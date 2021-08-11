Kirk McElhinney: “Don’t compare yourself to others ”

I was a nightmare for this, always trying to play like Jimmy Page and Pete Townsend but never quite getting there, concentrate on your own thing!

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kirk McElhinney.

Manchester UK-based, singer-songwriter Kirk McElhinney is renowned for his soulful voice, insightful lyrics and conveying inspiring messages of hope and positivity in both his recorded music and live performances. His music combines a rich and vibrant mosaic of acoustic guitar picking that is both unique and enticing. His concerts are unique: mostly down to his free-spirited jamming style and visceral raw energy that captivates his audiences. His highly anticipated second album ‘You Are Not Your Past’ — out now — channels all his infectious live energy and, importantly, his rich and significant life experience to date.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I had quite a simple upbringing really, I grew up on a council estate in Rochdale in the North of England, I guess this is equivalent to the projects in the States. We had a great sense of community and I always felt like everyone had each other’s backs. My earliest memory of music was when I was five and I saw the Beatles on tv singing Twist and Shout. It stopped me in my tracks, the energy and vibe they were creating had me hooked, I didn’t know why but I was totally mesmerized and still am!

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I spent most of my youth just dossing about a lot with my friends until I was given a guitar when I was 13, it only had three strings but that’s all I needed to start getting my ACDC riffs under my belt! It all spiraled from there really until I came across Scottish folk and blues guitarist, Bert Jansch. I immediately ditched the electric and picked up the acoustic and never looked back. I would say he has been the biggest influence on my guitar playing.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Being invited to play at the Riff Festival in Rajisthan. It was a festival celebrating world music as well as local traditional musicians from small villages all around Rajisthan. We played in a huge palace that reminded me of Bangkok Palace from Indiana Jones! I was in complete awe of the musicianship from the locals that I played with, some of the greatest musicians I’ve ever heard. The whole experience blew my mind, the culture — which is so beautiful- the musicians I worked with, even though I couldn’t understand what was being said we managed to really connect through music. I learned just three words of the language, tea, whisky and thank you which was all I needed to be accepted by the locals! I remember one night after a day of rehearsing in 43 degrees c, I went for a walk in the evening with some local villagers and being joined by an elephant just hangin’ out with us! It’s such a land of extremes and I saw both, it taught me that people that seem to have very little often have the most, certainly in spirit, respect for one another and fulfillment in what they do. I’d love to go back one day…

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I got the bus once to a gig and forgot my guitar, I didn’t realise I’d forgotten it until I was called onto the stage! I learnt the lesson that it’s best to be prepared!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

The next project I am working on is my next album which I’m thinking will be a stripped-back acoustic album with a small orchestra. That’s the plan today anyway, but I’m aware that my mind often follows a completely different path once I get started. I’m also in the process of getting a band together with some heavy Jedi players to promote my new album, ‘You Are Not Your Past’. I can’t wait to perform this album live, it’s gonna kick ass!

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

I think it’s important to have diversity represented in all aspects of life, because that’s what life is! In the words of John Martyn, ‘it’s one world, like it or not’ Film and television are such powerful platforms, it’s so important that they represent everyone fairly Everyone from around the world has something different to bring to the table. Embracing cultures with an open mind and learning from different experiences that people have is a great way to move forward together.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Get a tuner! — Especially when you play the opening chords of the song and you’re out of tune with the rest of the band when they come in! Don’t compare yourself to others — I was a nightmare for this, always trying to play like Jimmy Page and Pete Townsend but never quite getting there, concentrate on your own thing! Concentrate on the music, that’s the only thing that matters — It’s just all about good songs. Don’t be overwhelmed by the theory of music, just feel it… you don’t need 50 chords per bar! Know when to stop drinking and the party’s over!

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Don’t stress if you have writer’s block. Just ride it baby! Eventually, something will pop up…just keep hackin’ away. Always keep practicing, even when there are no gigs, always prioritize time for that.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Promoting kindness and love, it sounds simple but it’s so powerful the Stevie Wonder approach!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Wife Lucy. At times I wonder why she’s still with me! I’ve not been the easiest of folk to live with at times… Anything I’ve wanted to do musically she’s always shown nothing but support and snapped my head out of negative states and got me back on track..

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I love the Buddhist Quote “Rule your mind or it will rule you”

Also, It’s not a quote but more of a thought-provoking, motivational speech by Alan Watts called “What Do You Desire” — I heard that speech in my twenties and I wished I’d heard it at school. It blew my mind with its simplicity. It lit a fire in me, and I threw myself into music even harder. We all should hear that speech early in our lives… It’s beautiful.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I’d love to chill with Joe Rogan. He gets life and is so open which is refreshing to see. He’s a genuine cat! I’d plug in and play on his podcast anytime! David Attenborough would be another. What an amazing human he is. So inspiring and with a love for the planet and all beings, He’s a true tonic to listen to. Also Snoop Dog! The king of cool. Maybe work on some heavy grooves…. Yeah man

How can our readers follow you online?

Facebook — kirkmcelhinney1

Instagram — @kirkmcelhinney

www.kirkmcelhinney.co.uk

