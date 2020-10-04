Kirsha Campbell: “Be honest with them”

We are now having to embrace change — some things will never return to how they were before, that leads us to be open to change. Be open to new and different, embrace instead of resist. Conferences and churches etc. are now online, not the same effect at times; however we have to keep going instead of waiting until things return to how they were before or how we are used to them.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kirsha Campbell.

When business owners/CEOs/Entrepreneurs find their businesses in financial chaos or financial non -compliance and are serious to take the leap to say hello to cashflow and MORE, they reach out to Kirsha Campbell “The Cashflow Maven”. A CPA/CMA, Kirsha integrates all the moving parts in your business to set up the right foundation to be recession proof, operate with reduced risk, increase cashflow, set up effective systems and procedures and so much more. Kirsha helps business owners/ CEOs/Entrepreneurs to say goodbye to overwhelm, stress and frustration about the results and operations of their businesses.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I can always remember having a fervour to help others and to find solutions to problems as well as pay attention to details. I have always enjoyed planning and finding effective solutions as well as creating strategy. I can remember growing up I was an avid volunteer with children’s programs and planning other types of events for adults.

I was also the only girl and many summers I was in charge of running the finances or operations of our home growing up!!

My passion for accounting- numbers and strategy started as soon as I was introduced to the subject in high school. I was also constantly in leadership roles growing up which challenged me to be effective and also pay attention to details. I was always committed to finding solutions for problems and committed to training and teaching those around me in areas they fell short.

As I joined the corporate world and was trained as CPA/CMA, I quickly discovered the gap in many businesses and felt led to support and help them. They were expert in their skill areas but there were critical gaps on the financial side of their business. I knew the lack of paying attention to the financial side of a business is the major reason businesses will fail.

Combining my love for helping people, finding solutions to problems, creating strategy and effective solutions with my corporate experience and training as a CPA/CMA I decided to commit fully to the journey to serve businesses and organizations to help them fill this gap on the financial side in their businesses.

I took the leap to do this full time after my boys were born to offer not only customized support to business owners/CEOs/Entrepreneurs but also offer my boys the flexibility of support they needed as they grew older.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

A prospective client approached me who was very embarrassed about their business situation. This is a very smart person, who I sit in awe with and listen to when they share experiences about their business. What was lacking was their skills on the financial side of the business. They had tried endlessly and were frustrated so they eventually reached out for help. Since we started working together, their growth has skyrocketed over 200% in less than 3 years.

The “mess” looked insurmountable and overwhelming, but taking it one step at a step turned things around. Our relationship formed is also so interesting. We share beyond “business” , we talk about family, life and more- we are building a lifelong relationship.

We laugh about it: “what would life be like without Kirsha”

It was interesting since I experienced again the power in admitting you need help, the results that become a reality when you connect with the right experts.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

I am committed to working on new projects continuously to enhance the experience and quality of service given to clients. A few projects currently are a yearlong course to support business owners/decision makers in key business areas that are often neglected, a database of resources/courses that will provide quick answers and tools and also a program for new entrepreneurs to support them in getting the foundation set up right from the beginning.

We will cover how to set up recession proof business, set up effective systems and processes as well as key signals/metrics that tell a deeper story — beyond the numbers in their business.

Also I am working on a mastermind membership to provide support business owners ongoing as well as provide a platform for community and growth among each other.

These projects tap into the heart of key areas that business owners struggle with. They will create a space for business owners to ask unlimited questions and get the support they need in their business at their levels to grow even more. These projects will help persons to create the needed foundation to form rescission proof businesses as well as set the foundation to be successful.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

To be honest there are several persons who have supported me — family, friends, business colleagues and coaches.

I can narrow down to my mom and aunt who are my greatest cheerleaders. They support my steps in whatever way they can.

Raising kids and running a business does have difficult times with integration and timing. They support me a lot with helping with my boys when they can, they ensure we have cooked meals — it may seem simple — but gestures like those go a LONG way.

I remember when I had my first speaking engagement out of country in the USA. My aunt ensured my daily outfits were taken care of, I did not have to worry about that. My mom took time off to stay home with my boys. Supports like those are truly priceless. They are always ready and willing to support me in any way.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

Integrating family, self care and operating a business have becoming increasingly challenging. With more places such as the library, pools, parks and other facilities closed or offering limited services, that led to fewer options of places to go to when you physically leave the house.

