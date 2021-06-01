Kingdumb ‘Viren Chitroda’: “Think short term when required”

Think short term when required. I have a habit of thinking long term very often and this can sometimes work against me because I’m worried about the impact of a small thing on something else which may not even happen. To avoid this, sometimes you need to focus on the now.

As a part of our series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kingdumb.

Enter Kingdumb. Kingdumb has been mastering the art of DJing and Production since age 13 and has been steadily building credibility. He makes space for a fresh yet accessible sound, taking standards to a new level with a focus on music to make the masses dance. Having collaborated with UK chart topping MC DT known for the line “we’re loving it loving it loving it” as well Grime artist Grim Sickers, Kingdumb is working on fresh music all the time. Credentials range from 200,000+ Spotify streams in one year, representation by Rocstar DJ Agency, to support from BBC Radio.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

No worries, thanks for having me! I grew up in Birmingham from the UK around a lot of people from different situations and backgrounds. Being Asian (with ancestral roots from India), there was a big emphasis on family life which I still try to nurture today. I was a fairly high achiever but things took a bit of a turn when I was 16 years old. After a difficult time with depression I ended up achieving my goal of going to University. Ever since then I’ve been striving to be the best at everything I turn my hand to.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Yea, I was at a family party at around 10 years old I think and I remember watching what the DJ was playing in his set and thinking “That’s what I want to do”. I was exposed to alot of underground music from a young age too thanks to my cousins. These two things were the seeds for what I do now. At around 12 years old I was lucky enough to get some basic DJ equipment and later delved into music production and I never looked back.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Haha of course, I was a 6 foot 5 guy at University with a love for partying. Me and a friend were stumbling back from a club and we went to get some food. I asked for 14 chicken burgers and my friend told the guy at the counter “Just one chicken burger for him please don’t listen to him”. After that he was helping me to walk home because I was overly intoxicated. We got back to his and he asked for his food. I gave him the box and it was empty. I felt really bad when he told me I ate his burger the next day!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I don’t find it funny, it’s quite embarrassing really but I inadvertently annoyed someone I knew from a youth. Turns out he was a promoter and I asked if he needed someone to DJ. He said yea come down to the club next week. I arrived with everything and there was already a DJ playing that room. The promoter said sort it out between you. I later realised he asked me to come with no intention of me going up on the decks, he just wanted payback for me annoying him!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now it’s my next EP. It’s a concoction of different styles entwined with my sound. It ranges from Rave influences to being Asian to talking about mental health. I’m really proud of it. I’ve got more coming too.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

Determination. You can’t get anywhere without it. You have to get knocked down by so many people and so many things and you have to be able to bounce back. It’s the same for any industry but in music, resilience is especially important.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

This is really important and I’m glad you asked the question. I’m Asian and coming from this background you automatically have expectations applied to what you ‘should’ be doing. So first and foremost I think people from ethnic minorities shouldn’t be made to feel bad about pursuing things they love if they stray from ‘the norm’. To your question, diversity means that people from all walks of life can share their experiences and also share things that are fundamentally wrong with the way people perceive others or groups of people. It also means that we can learn more about each other. The Black Lives Matter movement is really important and finally black people are getting their important messages heard. Now we all need to take action. Asians have been massively underrepresented in the industry and I feel like we always fit into certain stereotypes people have like other groups. We are all human and I think there is a lot to be learnt, whether it’s someone living life hustling on the street or someone with a mansion in California. Diversity in the media ultimately means we can create more tolerance and respect for one another which the world really needs.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

I’ll give three things because I feel these would be key for me:

Prepare well. I have had a couple of DJ sets I haven’t been happy with because of bad preparation. Think short term when required. I have a habit of thinking long term very often and this can sometimes work against me because I’m worried about the impact of a small thing on something else which may not even happen. To avoid this, sometimes you need to focus on the now. Be the best you can be. Don’t put your work out there unless you’ve done your absolute best and you can stand by it no matter what.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take some time out for yourself when you need it and have other interests. When things get too much you can go to these other interests to let go of everything and immerse yourself in a place where you’re not thinking about day to day things.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’m not there with the influence just yet but I do have something I’ve always wanted to do. It’s called ‘Undeniable Deeds’ which is for each person in the world to do something nice for a stranger every day without a want in return. It can be big or small. But imagine the difference it would make if the whole world did this daily. Think of the six degrees of separation concept (or is it 5 now?). If your whole network did this, then each person from that network did it for their network, pretty quickly the whole world would be doing it.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yea there are a few people. One of my good friends always took an interest in my goals and he was really helpful in giving feedback and helping my confidence with certain things. My family too. They gave me tools in the early days that really helped, and now still support me by understanding my vision and giving me space where I need it. The best story is that I was making music in my house and the neighbours complained. My partner hated that I was offending their ears so we built a custom studio in the garage. Respect!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

You can do anything you put your mind to. This has been my mantra through life. It got me to Uni, got me the grades I wanted, got me the jobs I thought I wanted at the time and now is giving me massive progress in music. Put your mind to it!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes. Will Smith. His energy is awe inspiring and his art is at the highest level. He’s also versatile — take Fresh Prince but then his other work like Seven Pounds or The Pursuit of Happyness. I really respect that. To maintain the energy he has with the whole world watching is really quite special too. I have a load of questions I’d ask him for sure if I could.

How can our readers follow you online?

