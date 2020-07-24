Kinsey Schofield: “With diversity you’re setting up children to dream”

…It’s so inspiring to see people that look like you accomplish something you aspire to do or be. You’re setting up children to dream, you’re showing people that they matter and they’re worthy, and you’re kicking the door open a little more for the next person that wants (and deserves) a similar opportunity. Let’s lift people up that are trying to move forward and are courageous enough to be the face of change. TobyMac has been singing about Diversity for the last decade. Somebody give that man a bigger microphone!

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kinsey Schofield.

Kinsey Schofield is a TV host and digital content creator. With over a quarter of a million social media followers, @KinseySchofield grew her online audience by mixing headlines and humor. Her love of social media and celebrity lead to relationships with virtual powerhouses BING and MSN, where she eagerly played Spokesperson. Schofield’s social media presence got the attention of the E! Channel and she was cast to star in the reality television show, Party Monsters Cabo. The competition-based show also starred P. Diddy, Lil Jon, Missy Elliott, 50 Cent, Nick Cannon, Carmen Electra, and the Kardashian family. Schofield parlayed her reality tv fame into a television commentating and hosting career. She has been seen on Nancy Grace, Dr. Drew on Call, Byron Allen’s The Gossip Queens, FOX & Friends, Your World with Neil Cavuto, FOX’s Happening Now, Red Eye with Greg Gutfeld, The Young Turks, and numerous hour-long E! Channel comedy specials including Celebrity Oops They Did It Again, Bigger Badder Celebrity Feuds, Attack of the Celebrity Bikinis, and Worst Thing I Ever Posted. Schofield has been featured on the cover of So Scottsdale Magazine, Arizona Foothills Magazine, and Entrepreneur Magazine and was included in the top 5% of Fast Company Magazine’s Social Media Influence Project. She has interviewed hundreds of celebrities as a reporter for Radar Online, Young Hollywood, and TEEN.com. You may have even heard her filling in as “The News Girl” on The Adam Carolla Show. With over 2 million views, you can catch Kinsey in YouTube’s “Intern in Chief” movie.

Thank you so much for doing this with us Kinsey! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

Igrew up in church! In Dallas, Texas. I have a very ambitious Father who was constantly reading and exploring personal development and a creative Mom. I was a Jr. Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader and cheered on the field during Cowboys games. It was in their glory days. I’m talking… Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin, Troy Aikman and Deion Sanders! Deion went to church with us and sometimes brought MC Hammer. My best friend’s name was Courtney and her Dad owned one of Vanilla Ice’s old convertibles and we would dance inside the car with the top down to “Ice Ice Baby.” The car was in the park. Keys nowhere near the ignition. I homeschooled from 4th grade until college, which is why I believe I excel in social media. The internet was my primary way of communicating. From AOL NSYNC chatrooms to Angelfire.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Thanks to homeschooling, I quickly discovered that you could create your own reality online. I began to develop an audience on MySpace. I put fliers all over my neighborhood with my URL, I took out ads in the paper, I would do funny stunts to get on local news. All of that resulted in a message from an agency casting for a reality show on the E! Channel. The show was titled Party Monsters Cabo and 8 of us were cast to plan and execute events for celebrities in Mexico. I planned the P. Diddy, 50 Cent, Kardashian, and Nick Cannon parties. Post the reality show, the recession hit and party planning was no longer an option. That is when I turned to ghost blogging on social for celebrities. This landed me on the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine, which spiraled into regular appearances on FOX News national as a social media expert. Between the reality show and FOX appearances, I created a tv hosting reel to pursue my presenting aspirations. Since then, I’ve been a morning show host and tv news anchor, I’ve covered a high profile murder trial, and I’ve been featured in multiple E! Channel pop culture specials.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I have so many fun stories. I really have been blessed. One of my favorite moments was covering the Jodi Arias trial. Lance Bass asked me to appear on his radio show to give a recap because he was emotionally invested. Lance. Bass. I was NSYNC’s #1 fan growing up. My parents drove me all over Dallas, Houston… I even saw them in concert in New Orleans, LA! I saw them in concert over 20 times! To be invited on his show, as a guest, meet his dog. I was in Heaven.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I walked out on a tough boss who has turned out to be one of my greatest supporters and best friends over the last decade. He was really hard on me and wasn’t necessarily the friendliest when I initially went to work for him. One day I got fired up, I sent him an email, quit, and took off. He contacted me months later asking how things were and we proceeded to work together for years after that. I am constantly looking for his opinion on my career path and am so grateful that we reconnected because I value having him and his family in my life immensely. The quitting wasn’t funny at the time but we laugh about it now over drinks and karaoke.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Business is slow in the entertainment industry. California is contemplating a second stay-at-home order. I have been blessed with opportunities to collaborate with brands that I believe in, to create engaging digital content. I’m currently wrapping up commissioned work with Chewy and Braun beauty brands. In the past, I’ve worked with BING, MSN, Oxygen Network, and Plenty of Fish. I love the art of content creation.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