We are basically home most times so that led us to do more outdoor activities when the weather permitted.

Meetings with clients and classes for my boys were mostly online so that again led to finding the right time to ensure I could focus on the client during the meeting.

I did have more times where my boys joined in meetings with clients or if I was being interviewed or making a presentation!!

This has led to challenges to become more patient and innovative with motivation and time management. It also led to ensuring priorities were maintained.

Adhering to boundaries has been more challenging. When you are doing basically everything at home, you are tempted at times to not stick to schedules compared to when you physically would leave the house.

Our challenges included being patient and focussed when things don’t go as planned or when we have to make pivots and shifts.

There were also challenges with remaining committed to goals and plans previously set as well as adjusting as needed when situations changed.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I constantly reminded myself about the order of priorities and also assessed and reassessed daily routines and what was worth diverting from the routine.

I have been more intentional about setting boundaries and also the use of my time or things I worried about.

I have grown stronger as a person with saying no things that were not in line with my priorities and intentions.

I also ensured when I realized I was getting overwhelmed and frustrated I took that step back to assess the root and cause as well as what are the solutions- sometimes it was just taking time off, napping, praying, talking to a mentor or reading. Other times it was just pausing to play with my little guys — rolling on the floor, playing games and laughing.

We have also been more intentional with finding things to be grateful for. We start and end our day with things we are grateful for.

We also laughed more. Laughing does so much to change the situation and outlook. It relaxes you and reminds you that at times you are so uptight , worried or even anxious and laughing changes the game!

Controlling motivation also helped to choose daily tasks, activities and focus. There are times when the day’s routine had to be changed to account for real life issues — tantrums, family obligations, weather and so on.

A key thing as well was realizing the importance of acknowledging my various feelings and not suppressing them. There would be days I felt sad about state of progress with certain projects for example, I acknowledged the feelings then regrouped to find solutions and keep moving forward.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

Integrating the parts of raising my boys, operating a business, and supporting other family members, business colleagues and friends as needed.

With fewer options now for activities outside the home for both adults and children as well as less in person interaction this has led to ensuring that my communication with my clients was increased. Some clients preferred in person meetings so we had to adjust to zoom or phone calls. This has been challenging to me to ensure I that am understanding and connecting with my clients at the same or next best level apart from in person. I never want quality to be compromised when I deliver to my clients.

Another work challenge has been finding creative ways to keep serving clients as well as supporting them with the changes in their business operations which have been varied.

The challenges have challenges me to be more creative and live one of my values — continuous improvement!

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I ask key questions and constantly check the “temperature” of our relationship and results. I made sure we were assessing progress and goals continuously to ensure we stayed on track of objectives. This also helped to ensure as the needs of clients changed or were re-prioritized I was able to pivot as well and support them effectively. I ensured we were constantly communicating — I was understanding their challenges, feelings and needs along the way.

I constantly researched, kept abreast of changes in our environment to be able to offer timely solutions to clients. For example with the government help available, some clients found all the information overwhelming. I ensured I fully understood the options and criteria to be able to offer effective strategies and relevant options for my clients. This ensured they still say the relevance and value in the services I offered.

I also prepared bulletin publications, trainings and tips to serve clients in various ways and keep information current and timely administered to them as needed.

I got up earlier as needed to ensure I get work in before my sons woke up. I need to be present for them.

I also ensured my mental health was being nurtured to ensure I showed up as my best self to serve my clients.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

Be clear on why you are doing it. Be clear on your reason, your motivation- that will lead into helping you manage your time more and stay committed. Grace yourself, be gentle with yourself.

Find the gaps in your routines, what leads to ineffectiveness and time wasting. Be clear on your more productive times and those of your kids.

It is not a one size fits all approach- customize your schedule and your family needs to fit your family. Take tips, advice and so on that will support your family and your objectives. Be ok with being different, especially when the harsh criticisms come around.

I find my boys do better in the mornings or late afternoon with certain subjects or activities. That leads me to structure plans better. I also find that being present and ready to embrace them when they wake up makes the day flow better. So observe your kids and see what their needs are.

Integrate them in your business as it is possible and talk to them to let them understand what you are doing and why.

Be honest with them. Keep your objectives in mind and work towards them.

