued, cared for, and loved.

Thank you so much for these insights. This was very inspirational!