It’s so inspiring to see people that look like you accomplish something you aspire to do or be. You’re setting up children to dream, you’re showing people that they matter and they’re worthy, and you’re kicking the door open a little more for the next person that wants (and deserves) a similar opportunity. Let’s lift people up that are trying to move forward and are courageous enough to be the face of change. TobyMac has been singing about Diversity for the last decade. Somebody give that man a bigger microphone!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1.) Stuff on the internet doesn’t just disappear! (Like my NSYNC website.) Be careful what you text, email, tweet, comment. These things can come back to bite you in the butt. It hasn’t necessarily happened to me but I wish I would have had the guidance early on, online.

2.) No one will do it for you. I grew up watching Entourage thinking that an Agent would sing my praises and solve all of my problems. I had to build my own brand, be my own publicist, and BOOK MY OWN JOBS. You need to be your biggest cheerleader and accept that there is little to no time off when you are working for yourself.

3.) Learn how to do your own hair and makeup. Long gone are the days and hair and makeup artists in most newsrooms. I had to wake up at 2:30 am every morning and do my own hair and makeup to arrive at work at 3:30 am ready to go live in case of emergency. Thankful for YouTube tutorials and clip-in extensions.

4.) Have separate professional and personal social media accounts. You will not only protect your company’s brand this way but you will protect yourself, your privacy, and your family’s privacy.

5.) “Hold onto your dream but let go of how it happens.” Sometimes life throws us curveballs and if you can just learn to enjoy the ride, you will suffer a lot less heartache.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Have a close friend or two that understands your ambitions and you can bounce ideas off of. Mine is Samia Khan. We met each other while hosting in Phoenix, AZ for FOX. We pick each other up when we are down and we strategize and visualize together. We listen to similar podcasts and read books and love each other. Find your person.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Collaboration over competition. Everyone is so focused on LIKES or comments. Having more than your neighbor or frenemy. We will accomplish more if we work together to create content that we are proud of.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Nancy Grace is typically considered an intimidating character but she was very good to me when I met her during the Jodi Arias case. I sat outside of her satellite truck for several hours to meet her. When I told her I was blogging about the trial, she had me on the show the next day. Weeks later, I returned to say Hi, she had her security guard escort me to her car to sit in the air conditioning because it was scorching hot that day. She was just so kind to me. Nancy continued to have me on the show for the next 2 years!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

A quote I used above, “Hold onto your dream but let go of how it happens.” I found it attributed to M. Banks online. I think we paint a picture of how things are SUPPOSED to be and then we feel defeated if it doesn’t happen that way. Disappointment and defeat can set you back. Trust the journey. I need to do a better job of this.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would like to know more about Caroline Kennedy. She seems like a very private person with a fascinating history. I love learning more about her family and will forever admire her Mother’s chic style.

How can our readers follow you online?

I stay pretty active on Twitter (http://twitter.com/kinseyschofield) and Instagram (http://instagram.com/kinseyschofield) but you are welcome to add me on Facebook (http://facebook.com/kinseyschofield) or LinkedIn (https://linkedin.com/in/kinseyschofield/) too!