Tap into a community to get support and learning. That has helped me a lot, I keep learning from those more experienced than myself and that saves so much time from trial and error or mistakes.

Be willing to change and pivot as needed. Life brings changes and we should be ready to embrace and see how we can keep flowing.

Explore tools or resources that will enhance the journey and use them appropriately. Try using lists to help you prioritize your daily tasks. Find the time that may work best for spending time with your children, homeschooling and work and so on. The times may change on some days and that is ok.

There may be sacrifices to be made initially- a little less sleep, saying no to certain activities or events. However keep your goals in mind- and remember each season is different. Strive for more effective ways to carry out your tasks- delegation, automation or outsourcing and is fit.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

I read a lot, the Bible and books of persons more successful than myself. I also tap into communities online and in person to get support and advice from others.

I seek advice and support from mentors or coaches to help me with strategies to improve myself.

I also refocus often to ensure I am being grateful each day and learning more about myself and my boys.

Nurturing my mind and body is important — sleep, exercise and training do help me a lot.

Laughing, smiling, relaxing and playing with my boys have been very integral in helping me cope.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During This Corona Crisis

We are learning to be more innovative in spite of our restrictions. Initially some services would never be done online, now they are. In times of crisis so many solutions are birthed. I have heard of so many businesses pivoting — bakers going online, hairstylists and so on. What can you start? We are now having to embrace change — some things will never return to how they were before, that leads us to be open to change. Be open to new and different, embrace instead of resist. Conferences and churches etc. are now online, not the same effect at times; however we have to keep going instead of waiting until things return to how they were before or how we are used to them. We can find so much more to be grateful for. Gratitude opens our minds to new views and ways of thinking, it impacts our brain intensely. We now can be more intentional about being grateful. I found myself being grateful even more for the opportunity to learn about myself and boys more. We are able to be more supportive of those in our lives. We learnt new things about those around us. There have been so many views being expressed and has led us to seek to understand those around us more and be sensitive to differing opinions. Masks-no masks, etc. I have become more patient with those around with differing opinions.

5. This time is an opportunity to grow ourselves, businesses and impact more lives. It is a time to reflect, regroup and take actions needed. We have a choice, what will it be? Limitations can result in more innovation and improvement. Be open to this.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Listen, and allow them to feel. I realize a lot of times we are quick to offer advice to say “ you will be strong” “you will be ok” that at times negates the feelings of the person, so allow them to feel and support in a non judgmental way. Someone may not be at your level and that is ok.

I found so many persons who just needed to go for a drive or walk to get out of the house, I was ok with just taking a nap. Be ok that everyone is different; respect and support persons as needed.

You can make a phone call, send a note/email, flowers, or support persons in ways you can to stay in touch and spend time. I took some time to just call persons to check in how they were doing, so many persons were appreciative or so happy for the call and could not stop talking.

Try to be clear on the root cause of their anxiety, are you able to help or do you need to explore referring an expert to help if they are ok with that? What books, programs or even activities can you suggest to help them?. Never forget everyone is unique, and may need varying forms of support.

Offer suggestions for solutions if you can or refer them to someone who can further help them.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Be committed to continuous learning and improvement. I believe there is always a solution to every problem- be committed to finding it. There is always something to be thankful for.

This has helped me to be committed to keep learning and improving myself to be better able to serve those around me. I continue to learn so much from reading and listening to those ahead of me.

In times of despair or when I was confused — this lead me to keep exploring solutions. I struggled with weight loss for years. The more I learnt about nutrition and exercise as well as the impact of stress on your body, I was able to apply relevant techniques to help me be healthier and lose weight.

I also struggled with embracing the life of a twin mom with children who had extra special needs and delays. This led to me again keep seeking and learning how to support them best, what resources they would have access to and never to give up despite the numerous closed doors.

My mom always encouraged us to be thankful growing up. In recent years, I have been more intentional with being grateful. This continues to expand my mind and views as well as impacts my attitude and mood daily.

How can our readers follow you online?

Website is — www.theboutiqueaccounting.com

Social Media Profile — https://www.linkedin.com/in/kirsha-campbell-cpa-cma-cashflow-maven-on-demand-cfo-7a315792/

https://www.facebook.com/kirsha.campbell

https://www.instagram.com/thecashlab/

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!