In full disclosure, I received a hard copy of Kingonomics from the author, Rodney Sampson. What I liked about the book is that it included Economic development strategies for the underserved through technology innovation and entrepreneurship. I also appreciated his self-determination theory that economic transformation starts from within and that the private sector, not the public sector will create the transitions needed for the future of work in the global economy.

What I was uncomfortable with was the inference that one strategy, one set of “currencies” would fit the needs of diverse and complex communities in the US and abroad. While any individual can benefit from the 12 points in Kingonomics, it is not clear that if aggregated to a broader community that the impact would be greater than the sum of the parts. However, I think Kingonomics is a bold attempt to review Dr. Martin Luther King’s thoughts on economic justice and strategies to combat poverty.

As 2020 comes to a close and we remember the dream of Martin Luther King what would his thoughts be of how far we have come?