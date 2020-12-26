Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Kingonomics

Book Review

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

In full disclosure, I received a hard copy of Kingonomics from the author, Rodney Sampson. What I liked about the book is that it included Economic development strategies for the underserved through technology innovation and entrepreneurship. I also appreciated his self-determination theory that economic transformation starts from within and that the private sector, not the public sector will create the transitions needed for the future of work in the global economy.

What I was uncomfortable with was the inference that one strategy, one set of “currencies” would fit the needs of diverse and complex communities in the US and abroad. While any individual can benefit from the 12 points in Kingonomics, it is not clear that if aggregated to a broader community that the impact would be greater than the sum of the parts. However, I think Kingonomics is a bold attempt to review Dr. Martin Luther King’s thoughts on economic justice and strategies to combat poverty.

As 2020 comes to a close and we remember the dream of Martin Luther King what would his thoughts be of how far we have come?

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Dominic Cappello: “To risk and step up in the face of adversity and protect the vulnerable”

    by Phil La Duke
    Community//

    Doug Wolkon: “It’s so difficult to accept the fact that we are not in control here”

    by Ben Ari
    Community//

    Women Leading The Finance Industry: “Most of us have cognitive biases; We really need to understand ourselves” with Natacha Rousseau and Jason Hartman

    by Jason Hartman

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.